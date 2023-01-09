Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Telehealth cut health care's carbon footprint and patients' costs during the pandemic
A study by UC Davis Health researchers assessed telehealth visits' carbon footprint and their potential savings in lives, costs and time compared to in-person visits. It included data from five University of California health care systems over the pandemic's first two years. The study found substantial savings for patients and...
freightwaves.com
Daimler Truck CEO calls for strong Class 8 market in ’23
Class 8 truck orders in queue look healthy heading into the new year even as a September order record resulted in lower but still solid bookings in the last three months of 2022. “The demand that we saw out there for ’22 that none of us were able to build,...
Flexport is cutting 20% of employees, 4 months after Amazon boss Dave Clark took over the buzzy supply chain startup. Read the full layoff memo.
Co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen told their staff of 3,000 "we're going to need to be nimble" in the current slowdown in global trade.
beckerspayer.com
Bright Health market president departs for digital health provider
Rondi Rabuse, former Northeast market president at Bright Health, has been named president and chief operating officer at UCM Digital Health. Ms. Rabuse served as Northeast market president at Bright Health since August 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile. According to a Jan. 10 news release, Ms. Rabuse has served...
CNBC
Pfizer CEO says there will be no generic Paxlovid for China
Pfizer is not in talks with Chinese authorities to license a generic version of its Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid for use there, but is in discussions about a price for the branded product, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Monday. Bourla said the company had shipped thousands of courses of the...
healthcaredive.com
Key trends for payers and providers in 2023
Providers will be forced to navigate a challenging year as they try to rein in expense growth fueled by pandemic-driven labor shortages. This year’s outlook for a large chunk of the healthcare sector remains negative as inflation and pricier labor create difficult operating conditions for nonprofit providers, Moody’s Investor Service said.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'This is the last thing we need:' Millions of businesses hammered by the pandemic need to start paying back Covid loans
At Teddy & The Bully Bar restaurant near downtown Washington, DC, business has never been the same since the pandemic hit. "It's very challenging," owner Alan Popovsky said. "I'm still going to be climbing the hill for quite some time. Probably for the rest of my life." The pandemic closed...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Leveraging Omnichannel BNPL to Boost Revenues and Customer Loyalty
Omnichannel shopping was on full display this holiday season, with buy now, pay later (BNPL) playing a starring role against a backdrop of economic turbulence. Where these trends meet offers a significant market opportunity for retailers, but merchants need to beware of potential hiccups in the shopping process and be ready to counter them. This month, PYMNTS explores how merchants can offer a positive omnichannel BNPL experience.
mcknightshomecare.com
Enhabit execs say Medicare rates cloud home health outlook
Continued uncertainty around Medicare reimbursement rates could keep dogging the home health industry this year, Enhabit Home Health & Hospice executives said Thursday during a webinar sponsored by CSJ Securities. Enhabit CFO Chrissy Carlisle told the audience the firm is focusing on hospice deals more than home health deals due...
foodlogistics.com
Forecasting Demand is Biggest Inventory Management Concern for Supply Chain Leaders
Just 39% of survey respondents felt they could accurately predict trends and activity for the holiday season, according to a study commissioned by ProGlove. “Resilience comes from a well-equipped, motivated and safe workforce with transparent and extensive knowledge of their roles and processes. Investing in human-centered technology and seeking out efficiency gains built around the human worker, can provide the stability warehouses are looking for. The findings in our survey confirm what has been self-evident to those in the warehousing and logistics industry for a few years. External factors are wreaking havoc on the ability of businesses to predict demand and prepare for new challenges. Organizations need to focus on building agile and efficient processes through data-driven insights into the internal workings of the shop floor. Building certainty in the warehouse protects from uncertainty outside of it,” says Ilhan Kolko, CPO of ProGlove.
cioreview.com
Big Data Analytics in Retail: Challenges and Opportunities
A fundamental part of big data analytics is technology. With advancements in technology, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, analytics outcomes are becoming more effective all the time. Fremont, CA: In terms of size and importance, the retail industry ranks among the world's largest and most important industries. Millions...
The FTC's proposed ban on noncompete agreements could create a world of opportunity for entrepreneurs
Noncompete clauses are the terms many employers put in worker contracts to prevent them from going to a competitor or starting a similar business.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Affordable Care Act open enrollment ends Sunday amid record sign-ups
Those who want Affordable Care Act coverage for 2023 have only a few days left to sign up. Open enrollment ends Sunday on the federal exchange and most state-based marketplaces. A few states that run their own exchanges, including California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island, as well...
hbsdealer.com
G Wood Pro partners with US Lumber Brokers
G Wood Pro, the licensed U.S. supplier of Tantimber, a global leader in ThermoWood production, – Thermally Modified Timber (TMT) – expands its U.S. distribution partnerships by adding an FSC certified premium wood distributor US Lumber Brokers (USLB). They join a list of distributors throughout the U.S. stocking...
ffnews.com
payabl. enters its next phase of growth as it joins Visa Direct Preferred Partner Program
Today payabl., the international merchant acquirer that enables businesses to take payments easily, reliably, and securely, announces it has joined the Visa Direct Preferred Partner Program, furthering its relationship with Visa. As a member of the Visa Direct Preferred Partner Program, payabl. will get access to Visa Direct’s tools and resources to boost its rapid growth, including support to launch, sell and grow real-time payment solutions.
ffnews.com
Experian Launches CreditLock to Give Brits an Extra Layer of Protection Against Identity Fraud
Experian has today launched CreditLock, a new feature that will enable customers to lock their Experian Credit Report at the touch of a button. The launch comes following data that shows 1 in 4 UK adults have fallen victim to fraud, with 75% of UK adults having been targeted, highlighting the scale of the problem in the UK. 1.
AHIP focusing on health care affordability and accessibility in 2023
Access and affordability are the top two concerns of the health insurance industry as we move into a new year. That was the word from Matt Eyles, president and CEO of America’s Health Insurance Plans, during a webinar on “The State of the Industry.”. “Over past three years...
Women’s Apparel Slump Drives Rethink of Retail Cross-Channel Offerings
Retooling cross-channel shopping options could be a key strategy for women’s clothing retailers weathering the economic climate. Data from PYMNTS’ ConnectedEconomy™ report “The Gender Divide” demonstrates that women are less likely to make transactions than men: 15% less offline and 34% less online. Income and employment trends can partially explain why this gap occurs but do not account for all the drivers behind these shopping habits. Even when earning similar annual incomes, women are 16% less engaged in the ConnectedEconomy™ than their male counterparts.
healthcareguys.com
The Future of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: A Comprehensive Guide
Most of us take medication on at least a weekly basis. Whether it’s the paracetamol you take for a headache or your daily contraceptive pill, we don’t often think of where that tablet has come from. However, in reality, there’s an entire team of researchers and manufacturers that...
US News and World Report
Mark Cuban's Pharmaceuticals Startup Ties up With RxPreferred
(Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's pharmaceuticals startup has tied up with pharmacy benefits manager RxPreferred Benefits, the companies said on Wednesday, in a move to offer lower priced drugs through some employer-backed health insurance plans. Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs provides generic drugs through direct contracts with manufacturers and...
