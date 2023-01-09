ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

Looking Ahead in 2023: Mayor Howard Hart Aims to Preserve San Juan Capistrano’s Outdoor Areas

One thing San Juan Capistrano is known for is the abundance of open outdoor space. Mayor Howard Hart wants to keep that going in 2023. Hart recently spoke with The Capistrano Dispatch about what the new year holds in store for the historic town. One of his chief concerns is ensuring the state government does not encroach on the community and build housing in spots where people are used to going for walks or horse rides.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Santa Ana’s home business occupation permit fee lowered to $50

The Santa Ana City Council recently approved reducing the Home Occupation Permit fee from $320 to $50.32 to better serve and make it more affordable for modern, small home-based business needs. Home-based businesses and home occupations operating from residential premises within Santa Ana are required to have a permit to...
SANTA ANA, CA
Mission Preservation Foundation Board Adds New Members

Two new members were recently announced for the Mission Preservation Foundation Board of Directors, both used to interacting with the San Juan Capistrano community. Trevor’s at the Tracks owner Trevor Baird and Providence Mission Hospital Chief Executive Seth R. Teigen are the new members of the board, which oversees maintaining Mission San Juan Capistrano and its place in Orange County.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Garden Grove Senior Center hosts International Week Jan. 17-20

Seniors are invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s International Week, from Tuesday, January 17, 2023 to Friday, January 20, 2023, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at 11300 Stanford Avenue. The weeklong event will highlight cultures from around the world while offering an interactive and educational space for seniors, age 55 and older. Admission and parking are free.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
CureDuchenne Raises More Than $1.5 Million at Eighth Annual Napa in Newport

Nearly 20 years ago, Paul and Debra Miller received a phone call from their infant son’s doctor, telling them that their son, Hawken, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a devastating muscle disease that affects mainly boys: 15,000 in the U.S. and 300,000 worldwide. Historically, most boys who have it do not survive beyond their late twenties.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
The OCTA has been managing and improving the 91 Express Lanes for 20 years

ORANGE – During the last 20 years, more than 277 million trips have been taken on the 91 Express Lanes and, under the innovative leadership of the Orange County Transportation Authority, more than $2 billion has been dedicated in Orange and Riverside counties to improve transportation along the Riverside (SR-91) Freeway.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Illumination Foundation named 2023 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards grant recipient

Illumination Foundation, a nonprofit organization with the mission to disrupt the cycle of homelessness, has been named the recipient of a $125,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A ® True Inspiration Awards® program. This grant will help further Illumination Foundation’s efforts in providing housing and healthcare services to those experiencing homelessness in the community.
SANTA ANA, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, January 12, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, January 12, 2023:. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Partly sunny skies are forecast...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
County of Orange votes Donald P. Wagner Chairman of the Board

The Orange County Board of Supervisors started the New Year by electing Supervisor Donald P. Wagner as Chairman. Chairman Wagner represents Orange County’s Third District. “I would like to thank our past Chairman, Supervisor Doug Chaffee, for his leadership over the last year, as we worked together to heal our County through very challenging times,” said Chairman Wagner. “I’m honored to assume the role of Chair. My colleagues and I have a shared vision for a strong, safe, and vibrant Orange County. We will be addressing the issues that matter to all of us, in strong partnership with our community, because Orange County’s best days are ahead of us.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
LONG BEACH OPERA – THE ROMANCE OF THE ROSE

Continuing an important tradition of presenting groundbreaking new works, Long Beach Opera will present the world premiere in February of 2023 of Kate Soper’s fantastical and darkly comic opera The Romance of the Rose. The Romance of the Rose performs February 18, 19, and 25, at the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro; tickets now on sale at longbeachopera.org.
LONG BEACH, CA
Clerk-Recorder to offer extended Valentine’s Day hours

Looking to get married on what is the most romantic day of the year? We are here to help you! This upcoming Valentine’s Day, Orange County Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen will be offering extended hours at his offices in Anaheim, Laguna Hills and at the Old County Courthouse in Santa Ana.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Trias MD in Newport Beach Strengthens Team with Series of Hirings and Promotions

Trias MD of Newport Beach, a musculoskeletal management company focused on delivering superior care and experiences while reducing healthcare costs, has announced a series of hirings and promotions that strengthen and round out its core team. Behind these changes is an ongoing commitment to build out the data/evidence-driven ambulatory surgery...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Locally Owned Project Ribbon Looks to Provide Support in Challenging Times

To help people recognize the important moments in life and the love and support that surround them, two local women conceptualized a way to make those celebrations tangible. San Clemente resident Karla Marolf, along with Susie Kimball, her close friend of about 10 years, launched Project Ribbon in 2020, making countdown displays to motivate and inspire. The displays include numerous gift bags, each with a small card inside describing an actual gift to coincide with a step in the countdown.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA

