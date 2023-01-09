Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit teen confesses to murdering best friend during botched robbery, police say
DETROIT – A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing his lifelong best friend in a botched robbery, investigators said. Investigators said Zayer Brooks, 17, has confessed to killing 17-year-old Edmond Butler. Brooks appeared in court for a hearing on Thursday (Jan. 12). Butler was found dead in...
Michigan State Police looking for suspect who broke into students' cars in downtown Detroit
Troopers with the Michigan State Police Second District are asking for help from the public to ID the person wanted in connection with a series of crimes in downtown Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen hospitalized after hair spray can explodes in face files report with Detroit police
DETROIT – A 14-year-old girl who was injured when a can of hair spray exploded has been discharged from the hospital. Tanajah Johnson was getting her hair done by an unlicensed stylist working at a clothing boutique in Detroit on Saturday (Jan. 7) when a can of hair spray exploded and injured her.
fox2detroit.com
5 arrested after Ulta beauty store in Green Oak Township targeted in another robbery attempt
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another Ulta beauty products store was targeted by thieves after multiple suspects attempted a robbery at one location in Livingston County. The incident led to five people being arrested after shots were fired and police were forced into brief pursuits with at least...
DPD: Barricaded gunman situation over, suspect not in custody
On Thursday night, police responded to the area of Liberal and Schoenherr for a double shooting. That scene then escalated into a barricaded situation.
Clinton Twp. man faces charges after fighting with security officers at Oakland Mall Macy's
A 38-year-old Clinton Township man is facing assault and battery and other charges following an incident at Oakland Mall last weekend. It’s alleged that he was trying to steal some items before he fought with store security.
fox2detroit.com
Police situation reported outside Ulta store near Brighton
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are at the scene of an incident outside an Ulta Beauty store Thursday night in Green Oaks Township. Police are outside the store, located in Green Oak Village Place, 9830 Village Place, in Brighton. Several Metro Detroit police departments are closing in on what’s being...
Detroit News
Two found dead in car on Detroit's east side, suspect still at large
Detroit — Detroit police continue to search for a suspect connected to the fatal shooting of two men found dead inside a car on the city's east side late Thursday. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert Thursday night around 11:20 p.m. in the area of Reno and Liberal streets. They found two victims deceased inside a vehicle at the scene.
Have you seen Rhyan? Police and family searching for missing pregnant Detroit teen
In a release issued Wednesday, police said 16-year-old Rhyan Hendrix-Burton left her home in the 23000 block of Pembroke, south of 8 Mile Rd. near Berg Rd., at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Reward offered for information after man discovered fatally shot in Pontiac apartment
A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered by officials in Oakland Country to those who can give information on a shooting that killed one man on Tuesday.
Detroit News
Teen, 15, charged with killing second teen boy at Detroit hotel
Detroit — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of another 15-year-old at a gathering Dec. 31, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The teen allegedly shot multiple times into a hotel room at about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 31 in the...
fox2detroit.com
Police investigating after social media threat closes Taylor High School
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking into a threat against Taylor High School posted on Instagram this week. According to police, the threat was identical to one posted several months ago, and included a photo that "was obviously a BB gun and was a stock photo from the internet." School was canceled out of an abundance of caution, police said.
The Oakland Press
Homicide victim’s name released; search for killer continues
Officials have released the name of the man found shot to death Tuesday in a Pontiac apartment. He’s been identified as Torrie Ryder, 31, whose body was discovered at around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. Results of an autopsy on...
fox2detroit.com
Reward offered after man murdered while breaking up fight in Detroit last summer
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Authorities are still looking for the shooter who killed a man trying to break up a fight in Detroit last summer, according to Crime Stoppers. Terrence Eggleston Jr. tried to break up an altercation between his cousin and her boyfriend around midnight July 16, 2022. According...
15-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Detroit teen
(CBS DETROIT) - A 15-year-old boy is charged in connection with a fatal shooting of a teen, also 15, in Detroit.According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the juvenile is charged with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death and two counts of felony firearm.He is being charged as an adult and is adult designated, meaning the judge can convict him as a juvenile, an adult or a blended juvenile sentence with the option of an adult sentence if the teen is not rehabilitated. Prosecutors say at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, the juvenile allegedly fired shots into a hotel room in the 5770 block of Southfield Freeway, striking the victim. Police found the victim unresponsive in the hotel's restroom with a gunshot wound to the chest.He was pronounced dead at the scene.The juvenile was arrested on Jan. 4.
Man accused in fatal Marion shooting in August arrested in Detroit
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who has been wanted as a suspect in a fatal Marion shooting for four months was arrested outside of Ohio. The Marion Police Department said that 18-year-old Marquis Adams was arrested Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan by the United States Marshal’s Office. Adams will be held in Detroit until he […]
Video shows suspects nab dogs from Detroit animal shelter
A dog named Willow was found sitting alone and scared in an old garage Wednesday afternoon, surrounded by garbage. She was stolen overnight along with three other dogs.
Dearborn Heights police searching for home invasion suspect
Police in Dearborn Heights are looking for a man they say broke into multiple homes and assaulted a homeowner. Police say it happened on Jan. 4 around 2:30 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect in Southfield Freeway shooting tried running victim off the road over lane dispute
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting after a dispute between drivers turned violent, with one vehicle attempting to run another off the road at times. The incident unfolded early Wednesday morning at the northbound Southfield Freeway exit ramp onto eastbound I-96, Police got a...
Boy, 15, dies after multiple shots fired into Michigan hotel room
DETROIT – A 15-year-old Detroit boy died after multiple shots were fired into a Michigan hotel room, authorities said. Days after the shooting, a 15-year-old male suspect was arrested related to the fatal shooting. He is charged with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death and two counts of felony firearm.
