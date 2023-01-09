Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Trump Calls For DOJ Raid on White House as New Classified Documents are Discovered by Biden AidesEden ReportsWashington, DC
Car-A-Lago trends after classified documents found in President Joe Bidens garageLashaun TurnerWashington, DC
Related
Eater
A Bronx-Born Chef Breaks Out With a Nostalgic Deli for Old Town
The beloved bodegas Ed McIntosh used to frequent as a kid in the Bronx are the muse for his latest pint-sized project in Old Town. The chef-owner’s new namesake carryout, dubbed Eddie’s Little Shop and Deli (1406 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia) opens in February with hearty sandwiches, cooking classes, Lyon Bakery breads, and thoughtful pantry essentials to “round out weekly grocery shopping” lists, he tells Eater.
alxnow.com
SCOOP: A new French bistro is opening in the heart of Del Ray in two weeks
A new French bistro will open on Mount Vernon Avenue in Del Ray in two weeks, the restaurant’s owner tells ALXnow. Gostov Boulangerie & Brasserie will be fully open at 2312 Mount Vernon Avenue by Wednesday, Jan. 25. Owner Abderrahim Moussaif says he has all of the necessary city permits.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Alexandria's Favorite Pizza
Pizza is experiencing a renaissance in Alexandria. In the fall, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana opened in Alexandria Commons on Duke Street to long lines. Just a few months later, Handover by the Slice opened on King Street, followed within days by Andy’s Pizza on North Fayette Street. Pizza first...
alxnow.com
Most and least expensive condos sold in Alexandria (Dec-Jan 2023)
This past week saw 25 homes sold in Alexandria. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $122,000 while the most expensive was $2,800,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 62 condos were sold. Let’s take a look at some of...
ffxnow.com
New dog daycare and spa coming to Fairfax City
Dog daycare, boarding and spa chain Dogtopia announced yesterday that it plans to open a new location at 11039 Lee Highway in Fairfax early next month. Dogtopia offers areas for playtime and exercise with live camera feeds so pet parents can watch their pets while they’re away. The daycare will also have contact-free curbside drop-off and pick-up service.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Where to Buy Girl Scout Cookies in Alexandria
Mark your calendars: Cookie booth sales in the Alexandria area will begin Feb. 3. Old standbys such as Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos and Trefoils will be on hand as well as newer cookies Adventurefuls, Toffeetastic, Girl Scout S'mores and Lemon-Ups which will also be available at cookie booths. You...
restonnow.com
Report: Tatte Bakery to open in Reston Town Center
Tatte Bakery and Cafe is opening a new location in Reston. According to a report by Washington Business Journal, the chain has signed a lease for roughly 3,750 square feet of space at 11910 Market Street in Reston Town Center. The location will include outdoor seating. The company, which was...
rockvillenights.com
RISE Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken sets opening date in Rockville
RISE Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken has set an opening date for its newest location at 16248 Frederick Road, on the border of Rockville and Gaithersburg. The restaurant will open January 21, 2023. It is located in the Rock Grove shopping center at Shady Grove Road, which is also home to Qdoba, Minerva and Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin Robbins.
tysonsreporter.com
Panera Bread shutters Tysons Corner Center location for good
Panera Bread has left Tysons Corner Center. The fast-casual bakery’s first-floor location by McDonald’s is permanently closed after at least 14 years at the mall, according to Yelp. A worker at the nearby Panera in Pike 7 Plaza confirmed to FFXnow that the closure came shortly before Christmas.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Washingtonian.com
14 Must-Try Classics for DC Winter Restaurant Week
This post has been updated for winter 2023. Sure, it’s fun to try a new hotspot for Restaurant Week—and we have plenty of recommendations. But we also love dining at these classic DC restaurants, and when it comes to Restaurant Week (January 16-22), years of experience can be a big bonus. Many of these menus don’t skimp on options or upscale ingredients. These restaurants have been around for a decade-plus, and know what works (and what doesn’t).
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Alexandria Auction House to Hold 'Appraisal Day'
The Potomack Company auction house, located at 1120 N. Fairfax St., in Alexandria will host an Appraisal Day Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to benefit the American Indian Medical Scholarship (AIMS) fund. The public is invited to bring along art, jewelry, antiques, documents and Native American...
mocoshow.com
Five MoCo Restaurants Featured in the Washington Post’s List of ‘The D.C. area’s 10 best casual restaurants of 2022’
The Washington Post releases a yearly list of its “Top 10 Best Casual Restaurants” in the D.C. and half of the most recent list is comprised of five Montgomery County restaurants. Casual restaurants usually share some of the following characteristics: Customers are served at their table, food offerings are moderately priced, atmosphere is low-key, and decor is often unique and based on the type of food served As a general rule, casual dining restaurants fall between fine dining and fast-casual on the dining spectrum. Below we take a look at the five MoCo restaurants that have made the list:
alextimes.com
None injured in Mia’s Kitchen fire
On Monday morning, a fire broke out at Mia’s Italian Kitchen in Old Town. According to nearby residents, the fire led to a chaotic scene consisting of a large gathering of trucks and ambulances. One resident counted 35 firefighters, and another counted seven trucks. “I was very impressed with...
WJLA
Va. AG tells 7News he'll review Loudoun County schools over national merit controversy
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Democrats are slamming Attorney General Jason Miyares’ civil rights investigations into Fairfax County Public Schools after three schools didn’t notify students of their national merit recognition. State Senator Scott Surovell is calling the Attorney General’s probe a “fake investigation” adding “Arlington,...
Washingtonian.com
PHOTOS: The 11 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in 2022
Dubbed Wesley House, this eight-bedroom Tudor Revival property in Wesley Heights spreads across more than 12,800 square feet and comes with nine bathrooms and two half-baths. It also has a separate guest wing, a full gym, a theater, a billiards room, a swimming pool, and a three-car garage. #10. Where:...
alxnow.com
Notes: New bill could kill snow days in Virginia for good
🌥 Today’s weather: Overcast throughout the day. High of 45 and low of 34. ⛅ Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High of 45 and low of 34. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 5:06 pm. 🚨 You need to know. A new bill could mean...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
alxnow.com
Saving herself: Alexandria author kidnapped by Somali pirates to publish second book
Getting rescued from Somali pirates by Navy SEALs is one thing, but at the end of the day Jessica Buchanan had to save herself. An Ohio native, Buchanan was an aid worker in northern Somalia when she and fellow aid worker Poul Hagen Thisted were kidnapped in October 2011. With an untreated thyroid condition worsening, she was kept on a starvation diet and slept in the open desert for 93 days. She was rescued by a team of 24 U.S. Navy SEALs, and President Obama phoned Buchanan’s father to inform him on the news of her release.
tysonsreporter.com
Democrat Holly Seibold wins special election for 35th District delegate
Democrat Holly Seibold won a special election on Jan. 10 for Virginia’s 35th House District seat (staff photo by Angela Woolsey) Holly Seibold is headed to Richmond. The nonprofit founder and Democratic nominee won a special election yesterday to represent Virginia’s 35th House District, which encompasses Vienna, Oakton, Dunn Loring, Fair Oaks and part of Tysons.
