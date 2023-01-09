Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Local organization offers homeschool students on the autism spectrum new opportunities
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One local organization is set to offer a virtual opportunity for homeschoolers on the autism spectrum. It aims to deliver education and activities in a unique way that helps foster social skills and confidence while building character, resilience and creativity. Islands of Brilliance is registering students...
Muslim Community and Health Center in Milwaukee expands services
A new federal designation is allowing the Muslim Community and Health Center of Wisconsin to expand its services in the Milwaukee community.
CBS 58
Milwaukee homicides up 11% in 2022; what's next for the Office of Violence Prevention?
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Jan. 12, city leaders shared that although overall crime in 2022 has decreased, homicides have increased by 11%. The Office of Violence Prevention shared what they're doing to get those numbers down. "A lot of what we're doing is coming from an asset-based approach,"...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome abandoned on bus
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a bus driver accused of leaving a child unattended on her bus. The boy never made it to school and was eventually found near Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. His mother hopes for accountability, and it looks like she'll get it, with police referring criminal charges....
MPS students fight for better school lunches at school board meeting
For a year, high school students across Milwaukee have been advocating for better meals at Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS).
Milwaukee woman's mission to stop human trafficking
Walk in Chandra Cooper's shoes for just a few minutes and you'll quickly hear her passion and energy to stop the scourge known as human trafficking.
CBS 58
Parental rights resolution that outlines student gender identity passes in Waukesha
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS58) -- A unanimous vote by the Waukesha Board of Education on a parental rights resolution that includes students' personal gender identity was the topic of much discussion on Wednesday. "This is a political tactic," said one parent about the parental rights and transparency resolution. Over two dozen...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
WISN
Woman in wheelchair robbed at Milwaukee ATM
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman's son is fighting for answers after his 66-year-old mother was robbed and thrown from her wheelchair Tuesday afternoon at the US Bank ATM on 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Max Humfeld said the nightmare his mother experienced happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. "My...
communityjournal.net
New members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Milwaukee
The above college students just joined the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Milwaukee Delta Kappa Chapter. Thomas Leonard, University of Wisconsin Milwaukee (Political Science major), Zach Ballard, Concordia University – Wisconsin (Criminal Justice major), Jerrell Carey, Concordia University – Wisconsin ( Psychology major), Christian Golden, Marquette University (Corporate Communication and Entrepreneurship major)
CBS 58
Instructors at Waukesha County Technical College share tips for bystander CPR
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Instructors at Waukesha County Technical College (WCTC) gave CBS 58 a look at the hands-on courses that get people familiar with CPR and first aid. Many courses are open to the public and will take just one Saturday to complete. Plus, they tell us about...
WISN
Milwaukee tenant 'fed up' with landlord's response to water-damaged apartment
MILWAUKEE — Water damage is running rampant in a Milwaukee apartment that flooded nearly three weeks ago. It happened inside Aaron Redd's unit on North 27th Street near Roosevelt Drive at Christmas time. "I mean, like a flood of water coming down the walls," Redd described to WISN 12...
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
CBS 58
A gift of gratitude: Brookfield East alumni surprise beloved history teacher
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Brookfield East High School alumni are proving the impact educators have on students long after the classroom. Hundreds of past students collaborated to give a beloved history teacher a surprise gift ahead of spring break. Patrick Coffey has taught world history at Brookfield East for...
CBS 58
MBA Home Building and Remodeling Show brings 2023 home trends to Wisconsin State Fairgrounds
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Metropolitan Builders Association (MBA) is bringing its Home Building and Remodeling Show back to the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds this weekend. It will showcase the newest home trends you'll see in 2023-- from Dekton countertops, a material that can withstand any scratches or stains you throw on it, to all of the pieces needed to create an outdoor oasis.
Horrible attack by a parent moves MPS teacher into action
The groups say the need for the gathering comes from the school district not meeting its vision of providing a safe place that meets the needs of all.
grocerydive.com
Chicago’s Go Grocer expands to Milwaukee
Chicago’s Go Grocer is expanding to Milwaukee, beginning with two new locations, according to local business publication BizTimes. The first location, opening on Jan. 18, is a 1,985-square-foot storefront in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. A second location, spanning 2,430 square feet with a small indoor seating area, is set to open in the city’s Brewery District this summer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Harley-Davidson Milwaukee headquarters; plans to transform campus
MILWAUKEE - Harley-Davidson is known for its roaring, Milwaukee-made engines, leather, and chrome. But on Wednesday, Jan. 11 the motorcycle maker revealed plans to transform a central element of its Juneau Avenue campus headquarters into a public park – something that would benefit H-D's employees and its hometown community. Officials hope the plans would also attract people to Milwaukee's near west side.
CBS 58
Window Select to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 spent months sharing complaints last year from customers unhappy with home improvement company Window Select. Now, there's word that after hundreds of complaints, the company could be headed for bankruptcy. Customers tell CBS 58 they received calls from a third-party representing Window Select, informing...
CBS 58
'It's disgusting': LGBTQ advocates react to suspension on conversion therapy ban
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Republican-led committee voted to suspend Wisconsin's conversion therapy ban. The practice allows social workers and therapists in Wisconsin to once again try to change a person's sexual orientation. Republicans on the committee argue they had to act after the state licensing board enacted their own...
