Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns High School Athlete of the Week poll: Jan. 9

By Chris Vinel, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
The polls are open!

It's time to vote for the Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 2-7. Athletes for all in-season sports are eligible.

Last week, New Smyrna Beach basketball player Avante Brown took home the honor, claiming 57% of the votes.

The News-Journal and Record gather nominees from scores and stats emailed to the sports desk during the week by coaches across the area. Coaches can email nominees to sports@news-jrnl.com.

Voting begins each Monday and closes at 10 a.m. Thursday. Votes are restricted to once per device per hour.

Basketball

Corrin Austell, New Smyrna Beach: In all three of the Barracudas' wins last week, the sophomore scored at least 24 points, including 28 against Merritt Island.

Kelly Cramer, St. Joseph: Cramer racked up 26 points on 67% shooting from the field and 83% shooting from the charity stripe to beat Countryside Christian. She also added seven steals and five boards.

Karl Knighten, Matanzas: The senior dropped an efficient 28 points, five assists and five steals to beat rival Flagler Palm Coast.

Seven Simmons, Pine Ridge: The sophomore put up a team-high 24 points and six rebounds in a loss to Lake Mary and followed up with 15 points in a win over East River.

Soccer

Lauren Abrahams, Mainland: The sophomore exploded for eight goals in three wins last week.

Brianna Chesley, Seabreeze: Chesley exploded for back-to-back five-goal performances in two victories last week.

Ricardo Jaimes, Taylor: The senior scored two goals in a win over Spruce Creek and three in a victory over University.

April Mendoza, Taylor: Mendoza, a junior, poured in four goals and two assists in a 7-2 rout of Umatilla.

Cole Miller, Seabreeze: Miller notched four total goals and two assists in wins over Deltona and Bartram Trail.

Taylor Snowden, Spruce Creek: The senior scored two goals in each of the Hawks’ victories last week.

Weightlifting

Kendal Carson, Atlantic: Carson’s coach Lisa Hineline said, “Each week, she’s increasing and hitting new PRs. Going into the state series, she’s definitely a state qualifying contender.”

Wrestling

Tiana Fries, Matanzas: Fries placed first in the 125-pound weight class, going 5-0 and scoring 52 team points at the Lady Wildcat Scramble.

Brian Harris, Mainland: With a 4-0 record at the Marine Corps Challenge, Harris took first and scored 28 team points in the 132-pound weight class.

Samuel Nay, Matanzas: Nay finished first and scored 28 team points with a 4-0 record at 160 pounds during the Marine Corps Challenge.

Olivia Richie, Ponte Vedra: Richie went 5-0, placing first in the 140-pound weight division and tallying 50 team points at the Lady Wildcat Scramble.

Meet the Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns All-Area Football Offensive Team

It's time to close the book on the 2022 fall season, and introduce the largest Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns All-Area team of the bunch. The area's 24 competing teams produced a memorable high school football season. Mainland reached its first state championship game in 19 years. Bartram Trail ran the table during the regular season, and its only coach in history walked away after one last playoff run. Beachside debuted and came out slinging from the opening week.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
