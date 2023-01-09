Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
As some floodwaters recede public works officials warn flooding could return
REDDING, Calif. — Old Oasis Road remains one of the many concerns for Shasta Counties' Public Works Department as it is a mapped floodplain prone to flooding according to the Department, which has been working to keep the streets clear and safe for residents. On Wednesday, January 11, vehicles...
actionnewsnow.com
Roads remain closed across Northern California as next storm moves in
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Dozens of roads remain closed Friday morning across Northern California as a new storm is set to hit the area this weekend. Report flooding, down trees or other needs in Chico at (530) 894-4200 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours, call police at (530) 897-4900.
actionnewsnow.com
Sacramento River reached flood stage Monday night in Tehama
TEHAMA, Calif. 11:30 A.M. UPDATE - State water officials are keeping a close eye on the Sacramento River as it reached flood stage in the town of Tehama Monday night. This came after a flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Tehama County. The river peaked at...
Lassen County News
CalTrans announces highway closures due to storm
Here are the current areas of full highway closures and traffic control due to storm damage in Caltrans District 2 as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Highway 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) due to active slides. No estimated time on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
krcrtv.com
Wet weather brings flooding to Tehama County as crews use break in the rain to clean up
CORNING, Calif. — Crews from the City of Corning were out working to clear brush and debris from the banks of a creek near Highway 99 and Loleta Avenue after flooding forced the roads to one lane of traffic Monday morning. KRCR received several reports of creeks in Tehama...
actionnewsnow.com
Erosion and scour causes closure of a Glenn County bridge
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Glenn County Public Works Agency closed Bridge 11C0057 over Salt Creek Monday night due to undermining of the roadway at the bridge approaches. On Tues. Jan. 10, GCPWA says K-rails were installed, preventing access to the bridge, and message boards were also placed alerting drivers to the closure.
actionnewsnow.com
Rising Shasta Lake levels is a welcome site for boaters, business
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Heavy rain is still hitting Northern California but is bringing some help to local waterways. At Shasta Lake’s Bridge Bay, it rained all day Wednesday, causing some flooding in the area. But this is also raising the lake. Some boats are still anchored out in...
Mount Shasta Herald
Tuesday's weather forecast includes more rain and snow, but tornadoes to the south
With the snow level down to 2,000 feet in areas of Shasta and Siskiyou counties, chains were required on some North State highways Tuesday. Farther south, tornadoes were in the forecast. In many locations of Interstate 5 and highways 89, 44 and 299, big rigs and vehicles over 6,000 pounds...
mynspr.org
Butte County storm damage | Parole hearings & equity | Sealing criminal records
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Jan. 12. Butte County weathers storm, but emergency declaration could bring aid if needed. Officials say Butte County has been relatively lucky during recent winter storms. Some roads and guardrails in the county will need repairs, but the major flooding that was anticipated did not occur. A recent local emergency declaration could help the county qualify for federal aid if damages during ongoing storms become more severe.
krcrtv.com
Caltrans works to blast large boulders off of Highway 70 near Cresta
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans crews from District 2 and District 3 spent the last couple of days performing blasting operations to clear large boulders off of State Route 70 near Cresta. Officials said large boulders fell onto the roadway on Monday this week, Jan. 9. Crews have been...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Mostly dry Thursday but more rain & snow is ahead
Looks like you can feel free to leave your umbrella at home, but will still probably want to give yourself a little extra time to navigate our slick roads as you head out the door Thursday morning. The storm system that brought our active weather over the last few days has now broken down but we've still had limited scattered showers overnight. Shower chances are diminishing quickly as we start your Thursday and the majority of our region will have little more than sprinkles possible into your morning commute. Shower chances will linger in areas closer to the coast and there's a slight chance for light showers in Shasta County. The rest of our region is projected to stay dry for the day after sunrise. We'll continue to have plenty of clouds overhead through the day, but some sunshine will creep through those clouds in the afternoon hours. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to 50's in the valley, 40's in the foothills, and 30's to lower 40's in our mountain zones early Thursday. Winds will be out of the south to 10mph with gusts up to around 20mph early today. Winds will become lighter into your afternoon. High temperatures are projected to top out in the 50's to lower 60's in the valley, 40's to upper 50's in the foothills, and 40's in our mountain areas Thursday afternoon.
actionnewsnow.com
Water levels rise to 178 feet at Woodson Bridge
CORNING, Calif. - Another round of rain and wind slammed the community Saturday night. Many people headed to Vina-Woodson Bridge ahead of the storm to see how water levels along the Sacramento River were looking. As of Sunday evening the water level at Woodson Bridge has risen to 178 feet,...
krcrtv.com
Caltrans bridge crew working to clear debris in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Caltrans District 2 bridge crew was out removing trees and debris from underneath bridges in Tehama County on Tuesday morning in an effort to prevent flooding along I-5. During the debris removal, motorists traveling through the area should be aware that there will be...
actionnewsnow.com
Water expert explains how the rain is impacting our groundwater
CHICO, Calif. - Rain continues to fall day after day, but experts say it still will not be enough to really replenish our groundwater. Action News Now spoke with local hydrogeologist and Chico State professor Jeffrey Davids who said before people settled in valleys like Chico, rivers would jump their banks, spread out and basically flood the area.
actionnewsnow.com
People are being forced out by rising waters on the Sacramento River
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - People living near the Tehama bridge have already packed their stuff and moved out. Kate Lowery's home is right next to the river. She told Action News Now the water was a couple of feet from her trailer just a few days ago. "I just packed...
YAHOO!
Lake Shasta level rises; Redding rainfall total twice normal since Jan. 1
Something unusual happened in Shasta County over the past nine days. North State residents have slogged through three years of a drought that has killed crops, emptied lakes and forced severe water cutbacks on residents who just wanted to water their lawns or grow a few tomatoes. The drought is...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow
California Highway Patrol identified a missing Butte County man who was found dead in a vehicle in Concow Thursday as Kyle Daniel Peterson, 33, of Oroville. CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow. A man who was reported missing in Butte County was found dead inside a vehicle...
actionnewsnow.com
Winter storm causing heavy erosion on a newly rebuilt section of Cohasset Road
CHICO, Calif. - Several storms are putting a newly rebuilt section of Cohasset Road to the test. Action News Now spoke with Kris Koenig, the founder of Golden Beaver Distillery off Cohasset Road and Two Oaks Drive. Besides the erosion - Koenig says he is still dealing with the impacts...
actionnewsnow.com
Driver dies after collision on Highway 99 in Gridley Wednesday
GRIDLEY, Calif. - A driver of a Ford pickup truck died after colliding with a power pole in Gridley on Wednesday, according to the Gridley Police Department. At about 10 a.m., police, CAL FIRE and Enloe medics responded to Highway 99 just south of West Liberty Road and found a Ford Ranger collided with a power pole.
actionnewsnow.com
Person who died in Redding structure fire identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office identified the person who died in a structure fire in Redding Thursday morning. Deputies said 38-year-old Erik Munro of Redding was found dead inside the home on Apollo Street on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the home on the 3700 block...
