Canyon, TX

Hereford looking for new police chief

HEREFORD, Texas — Hereford is looking for a new police chief. Chief Brent Harrison retired Wednesday, ending a 35-year career in law enforcement. City Manager Steve Bartels said Harrison -- who was police chief for the last 10-years -- worked with the city long enough to take early retirement.
HEREFORD, TX
'Fugitive of the Week' wanted for parole violation on drug charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted by the Texas Pardon and Parole Board. Jerry Michael Morphis is wanted for a parole violation on drug charges. Morphis is a 41-year-old white male, 6'4", 205 lbs.,...
AMARILLO, TX
Theft suspect arrested after running red light, causing wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A theft suspect was arrested after running a red light and causing a wreck in southeast Amarillo on Wednesday morning. According to the Amarillo Police Department, a caller had been following a possible theft suspect from the 6700 block of NE 19th Avenue. Abdirizak Omar...
AMARILLO, TX
Trailer, power tools stolen from two elementary schools in Moore County

DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — Moore County Crime Stoppers is looking for information on thefts at two elementary schools they believe are connected. Over the weekend, someone stole power tools and an enclosed trailer from elementary schools in Dumas and Cactus. A trailer belonging to Kel-Tex Electric was stolen from...
MOORE COUNTY, TX
Former West Texas A&M professor sentenced to federal prison

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A former West Texas A&M professor accused of smuggling animal skulls, skeletons and taxidermy mounts into the country was sentenced to six months in federal prison. A federal judge in Amarillo sentenced Richard Kazmaier on Tuesday. Kazmaier was also sentenced to three years of supervised...
AMARILLO, TX
Longtime Canyon ISD school board member resigns

CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Longtime Canyon ISD school board member Randy Darnell resigned. The board of trustees voted Tuesday night to accept his resignation. Darnell had been on the school board since 2005. According to the district, he said it felt like the right time to step down with...
CANYON, TX
Cold morning behind cold front

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The cold front Wednesday brought a lot of dust with it as it plowed through the panhandles. Visibility fell below one mile at times where dust was thick. Winds will relax as we progress through Thursday and morning temperatures will be seasonal. A seasonal start means...
AMARILLO, TX

