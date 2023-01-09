Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Hereford looking for new police chief
HEREFORD, Texas — Hereford is looking for a new police chief. Chief Brent Harrison retired Wednesday, ending a 35-year career in law enforcement. City Manager Steve Bartels said Harrison -- who was police chief for the last 10-years -- worked with the city long enough to take early retirement.
abc7amarillo.com
'Fugitive of the Week' wanted for parole violation on drug charges
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted by the Texas Pardon and Parole Board. Jerry Michael Morphis is wanted for a parole violation on drug charges. Morphis is a 41-year-old white male, 6'4", 205 lbs.,...
abc7amarillo.com
Police looking for new leads in drive-by shooting during Sweet 16 party
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Randall County Sheriff's Office is looking for new leads in a drive-by shooting that happened during a Sweet 16 party. A mobile home in the 12000 block of Lazy Two Road was riddled with bullet holes on May 22, 2022. ABC 7 counted 10...
abc7amarillo.com
Theft suspect arrested after running red light, causing wreck
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A theft suspect was arrested after running a red light and causing a wreck in southeast Amarillo on Wednesday morning. According to the Amarillo Police Department, a caller had been following a possible theft suspect from the 6700 block of NE 19th Avenue. Abdirizak Omar...
abc7amarillo.com
Trailer, power tools stolen from two elementary schools in Moore County
DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — Moore County Crime Stoppers is looking for information on thefts at two elementary schools they believe are connected. Over the weekend, someone stole power tools and an enclosed trailer from elementary schools in Dumas and Cactus. A trailer belonging to Kel-Tex Electric was stolen from...
abc7amarillo.com
Wrong-way police chase on I-40 ends when suspect runs out of gas
VEGA, Texas (KVII) — A wrong-way police chase on I-40 ended when the suspect ran out of gas. The chase began about 2:30 a.m. at mile marker 110 in Carson County. According to Carson County Sheriff Tam Terry, a deputy clocked Dillion Cole Wood going 100 mph in a Chevy pickup.
abc7amarillo.com
Former West Texas A&M professor sentenced to federal prison
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A former West Texas A&M professor accused of smuggling animal skulls, skeletons and taxidermy mounts into the country was sentenced to six months in federal prison. A federal judge in Amarillo sentenced Richard Kazmaier on Tuesday. Kazmaier was also sentenced to three years of supervised...
abc7amarillo.com
Longtime Canyon ISD school board member resigns
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Longtime Canyon ISD school board member Randy Darnell resigned. The board of trustees voted Tuesday night to accept his resignation. Darnell had been on the school board since 2005. According to the district, he said it felt like the right time to step down with...
abc7amarillo.com
Wind knocks down power lines sparking grassfire near 2 middle school campuses
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo firefighters battled a grassfire burning near two middle school campuses. The grass started around 1 p.m. near NE 24th Ave and Osage Street, not far from Travis Middle School and the Travis 6th Grade Campus. Buses were staged at Travis 6th grade campus in...
abc7amarillo.com
June festival to serve as prelude for Route 66 Centennial celebration
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Route 66 is known as the lifeline of the Texas Panhandle. It will be celebrated three years before a special anniversary coming in 2026. A new festival coming in June will serve as a prelude to a marquee event. “Route 66 has been the route...
abc7amarillo.com
Cold morning behind cold front
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The cold front Wednesday brought a lot of dust with it as it plowed through the panhandles. Visibility fell below one mile at times where dust was thick. Winds will relax as we progress through Thursday and morning temperatures will be seasonal. A seasonal start means...
