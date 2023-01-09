ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Heights, KY

WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Goetta Place in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Goetta Place in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a fire on Ferguson Road in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a fire on Ferguson Road in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State organization collecting items to help girls for prom

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State organization is helping high school girls get ready for prom and they could use your help. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell takes us inside Kenzie’s Closet to see what they need. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Missing Northern Kentucky man safe, back

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding 35-year-old Justin Wood, of Union. Wood is currently diagnosed with a medical condition, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. He has not been seen since Tuesday around 2:30 a.m. when he told a family...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
sciotopost.com

Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border

Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
GRANT COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Cincinnati Bomb Squad at scene in Sayler Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First responders were at a scene in Sayler Park Wednesday evening on a report of a possible explosive device. The Cincinnati Bomb Squad also responded to the scene in the 6000 block of Parkland Avenue. The situation resolved after around two hours. The bomb squad—technically the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed

UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Vandals destroy Devou Park disc golf course for second time

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Devou Good Foundation is offering a $2,000 reward for information on who destroyed the majority of the disc golf baskets at Devou Park... for the second time. According to Covington Police Chief Brian Valenti, 14 baskets were “damaged beyond repair” between Tuesday night and Wednesday...
COVINGTON, KY

