Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Trump Calls For DOJ Raid on White House as New Classified Documents are Discovered by Biden AidesEden ReportsWashington, DC
Car-A-Lago trends after classified documents found in President Joe Bidens garageLashaun TurnerWashington, DC
Related
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL fans look destined for another long offseason of Aaron Rodgers rumors
Despite a late-season surge, the Packers fell short of making the playoffs by virtue of their Week 18 primetime loss to the Detroit Lions. It's the first time since 2018 that Green Bay won't be competing in the postseason. Unfortunately for NFL fans looking for a quick answer as to...
Killer Brownie rolls out special Bengals packaging ahead of playoffs
MIAMI VALLEY — The Cincinnati Bengals and the Killer Brownie Company have released a new Bengals striped packaging ahead of the playoffs. Select Killer Brownie gifts now have an exclusive Bengals sleeve packaging on them. The Mayne Family, owners of the Killer Brownie Company and Dorothy Lane Market, said...
NFL All-Pro teams announced by AP: Who got snubbed?
All NFL players have one singular goal when entering a season — to win a Super Bowl. But for all
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-UConn sets record with 91st victory
943 — Montreal’s Alex Smart scores three goals in his first NHL game and leads the Canadiens to a 5-1 victory over the Chicago Black Hawks. 1962 — Margaret Smith wins her third straight Australian Open with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Jan Lehane. 1968 — The...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo visits Central Michigan after Powell's 20-point showing
Buffalo Bulls (8-8, 2-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-10, 1-2 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Central Michigan Chippewas after Zid Powell scored 20 points in Buffalo's 91-80 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Chippewas are 4-2 in home games. Central Michigan has a 2-5 record against teams...
Mike Francesa lambasts ‘spoiled child’ Odell Beckham over plane incident
Mike Francesa is going another round with Odell Beckham Jr. The Sports Pope has long had the former Giants wideout in his crosshairs, and the saga continued when a listener of his BetRivers podcast emailed in and asked about the airplane incident. In November, Beckham Jr. was kicked off a plane when the flight crew said he was going “in and out of consciousness” and that they could not get him to put a seatbelt on. Earlier this week, Miami police released video in which he appeared indifferent to the idea that all the other passengers had to de-board the aircraft...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 86, Stanford 69
STANFORD (5-11) Angel 3-7 0-0 7, Ingram 4-10 0-0 9, S.Jones 4-16 2-2 12, Raynaud 2-8 0-0 4, O'Connell 2-4 1-2 5, M.Jones 1-6 5-7 7, Murrell 3-6 2-2 10, Agarwal 3-7 1-2 10, Keefe 2-4 1-2 5, Silva 0-2 0-0 0, Gealer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-70 12-17 69.
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 69, New Mexico St. 66
NEW MEXICO ST. (7-10) Beck 2-4 0-1 5, Muhammad 5-15 1-3 11, Gordon 3-4 3-4 11, Pinson 3-9 3-4 10, Washington 3-8 0-1 6, Avery 3-8 0-0 9, Feit 2-5 2-2 8, Bradley 2-4 2-4 6, Traore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 11-19 66. SEATTLE (13-4) Chatfield 0-2 0-0 0,...
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Sports In Brief
BOSTON (AP) — Two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and the Boston Red Sox finalized a $10 million, one-year contract on Thursday. The deal includes an $11 million club option for 2024, which could escalate by $2 million based on starts this year: $500,000 for 20 and $750,000 apiece for 25 and 30.
Porterville Recorder
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Saturday's Games. Calgary at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Comments / 0