FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airbnb is becoming popular in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WWE: Saturday Night Main Event comes to the Berglund Center after being sold to Saudi ArabiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke asks for public help after a Bald Eagle is found dead at Carvins CoveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works presents "I Live to Tell" January 12Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
WSLS
Black Dog Salvage’s Dog Bowl Market returns Sunday
ROANOKE, Va. – The Black Dog Salvage in Roanoke is hosting the Dog Bowl Market again this weekend to kick off its 2023 season. The event is held on the third Sunday of every month, and features local artisans and vendors. This weekend, it will also have the Floyd...
WDBJ7.com
Fur on the Mountain opens shop in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new shop in the NRV for people looking to wash their pets or have dogs groomed. Fur on the Mountain opened a brick and mortar location in Christiansburg. It features professional hair cuts, baths, nail trimmings and “do it yourself” baths.
WSLS
Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel
Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
WSLS
White Mill building in Danville undergoes transformation
DANVILLE, Va. – More development is happening in the River City. Danville leaders released plans to change the former textile plant to apartments and restaurants in Dan River Falls. “From today forward, this building will be the backdrop of a story about hope and that Danville is experiencing a...
WSLS
Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions
DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
WDBJ7.com
Kroger celebrates renovation of Blacksburg location
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Kroger is celebrating the renovation of one of its Blacksburg supermarkets. The Blacksburg Kroger on University City Boulevard recently received some upgrades. January 11, Kroger representatives held a ribbon-cutting to commemorate the work and show off some new features. This location has been in Blacksburg around...
WSLS
New thrift shop to open in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg will soon be home to a new thrift shop. Mission Thrift is set to hold its grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., officials said. They will be located at 2303 Bedford Ave. The store will offer 25% off all...
WSLS
Academy Sports + Outdoors store coming to Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new store is being added to the ever-growing Christiansburg Marketplace. Academy Sports + Outdoors is one of the nation’s largest sports and outdoors stores. They offer fishing, hunting, and camping equipment as well as sports, footwear, and apparel. This is just one of many...
wfxrtv.com
Mission Thrift store opens new location in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — From accessories to clothing, Mission Thrift is ready to satisfy your shopping needs. The new thrift store will be hosting its grand opening at 2303 Bedford Avenue this weekend. A representative with the store says the store will feature many items from clothing to cookware.
WSLS
Trust House to close its doors permanently Jan. 31
ROANOKE, Va. – Trust House, an organization that helps people experiencing homeless, is shutting down effective Jan. 31. The Board of Directors said the pandemic and financial struggles were factors why they decided to close the facility. Staff asks people to contribute to other organizations to help people who...
Virginia Business
Roanoke custom printing company buys building for $1.65M
Press Press Merch makes posters, postcards and promo items. Roanoke-based custom screen-printing and embroidery company Press Press Merch LLC purchased a Roanoke County building for $1.65 million as its new business location, Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reported Wednesday. Press Press Merch bought the 32,926-square-foot property at 4721 Starkey Road,...
WSLS
Duck Donuts to offer $12 Duck Dozen on Friday, Jan. 13
ROANOKE, Va. – Friday is National Rubber Ducky Day, so Duck Donuts is offering a sweet deal. On Friday, Jan. 13, you can get a dozen of Duck Donuts for $12. The dozen features fan favorites, including Cookies & Cream, S’mores, and of course, Maple and Bacon. 10...
wfxrtv.com
Home fire in Roanoke, crews still on scene
The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. 15 year old Blake Phillips is featured with a huge striped bass he caught with Patriot Charters in the lower Chesapeake Bay.
WSLS
Pittsylvania County truck driver buys raffle ticket for the first time, wins $1 million
ROANOKE, Va. – A Pittsylvania County truck driver is starting the new year off on the right foot, with a $1 million win in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. Believe it or not, it all started when Tim Allen had a craving for a barbeque sandwich. While at Mills Grill & Grocery at 8481 Mount Cross Road, he grabbed a bite to eat and decided to buy two raffle tickets.
WSLS
Newly renovated YMCA facility in Pulaski County reopens
PULASKI, Va. – The Pulaski County YMCA has a brand new renovated facility. Staff held a reopening celebration Thursday afternoon. Pulaski County YMCA‘s Board of Directors invested $250,000 in new lighting in the facility. Other renovations included new floors for basketball courts and some racquetball courts were converted into aerobic spaces.
WDBJ7.com
Dog dies in Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says a dog died in a house fire in Roanoke Thursday morning. No other injuries were reported. Crews say they responded just before 7:00 a.m. to the 5500 block of Green Ridge Rd. The department says the fire was accidental and the house is...
WDBJ7.com
The former While Mill now has a new name as construction officially begins on site
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville community celebrated the journey of reviving the White Mill began which began in 2017 with a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday. Dan River Falls will soon be the new home and workplace for those local entrepreneurs offering restaurants, retail spaces, and 150 apartments. “One of the...
WSLS
🔒POLL: Does thunder in winter mean snow is soon to follow?
ROANOKE, Va. – There’s an old saying that claims if there is thunder in the winter, it will snow seven days later. But is there truth to it? Let us know what you think in the survey below:. Meteorologist Chris Michaels put this old weather wives’ tale to...
Franklin News Post
WATCH NOW: Phillip Bane and Rocky Mount town employees May 9, 2022
A video collage combines town of Rocky Mount security footage and two town employees' cell phone video recordings of a May 9, 2022 interaction between town staff and Phillip Bane. Some sections have been sped up. The clips were previously published as three separate videos, which are still available on The Roanoke Times website..
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
