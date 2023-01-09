Planet Fitness opens second Lubbock location in former grocery store

Just in time for New Year's resolution season, Planet Fitness has opened its second Lubbock location, filling a former United Supermarkets location in west-central Lubbock with a fully equipped gym.

On Monday, Jan. 9, Planet Fitness opened its newest club at 5005 Marsha Sharp Freeway, the company announced. Their other Lubbock location is at 3429 50th St. The new gym is 17,539 sq. ft. and offers:

A variety of cardio machines and strength equipment.

The 30-Minute Express Circuit.

A cardio theatre with flat screen TVs.

Locker rooms with showers.

The Black Card Spa, with HydroMassage loungers and massage chairs.

"We’re excited to expand the Judgement Free Zone to another location in Lubbock," said Emily Torpey, Regional Director of United FP, Planet Fitness franchisee. "We invite the local community to come in for a tour. You can visit us at our new club on Marsha Sharp Fwy or our original club on 50th Street."

The new location is offering $1 down for the Classic Membership and nothing down on the PF Black Card membership until Jan. 19. People can keep up with Planet Fitness at planetfitness.com, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

A United Supermarkets store had occupied the location until it was closed around the time United opened its Market Street location about a mile northeast at 19th Street and Quaker Avenue, according to Avalanche-Journal archives.