Portland, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine House lays out plans for 131st legislature

AUGUSTA, Maine — House leaders from both parties are laying out their plans for the next two years. Democratic Majority Leader Representative Maureen Terry, D-Gorham, and Assistant Majority Leader Representative Kristen Cloutier, D-Lewiston, said they are looking forward to building on the work they've already done. "We've gotten so...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine lays groundwork for potential rules on sports betting

AUGUSTA, Maine — Taking the next step towards legal sports betting, the Maine Gambling Control Unit laid out proposed rules as to what it might look like in the state. Announced in a press conference on Wednesday, director of the unit Milton Champion said as the team drafted the rules, they made sure to review how other states already in the game have been going about it.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Law opens new Portland campus

PORTLAND, Maine — The University of Maine School of Law celebrated the opening of its new campus on Thursday. The school, now located at 300 Fore St. in Portland, held an open house. Maine Law faculty, members of the public, as well as Gov. Janet Mills, attended the event.
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny

When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah to join US CDC

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that its current director, Dr. Nirav Shah, will be taking a job with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Gov. Janet Mills made the announcement in a release, saying Shah has been appointed...
MAINE STATE
Boston

Why a Maine couple is fighting to mine a $1.5 billion lithium deposit

Lithium is highly prized for its use in batteries. The massive deposit in Newry was initially discovered in 2021. Near the Sunday River Ski resort, in the small Western Maine town of Newry, lies one of the world’s largest deposits of lithium. The massive deposit of lithium, valued for its use in batteries, cell phones, stove tops, and more, could be worth as much as $1.5 billion.
NEWRY, ME
CBS Boston

Maine lobster fishermen must report more about their catch

PORTLAND, Maine — Fishermen in Maine, the state responsible for about 80% of the nation's lobster haul in 2021, must now report more detailed information such as when, where and how many they catch.Few had to report until this year, making Maine the only state that harvests lobster that didn't require full details, according to the Portland Press Herald.Fishermen started having to share the additional information with the state and regulators at the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission beginning Jan. 1. Most lobster that comes to U.S. docks does so in Maine, so the new requirement should help fill some data gaps.Fishermen in the state brought in about 109 million pounds of lobster in 2021.The Maine lobster industry is also facing new rules designed to protect vanishing right whales, but the state's congressional delegation used the recent federal spending bill to delay those protections.
MAINE STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus money still available to Maine residents

Did you know that you may be able to get some of your hard-earned money back through federal funds? The Homeowner Assistance Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion to each state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to assist homeowners and renters affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (source). The program is intended to help Americans avoid foreclosures and loss of utilities during the economic disruption caused by the pandemic.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Respected Maine journalist Chris Rose has died

PORTLAND, Maine — It is with heavy hearts that we share news of the loss of respected Maine journalist Chris Rose, who died Wednesday following a cardiac event. Chris began his television news career in Worcester, Massachusetts, and as a writer and producer at WBZ-TV in Boston before he joined NEWS CENTER Maine, where he shared his talents for more than 30 years.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Homeless Mainers evicted from hotels face legal fight for shelter

PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of homeless Mainers are facing eviction from numerous hotels acting as temporary homeless shelters within the greater Portland area, and many of them face eviction court hearings to determine their fate. Pine Tree Legal has been providing free legal services to those facing eviction, and...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Treasurer’s office sending checks to Mainers with unclaimed property

Maine (WABI) - The Maine Treasurer’s Office will soon be mailing out thousands of checks for people who have unclaimed property. The state announced Thursday that roughly 54-thousand checks totaling four million dollars will go out to Mainers in the next few days. We’re told in almost all of...
MAINE STATE
Rachel Perkins

Mining for a Fortune: Couple's Quest to Extract Valuable Lithium Deposit in Maine

A couple in Maine, Mary and Gary Freeman, have taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to excavate what may be the world's richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry. The deposit, which could be worth as much as $1.5 billion, is being held back by Maine's strict mining regulations. The 2017 mining law of Maine is considered to be one of the strictest in the nation.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022

People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
MAINE STATE
Phys.org

Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops

Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

