Standing Rock Cultural Arts in Kent to host International Short Film Festival events

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Orchestra’s program this week doesn’t just look interesting on paper. It also delivers in reality, on more than one level. It’s possible to take the link between Schubert and Berg too far, but the unusual back-and-forth presentation conceived by music director Franz Welser-Most and presented Thursday night at Severance Music Center proved surprisingly effective, casting each in fresh, revealing light.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO