Standing Rock Cultural Arts in Kent to host International Short Film Festival events

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
Related
Lakewood Project ready for takeoff with rocking space-themed show
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- The student-based rock orchestra Lakewood Project is going out of this world with its new “Space Jam” show. Scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Lakewood Civic Auditorium, the space-themed concert features plenty of familiar songs. “We’re pumped and super excited,” said Lakewood Project...
Cleveland Orchestra puts Schubert, Berg in fresh context on insightful program with Mass
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Orchestra’s program this week doesn’t just look interesting on paper. It also delivers in reality, on more than one level. It’s possible to take the link between Schubert and Berg too far, but the unusual back-and-forth presentation conceived by music director Franz Welser-Most and presented Thursday night at Severance Music Center proved surprisingly effective, casting each in fresh, revealing light.
Jay Leno returns to Playhouse Square for comedy show just 3 months after being seriously injured in gasoline explosion
Cleveland, Ohio – Jay Leno, who dominated late-night television when he hosted the “Tonight Show” for more than 20 years, will bring his “unique brand of stand-up comedy” to Cleveland for one performance at 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Key Bank State Theater in Playhouse Square.
Never Say Dive to Bring Craft Cocktails to Classic Old Brooklyn Tavern
'We want to do the best cocktails we can possibly do but serve them in a really approachable environment.'
West Side Market Cafe serves hearty breakfast and lunch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The West Side Market Café is tucked in the back corner of the 111-year-old city market. The Café has had many iterations – Mary’s Place, Alexanders and West Side Market Cafeteria – before the current owners took over in 2002 and turned it into the Café.
Assisted living residents bare it all for a good cause
Residents of Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living Center in Barberton did it all for a good cause in the center’s 2023 calendar. The calendar benefits 2023 graduating seniors of Barberton High School.
Menus set for 2 wine upcoming dinners at Tartine Bistro
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Tartine Bistro has a couple of wine dinners coming up this month. A winter comfort food and bourbon feast is Saturday, Jan. 21. Amuse Bouche: Grilled cheese - brioche, American cheese, roasted garlic butter, tomato bisque. First: Chicken pot pie – bechamel, peas, carrots, puff...
2023 Progressive Cleveland Boat Show nice fit for new space at I-X Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The 2023 Progressive Cleveland Boat Show opened Thursday to a nice-size crowd that fit neatly into the newly renovated I-X Center. This year’s show fills about 500,000 square feet of the center, and is much more accessible than previous years thanks to the organization of the floor space.
Not everyone is thrilled about Evan Peters ‘Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story’ win at Golden Globes
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Evan Peters’ Golden Globe win for his role in the Netflix limited series about one of America’s prolific serial killers, Jeffery Dahmer, has sparked outrage among the victims’ families. The mother of one of Dahmer’s victims has slammed the 35-year-old actor for his portrayal of the notorious murderer and his recent Globe win.
Jolly’s Pizza opens in North Royalton, combines 1980s vibe with 2020s conveniences
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – Stepping into the new Jolly’s Pizza, 6120 Royalton Road in North Royalton, is like stepping into a 1980s pizza parlor with 2020s amenities. The purposeful retro vibe creates comforting charm. The public can experience this charm as well as eight specialty pizzas ($9.99 to...
Spotted Owl Akron to Become Good Company
Partners Will Hollingsworth and Brett Sawyer hope to further expand the family-friendly wings and burger joint
MLK Day 2023: Banks, post offices, libraries closed, but stores open
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday is a federal holiday, so that means there will be several closures of government offices, and other services also will be delayed. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed on Monday, Jan. 16:
‘Antiques Roadshow’ coming to Akron to look at your stuff
A beloved reality TV show is coming to Northeast Ohio this summer in search of hidden treasures.
Hall of Fame Village to allow alcoholic beverages outside after approval by city
The Canton City Council has approved the Hall of Fame Village as its latest Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), the second district of its kind in the city.
Interactive map details Martin Luther King Jr.’s trips to Greater Cleveland, community encouraged to submit more
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County has launched an updated interactive story map, paying tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.’s many trips to Greater Cleveland in the 1950s and 1960s, and the county hopes community members will have more photos and memories to contribute. The map details the civil rights...
1925 brick colonial on Lake Ave. offers character, charm: House of the Week
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Located on one of Lakewood’s prettiest streets and offering views of Lake Erie from out its front windows, the brick colonial at 12907 Lake Ave. is an appealing mix of period charm and contemporary conveniences. Built in 1925, the home boasts classic details like hardwood flooring,...
Madison Avenue’s Gray House Pizza open for business in Lakewood: Photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- After a 20-year-culinary journey into the world of pizza making, Joe Schlott is about to experience a dream come true. The owner of Gray House Pies is excited to finally open Gray House Pizza tomorrow at 14201 Madison Ave. in Lakewood. “I’m totally stoked,” Schlott said. “I’ve...
Longstanding local recovery clinic closes its doors
The Neil Kennedy Recovery Center on Rush Boulevard in Youngstown stopped treatment on December 31, 2022.
Berea Kiwanis grants to focus on non-profits in Berea City School District: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- The Kiwanis Club of Berea contributes to and helps fund a wide variety of projects and events within the city of Berea. Among them are Citizenship Day, the Berea Baseball Association, an annual Easter egg hunt, LifeAct, Thanksgiving meals, Providence House, Safety Town, a summer lunch program, WAGS for Kids, an all-Pro Dad’s Breakfast, Realizing Your Potential and the Kiwanis Children’s Fund.
Take a hike in Shaker; Black History Month events planned in Beachwood; more: Press Run
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Take a hike: That is, take a hike with the Doan Brook Watershed Partnership when it conducts its “Winter Tree ID Hike” from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 28 at Lower Shaker Lake in Shaker Heights. Many people can identify common trees by their distinctive leaves...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0