Read full article on original website
Related
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE! Daily | A New Car Wash has Opened in San Angelo
Today on LIVE!, Fort Concho's Bob Bluthardt returns to LIVE! and talks Yantis Green!. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Mini Van Crushed by Old School Sedan in North San Angelo
When they arrived, the officers and paramedics discovered a silver van and a gold sedan that had crashed in the middle of the roadway. No official statement was given to our reporters on scene but an ambulance was seen rushing away from the scene with an occupant inside. Crews are...
Angelo native brings talent and experience to D-BAT
SAN ANGELO, TX— For over 20 years, D-BAT training facilities has impacted the playing careers of thousands of ballplayers equipping athletes with lessons to succeed. One former athlete is hoping to grow the sport of softball in the Concho Valley. “I just want to help these girls to get better and to get to that […]
A New Universal Theme Park 4 Hours from San Angelo
In a recent WalletHub ranking of the best U.S. states to raise a family, Texas scored high on family fun. Of all the states, Texas was third in family fun. Now, it looks like Texas will get a bit more fun. Universal Parks and Resorts has announced that it plans...
San Angelo LIVE!
Crash on the Curve at Producers Crunches Pickups Thursday
SAN ANGELO – Two drivers escaped serious injury when their pickups crashed on the curve of the Old Ballinger Highway and N. Bell St. in front of Producer's Livestock Auction Thursday morning. According to San Angelo Police Department investigating officer Carrillo, a white four door Ram pickup was northbound...
Goodfellow honors retired military dog after passing
SAN ANGELO, Texas, — Ajola was a retired military working dog who recently passed away from chronic illness. She spent her last few nights next to her loving family and partner Senior Airman Jordan Arredondo – Here is their story. Before being paired with SrA Arredondo, Ajola served with the 316th Security Forces Squadron as […]
Sunset Jr. food truck owner continues family legacy with tater tots, 'smashburgers', fried pickles and more
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Troy Klausner spent eight years in the kitchen cooking up tater tots, fried pickles, "smashburgers" and more. His restaurant, Sunset Grill, was a well-known location in San Angelo where his son, Kurt, and his four other children spent the majority of their childhoods. "Sunset Grill,...
San Angelo LIVE!
Tipsy Girlfriend Runs Over Beau After Verbal Spat at Notorious San Angelo Pool Hall
SAN ANGELO, TX — A San Angelo woman has been arrested after running over her boyfriend in the Giz & Hums parking lot with her SUV after an argument. According to court documents, on January 8, 2023, San Angelo Police Officers were dispatched to Giz & Hums’ Billiards & Brews, located at 1425 West Beauregard Avenue regarding a major motor vehicle crash. Investigators learned that the man had been struck by a vehicle that had left the scene. The victim was transported to Shannon Medical Center for injuries to his lower extremities.
San Angelo LIVE!
How You Can Get a Free Car Wash in San Angelo Today!
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Watershed carwash near San Angelo's new H-E-B has officially opened up for business. As previously reported, in Jan. 2021, construction began on the $1.7 million car wash. For the original story see: New $1.7 Million Car Wash Coming to Southwest San Angelo. The doors...
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Police Warn of New Phone Scam Monday
SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Police Department Monday morning alerted the public of a new phone scam that was circulating around town. The following is the full release sent out on Jan. 9, 2023:. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be raising money for...
Disregarding a red light sends two people to hospital
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Disregarding a red light causes a three-vehicle crash and sends two people to the hospital. According to police, a Hyundai Santa Fe was eastbound on Caddo Street while a white Kia Forte was heading southbound on N Jefferson Street and a Ford pickup was heading northbound on Jefferson. Witnesses at the […]
Woman accused of pinning man against fence with vehicle outside San Angelo bar
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo woman has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say she pinned a man against a fence with her vehicle, injuring him. The San Angelo Police Department said the incident happened the night of Jan. 8 at Giz...
San Angelo LIVE!
SWAT Team Surrounds Building in North San Angelo but Here's Why You Shouldn't Be Alarmed
If you do drive by do not call police, media, or anyone else because this is just a drill. Law enforcement from Texas state troopers to local police do periodical training to help learn new tactics and sharpen skills so that dangerous situations can be handled as safely as possible.
San Angelo LIVE!
Police Request Help Finding This Man
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo police were searching for this man yesterday evening until this morning. Police told us he was found at 3:55 a.m. There was urgency in locating him because law enforcement considered him an "at risk" person. His name was Van Smith, 34, male,...
San Angelo LIVE!
Lee Pfluger Sues Intrepid ‘Cactus Crusader’
SAN ANGELO, TX — Quoting Ben Franklin in the 1850 version of Poor Richard’s Almanack, San Angelo businessman Lee Pfluger said any man’s reputation is priceless. “Glass, china, and reputation are easily cracked, and never well mended,” Franklin wrote 270 years ago. For those reasons, Pfluger sued Zane White for voluminous derogatory statements White has made about Pfluger over a period of several months last year. Those statements have continued to this day.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Signs Up for Clean Energy Hydrogen Proposal
SAN ANGELO, TX — Called the Trans Permian “H2Hub”, a serial entrepreneur named Jack W. Hanks believes he can harness the Biden Administration’s stimulus largesse to create alternative energy and byproducts using hydrogen. Yesterday, the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce heralded the dream’s arrival to San Angelo. San Angelo is proposed to be one point of an area defined by a polygon, with a border that connects this city, San Antonio, Del Rio, Midland/Odessa, and Big Spring.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Police Release More Details in Giz & Hums Assault
On January 8, 2023, at 10:38 p.m., Officers were dispatched to Giz & Hums, located at 1425 West Beauregard Avenue in reference to a Major Motor Vehicle Accident. Upon arrival, officers located a 42-year-old male victim with extensive injuries to his lower extremities. San Angelo Fire Department Medics arrived on...
San Angelo LIVE!
Graffiti of a Place of Worship & Assault Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 14 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Graffiti of a place of Worship or Burial, Drug Possession and Assault. 18-year-old Justice Guthrie and 20-year-old Hector Gonzalez were arrested by...
SAPD searching for an “at risk” man
(Update: Tuesday, January 11, 2023, 7:00 a.m.) SAN ANGELO, Texas — Van Smith has been located, according to an alert published by the San Angelo Police Department early Tuesday morning, January 11, 2023. (Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 10:00 p.m.) — San Angelo Police Department seeks the community’s help in locating a missing person labeled as […]
COSATX announces city office closures for MLK Day
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced that most city offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The following is a list of city offices and how it is affected by the closures: Trash Service There will be no interruption in trash pickup […]
Comments / 0