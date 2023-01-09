ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A. M. Ray

Georgia Special Grand Jury Ends 2020 Election Probe

In response to these allegations, Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney Fani-Kayode Willis launched a special grand jury investigation in November 2020 to examine the validity of the claims. Over the course of several months, the grand jury heard testimony from a range of witnesses and reviewed a vast amount of evidence, including voter rolls, ballot boxes, and other materials related to the election.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

CNN leaving CNN Center building in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — CNN is moving out of the CNN Center, its longtime downtown Atlanta home by the end of this year. The cable channel's weekday anchors are all already in New York or Washington, but CNN still has digital and CNN International operations in Atlanta. Spokesperson Bridget Leininger confirmed in an email that the remaining CNN staff and operations in Atlanta would move to the Techwood Turner Broadcasting campus in Midtown.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia secures $2.5B South Korean solar manufacturing plant

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A South Korean solar battery plant is investing $2.5 billion to expand its Dalton plant and build a new facility in northwest Georgia, which White House officials said is the nation’s single largest investment in solar manufacturing. Hanwha Qcells’ investment will also bring...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta News First passport fee investigation prompts calls for reforms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “I think it’s ridiculous that we have to learn about this in the context of somebody else reporting it,” Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis said during a recent board meeting. “Every elected official - if there receiving some sort of compensation as a result of doing their job - they should have to disclose it to the public.”
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Hr Morning

Ex-employee seeks rehire, then files breach of contract suit: Court says …

A Georgia appeals court revived a former employee’s breach of contract claim against her former employer. Here’s why she got a second chance to prove her claim in court. In 1999, Sandra Sigmon was hired as a teacher for the DeKalb school district. After the 2016 school year, she resigned. Two years later, Sigmon applied for re-employment with the district.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Dunwoody city employee worked in business license division after federal conviction

A Dunwoody city employee who had been convicted of defrauding the IRS had been employed by city in the business license division months after he pled guilty to the charges, records show. Kyle Jarmaine Self of Atlanta was convicted of submitting fraudulent tax returns on behalf of his clients on Jan. 22, 2022. According to […] The post Dunwoody city employee worked in business license division after federal conviction appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DUNWOODY, GA
atlantaprogressivenews.com

Antonio Brown Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud

(APN) ATLANTA – On Monday, January 09, 2023, former Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown (District 3), and former Mayoral candidate, pled guilty to bank fraud, a violation of Title 18, U.S. Code Section 1344, according to documents obtained by. Atlanta Progressive News. By pleading guilty at a Change of...
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Conyers doctor agrees to pay 1.8M settlement, lawsuit claims patients injured during needless surgery

ATLANTA — A Conyers doctor agreed to pay nearly $2 million in settlements after she was accused of performing "unnecessary" surgeries. Doctor Aarti D. Pandya, who also runs Pandya Practice group, agreed to pay $1,850,000 after a lawsuit was filed claiming she performed these surgeries to receive insurance payments from Medicare, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
CONYERS, GA

