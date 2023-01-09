Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
localocnews.com
Looking Ahead in 2023: Mayor Howard Hart Aims to Preserve San Juan Capistrano’s Outdoor Areas
One thing San Juan Capistrano is known for is the abundance of open outdoor space. Mayor Howard Hart wants to keep that going in 2023. Hart recently spoke with The Capistrano Dispatch about what the new year holds in store for the historic town. One of his chief concerns is ensuring the state government does not encroach on the community and build housing in spots where people are used to going for walks or horse rides.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana’s home business occupation permit fee lowered to $50
The Santa Ana City Council recently approved reducing the Home Occupation Permit fee from $320 to $50.32 to better serve and make it more affordable for modern, small home-based business needs. Home-based businesses and home occupations operating from residential premises within Santa Ana are required to have a permit to...
localocnews.com
Mission Preservation Foundation Board Adds New Members
Two new members were recently announced for the Mission Preservation Foundation Board of Directors, both used to interacting with the San Juan Capistrano community. Trevor’s at the Tracks owner Trevor Baird and Providence Mission Hospital Chief Executive Seth R. Teigen are the new members of the board, which oversees maintaining Mission San Juan Capistrano and its place in Orange County.
localocnews.com
Andrew N. Hamilton sworn in as Orange County’s 12th Auditor-Controller
(SANTA ANA, CA) – Andrew N. Hamilton, CPA, was sworn in earlier this month as the 12th Orange County Auditor-Controller, officially taking office at noon January 2, 2023. Mr. Hamilton won the election for the office in June 2022. “I am pleased to begin my term as the independently...
localocnews.com
Garden Grove Senior Center hosts International Week Jan. 17-20
Seniors are invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s International Week, from Tuesday, January 17, 2023 to Friday, January 20, 2023, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at 11300 Stanford Avenue. The weeklong event will highlight cultures from around the world while offering an interactive and educational space for seniors, age 55 and older. Admission and parking are free.
localocnews.com
CureDuchenne Raises More Than $1.5 Million at Eighth Annual Napa in Newport
Nearly 20 years ago, Paul and Debra Miller received a phone call from their infant son’s doctor, telling them that their son, Hawken, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a devastating muscle disease that affects mainly boys: 15,000 in the U.S. and 300,000 worldwide. Historically, most boys who have it do not survive beyond their late twenties.
localocnews.com
The OCTA has been managing and improving the 91 Express Lanes for 20 years
ORANGE – During the last 20 years, more than 277 million trips have been taken on the 91 Express Lanes and, under the innovative leadership of the Orange County Transportation Authority, more than $2 billion has been dedicated in Orange and Riverside counties to improve transportation along the Riverside (SR-91) Freeway.
localocnews.com
OCHS to hear about the history of Mission Viejo on Thursday, January 12, 2023
At the Orange County Historical Society January meeting, former Mission Viejo Mayor and Mission Viejo Heritage Committee member Robert Breton will share the history of the master-planned community he calls home. Brenton will focus on the early rancho days, the formation of the Mission Viejo Company, its purchase of the...
localocnews.com
How can the SAPD stop criminals when the department is warring with itself?
When the Santa Ana City Council decided to impose a new contract on the Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA) a few weeks ago it seemed like a win but as you might imagine the SAPOA President, Gerry Serrano, is now seething and the repercussions could have a major impact on our city.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Sunny Hills notches late goal then defeats Buena Park in overtime thriller
Sunny Hills teammates swarm Sam Takaki (No. 6) after his goal in the final minute of second overtime gave the Lancers a 3-2 victory over Buena Park. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). After a look at records, it doesn’t appear any team has gone 10-0 in Freeway...
localocnews.com
Illumination Foundation named 2023 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards grant recipient
Illumination Foundation, a nonprofit organization with the mission to disrupt the cycle of homelessness, has been named the recipient of a $125,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A ® True Inspiration Awards® program. This grant will help further Illumination Foundation’s efforts in providing housing and healthcare services to those experiencing homelessness in the community.
localocnews.com
The Irvine Police are searching for a man who burglarized a medical facility
The Irvine Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify this man who is suspected of a commercial burglary in November from a medical facility located on Sand Canyon in Irvine. He was captured on video stealing a large duffle bag that contained spinal implants worth over...
localocnews.com
Council Concludes City Manager Search, Expected to Vote on Appointment Next Week
The San Clemente City Council is expected to approve the potential appointment of a new city manager during its upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, concluding months of searching for someone to take the reins of the city, local officials confirmed with San Clemente Times. In an email sent to...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, January 12, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, January 12, 2023:. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Partly sunny skies are forecast...
localocnews.com
County of Orange votes Donald P. Wagner Chairman of the Board
The Orange County Board of Supervisors started the New Year by electing Supervisor Donald P. Wagner as Chairman. Chairman Wagner represents Orange County’s Third District. “I would like to thank our past Chairman, Supervisor Doug Chaffee, for his leadership over the last year, as we worked together to heal our County through very challenging times,” said Chairman Wagner. “I’m honored to assume the role of Chair. My colleagues and I have a shared vision for a strong, safe, and vibrant Orange County. We will be addressing the issues that matter to all of us, in strong partnership with our community, because Orange County’s best days are ahead of us.”
localocnews.com
LONG BEACH OPERA – THE ROMANCE OF THE ROSE
Continuing an important tradition of presenting groundbreaking new works, Long Beach Opera will present the world premiere in February of 2023 of Kate Soper’s fantastical and darkly comic opera The Romance of the Rose. The Romance of the Rose performs February 18, 19, and 25, at the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro; tickets now on sale at longbeachopera.org.
localocnews.com
Clerk-Recorder to offer extended Valentine’s Day hours
Looking to get married on what is the most romantic day of the year? We are here to help you! This upcoming Valentine’s Day, Orange County Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen will be offering extended hours at his offices in Anaheim, Laguna Hills and at the Old County Courthouse in Santa Ana.
localocnews.com
Trias MD in Newport Beach Strengthens Team with Series of Hirings and Promotions
Trias MD of Newport Beach, a musculoskeletal management company focused on delivering superior care and experiences while reducing healthcare costs, has announced a series of hirings and promotions that strengthen and round out its core team. Behind these changes is an ongoing commitment to build out the data/evidence-driven ambulatory surgery...
localocnews.com
Music For All Seasons: Long Beach Symphony presents Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 in G minor
On Saturday, February 4, Long Beach Symphony, under the direction of Maestro Eckart Preu, will rouse audiences with Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 in G minor and Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, a group of four violin concertos embodying each season of the year. Each of the seasons will be exquisitely...
localocnews.com
Locally Owned Project Ribbon Looks to Provide Support in Challenging Times
To help people recognize the important moments in life and the love and support that surround them, two local women conceptualized a way to make those celebrations tangible. San Clemente resident Karla Marolf, along with Susie Kimball, her close friend of about 10 years, launched Project Ribbon in 2020, making countdown displays to motivate and inspire. The displays include numerous gift bags, each with a small card inside describing an actual gift to coincide with a step in the countdown.
