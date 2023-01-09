Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Boone County parents concerned as student returns to high school after making threats
FLORENCE, Ky. — A student in Boone County returns to the classroom after allegedly making death threats against his classmates. At a meeting on Thursday, parents pleaded with the Boone County Board of Education to overturn the decision. Deanne Corbin has students and children at Conner High School and...
WLWT 5
West Clermont schools: Increased police presence at West Clermont Middle Thursday after online threat
BATAVIA, Ohio — West Clermont Middle School will see an increased police presence Thursday after law enforcement received a report of a threat being made online toward the school. According to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office deputies received a tip regarding a possible school threat concerning WCMS. Officials say...
NKY parents outraged after expelled student who made kill list returns to school
The then-8th grade student threatened to shoot and kill several of his schoolmates. He was admitted back into the district Wednesday after a one-year expulsion.
Fox 19
‘West Clermont Snapchat threat’ sends extra deputies to school Thursday: sheriff
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Extra deputies are at West Clermont Middle School and the surrounding area Thursday after an 11-year-old who lives in Michigan made a possible threat on social media, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. The county’s 911 center received a complaint around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Goetta Place in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Goetta Place in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of a fire on Ferguson Road in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a fire on Ferguson Road in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Fox 19
Tri-State organization collecting items to help girls for prom
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State organization is helping high school girls get ready for prom and they could use your help. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell takes us inside Kenzie’s Closet to see what they need. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
WLWT 5
Transformer fire reported on East 16th Street in Covington, crews responding
COVINGTON, Ky. — Transformer fire reported on East 16th Street in Covington, crews responding. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Complaints of squatters at Williamsburg Apartments, complex facing lawsuit
The City of Cincinnati has filed a lawsuit against the owners of a neglected Hartwell apartment building housing over 1,000 tenants.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Saint Henry High School in Erlanger for a reported crash with injuries
ERLANGER, Ky. — Crews responding to Saint Henry High School in Erlanger for a reported crash with injuries. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Missing Northern Kentucky man safe, back
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding 35-year-old Justin Wood, of Union. Wood is currently diagnosed with a medical condition, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. He has not been seen since Tuesday around 2:30 a.m. when he told a family...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
WLWT 5
Dozens of animals sent to shelter cause overcrowding at Cincinnati Animal CARE
CINCINNATI — The holidays may be over, but it could be the perfect time to get your family a new pet. Cincinnati Animal CARE has taken in hundreds of animals in the past few weeks. The shelter reports it has taken in 89 animals since Friday. Ray Anderson the...
sciotopost.com
Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border
Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
Fox 19
Cincinnati Bomb Squad at scene in Sayler Park
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First responders were at a scene in Sayler Park Wednesday evening on a report of a possible explosive device. The Cincinnati Bomb Squad also responded to the scene in the 6000 block of Parkland Avenue. The situation resolved after around two hours. The bomb squad—technically the Cincinnati...
2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed
UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
City files lawsuit against neglected Williamsburg Apartments, forms task force
The City of Cincinnati has filed a lawsuit against the owners of a neglected apartment building housing over 1,000 tenants after flooding, lack of heat and rodent infestations went unaddressed.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on South Apple Street in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on South Apple Street in Fayetteville. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Fox 19
Vandals destroy Devou Park disc golf course for second time
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Devou Good Foundation is offering a $2,000 reward for information on who destroyed the majority of the disc golf baskets at Devou Park... for the second time. According to Covington Police Chief Brian Valenti, 14 baskets were “damaged beyond repair” between Tuesday night and Wednesday...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Covedale Avenue in Delhi Township for reported structure fire
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to Covedale Avenue in Delhi Township for reported structure fire. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
