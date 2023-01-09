Read full article on original website
Georgia juror who went to Dominican Republic instead of court ordered to write 30-page essay
A potential juror who traveled to the Dominican Republic on a business trip instead of returning to Fulton County court has been ordered to write a 30-page essay on the importance of jury service. Juror No. 64, appeared before Chief Judge Ural Glanville on Thursday morning alongside her attorney, Dwight...
As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
CNN wasn’t always in downtown Atlanta, but it has had a presence in CNN Center since 1987, when founder Ted Turner moved...
Georgia Special Grand Jury Ends 2020 Election Probe
In response to these allegations, Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney Fani-Kayode Willis launched a special grand jury investigation in November 2020 to examine the validity of the claims. Over the course of several months, the grand jury heard testimony from a range of witnesses and reviewed a vast amount of evidence, including voter rolls, ballot boxes, and other materials related to the election.
Washington Examiner
Fulton County jury finishes final report over alleged criminal efforts in 2020 election
The special purpose jury in Fulton County, Georgia, has finished its final report on its investigation into alleged criminal efforts by former President Donald Trump and other officials during the 2020 election. The special jury, which was requested by District Attorney Fani Willis and approved in January 2022, reportedly submitted...
Bye bye CNN Center: CNN employees moving to Midtown campus
After more than 35 years, CNN is leaving its downtown mainstay in stages this year, with the entire operation moving back to renovated, upgraded space at the Techwood Turner 30-acre campus in Midtown.
CNN leaving CNN Center building in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — CNN is moving out of the CNN Center, its longtime downtown Atlanta home by the end of this year. The cable channel's weekday anchors are all already in New York or Washington, but CNN still has digital and CNN International operations in Atlanta. Spokesperson Bridget Leininger confirmed in an email that the remaining CNN staff and operations in Atlanta would move to the Techwood Turner Broadcasting campus in Midtown.
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County special grand jury hands over its findings in Georgia’s 2020 election probe
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - After months of gathering evidence and hearing testimony from some of Washington’s biggest players, a special grand jury has completed its report on the investigation into potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election by former president Donald Trump. This comes about eight months...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia secures $2.5B South Korean solar manufacturing plant
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A South Korean solar battery plant is investing $2.5 billion to expand its Dalton plant and build a new facility in northwest Georgia, which White House officials said is the nation’s single largest investment in solar manufacturing. Hanwha Qcells’ investment will also bring...
Murder conviction rate falls to 57% in Gwinnett as DA says she’s ‘bringing justice and equity’
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County’s murder conviction rate fell below 60% in 2022 as the county’s top prosecutor is pushing back amid concerns with how cases have been prosecuted. In 2022, as courts begin to recover from a pandemic-related backlog of cases, there were eight murder...
Doctor still in business despite agreeing to $2M settlement over performing unnecessary procedures
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A local doctor has agreed to a nearly $2 million settlement after a 9-year court battle. Federal prosecutors say the Rockdale County doctor performed tests and even surgeries patients did not need and then charged the federal government. Even after agreeing to pay the penalties,...
fox5atlanta.com
Here's why a 'spy plane' will be stationed at Dobbins Air Reserve Base the next few months
MARIETTA, Ga. - Dobbins Air Reserve Base will be hosting a spy plane, of sorts, over the next few months. A NASA ER-2 high altitude research aircraft, which is derivative of the Cold War-era Lockheed U-2, will be stationed at the Cobb County air base for the next few months. Unlike its CIA counterpart, this plane is painted in all white.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta News First passport fee investigation prompts calls for reforms
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “I think it’s ridiculous that we have to learn about this in the context of somebody else reporting it,” Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis said during a recent board meeting. “Every elected official - if there receiving some sort of compensation as a result of doing their job - they should have to disclose it to the public.”
thesource.com
The YSL Case: How Long?! Fulton County Jurors Shocked To Hear Trial Could Take Six to Nine Months
Jury selection is now underway in the criminal trial of Jeffery Lamar Williams, professionally known as Young Thug, and other individuals alleged to be members of his gang. However, based on the size of the case, selecting the jury is a slow-moving process that will take considerable time. Six hundred...
Hr Morning
Ex-employee seeks rehire, then files breach of contract suit: Court says …
A Georgia appeals court revived a former employee’s breach of contract claim against her former employer. Here’s why she got a second chance to prove her claim in court. In 1999, Sandra Sigmon was hired as a teacher for the DeKalb school district. After the 2016 school year, she resigned. Two years later, Sigmon applied for re-employment with the district.
Dunwoody city employee worked in business license division after federal conviction
A Dunwoody city employee who had been convicted of defrauding the IRS had been employed by city in the business license division months after he pled guilty to the charges, records show. Kyle Jarmaine Self of Atlanta was convicted of submitting fraudulent tax returns on behalf of his clients on Jan. 22, 2022. According to […] The post Dunwoody city employee worked in business license division after federal conviction appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
saportareport.com
A model airplane club defends the Atlanta forest, but is targeted by destructive protests
As controversy over the “Defend the Atlanta Forest” protest movement escalates into terrorism charges and civil liberties infringements, you’d be forgiven for having no idea that a big piece of it revolves around model airplanes. For a half-century, the Atlanta Radio Control Club has flown high-end, remote-controlled...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia doctor reaches $1.8M settlement over medically unnecessary eye surgeries
CONYERS, Ga. - A Conyers doctor will pay the government over $1.8 million to resolve allegations that they billed the government for cataract surgeries and tests that were not necessary or incomplete. The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia says that Aarti D. Pandya, M.D. submitted false...
atlantaprogressivenews.com
Antonio Brown Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud
(APN) ATLANTA – On Monday, January 09, 2023, former Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown (District 3), and former Mayoral candidate, pled guilty to bank fraud, a violation of Title 18, U.S. Code Section 1344, according to documents obtained by. Atlanta Progressive News. By pleading guilty at a Change of...
WMAZ
Conyers doctor agrees to pay 1.8M settlement, lawsuit claims patients injured during needless surgery
ATLANTA — A Conyers doctor agreed to pay nearly $2 million in settlements after she was accused of performing "unnecessary" surgeries. Doctor Aarti D. Pandya, who also runs Pandya Practice group, agreed to pay $1,850,000 after a lawsuit was filed claiming she performed these surgeries to receive insurance payments from Medicare, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
Popular vegan restaurant owner sued by former employees, lawyers wanting case dismissed
ATLANTA — Lawyers for the owner of a popular restaurant chain founded in Atlanta are responding after former employees filed a lawsuit for what they claim are unpaid wages. According to the response filed in federal court, lawyers are denying any wrongdoing and have filed motions for the lawsuit to be dismissed.
