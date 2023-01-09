Read full article on original website
Susie Baillargeon
3d ago
us people here in Lincoln NH and Berlin New Hampshire are without a place to live it has been a year and a half since I had a place to call home really wish someone would help us northern people also not just main people
Reply(4)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
Related
WMTW
Homeless Mainers evicted from hotels face legal fight for shelter
PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of homeless Mainers are facing eviction from numerous hotels acting as temporary homeless shelters within the greater Portland area, and many of them face eviction court hearings to determine their fate. Pine Tree Legal has been providing free legal services to those facing eviction, and...
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny
When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
Maine’s Famous, Mr. Drew is Looking To Expand Exotic Animal Rescue Center
The man we all know and love is looking to expand his exotic animal empire! Mr. Drew has exploded onto the scene with his love of exotic animals and reptiles. He has educated so many members of the community and invited thousands of Maine children and families to learn his passion for the exotic animals he has rescued and rehabilitated.
WMTW
Let the WinterKids games begin
WEST GARDINER, Maine — Nonprofit organization WinterKids is holding its 6th annual Winter Games this month, a 4-week-long competition designed to get kids outside and active during what is typically our most sedentary month of the year. The games include a series of challenges in outdoor physical activity, nutrition,...
Phys.org
Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops
Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
This Central Maine Rental Home is Perfect For Those Who Want to Experience Maine Life
There is a reason they call Maine Vacationland. Because people like to vacation here, obviously. But, it's even more than that. We're Vacationland not just because people like to be here, but for WHY people like to be here. Maine is one of the most..scratch that.. Maine IS the most...
WMUR.com
In Portsmouth, Cross Roads offers shelter to those who need it
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Communities across New Hampshire are dealing with the issue of homelessness, but officials say it can look different from place to place. In Portsmouth, the executive director of Cross Roads House, which provides transitional and emergency shelter to those who need it, said homelessness doesn't always mean tents on a sidewalk.
WMTW
Maine legislators propose emergency funding to boost pay for attorneys doing public defense work
AUGUSTA, Maine — The number of private attorneys in Maine who are willing to represent criminal defendants who can't afford an attorney is at a new low, and now a bipartisan pair legislators have a plan to fix that. "Public defense is key to our overall justice system," Republican...
WMTW
Maine CDC director leaving to join the US CDC
Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday that Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav D. Shah has been appointed Principal Deputy Director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC). That will make Shah second in command under U.S. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. He will...
WMTW
Mild winter delays ski season for Maine students
FRYEBURG, Maine — Maine's mild winter is having an impact on ski teams this year. Student athletes are chasing the snow, traveling to northern Maine and even New Hampshire to find it. Several meets for Alpine teams have already been cancelled. Mike Bisson with the Maine Principals Association says Nordic teams have it even worse, adding, "A lot of those are done locally, either on recreational trails or at the school trails. Central and southern Maine schools don't have the ability to make the snow.”
I Have the Best Idea for a New Animal Shelter in Portland, Maine
We all know the infamous saying, “adopt don’t shop!” and I stand by that. Rather than get a pet from a breeder, you should rescue one from a shelter that needs a home. I recently spent time at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland and fell in love with every single four-legged pal in the building.
Did You Know These 25 Animals Are on Maine’s Endangered Species List?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of the most wonderful things about living in Maine is its remoteness. With the exception of a few pockets here and there, this state is a wilderness wonderland. It gives Mainers and the thousands of yearly tourists plenty of great opportunities to explore.
Why a Maine couple is fighting to mine a $1.5 billion lithium deposit
Lithium is highly prized for its use in batteries. The massive deposit in Newry was initially discovered in 2021. Near the Sunday River Ski resort, in the small Western Maine town of Newry, lies one of the world’s largest deposits of lithium. The massive deposit of lithium, valued for its use in batteries, cell phones, stove tops, and more, could be worth as much as $1.5 billion.
WMTW
Flooding still possible in Maine through Noon
MAINE — A storm system that gave us wintry weather on Thursday and Thursday night and now rain for Friday morning is moving out by Friday afternoon. Snowfall reports were between .4" in Portland to 2" in Lewiston to 4.5" in Weld. Rainfall was around 1-2" and a few areas saw minor flooding.
People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022
People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
Maine lobster fishermen must report more about their catch
PORTLAND, Maine — Fishermen in Maine, the state responsible for about 80% of the nation's lobster haul in 2021, must now report more detailed information such as when, where and how many they catch.Few had to report until this year, making Maine the only state that harvests lobster that didn't require full details, according to the Portland Press Herald.Fishermen started having to share the additional information with the state and regulators at the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission beginning Jan. 1. Most lobster that comes to U.S. docks does so in Maine, so the new requirement should help fill some data gaps.Fishermen in the state brought in about 109 million pounds of lobster in 2021.The Maine lobster industry is also facing new rules designed to protect vanishing right whales, but the state's congressional delegation used the recent federal spending bill to delay those protections.
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
wabi.tv
Dr. Nirav Shah stepping down as Maine CDC Director
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills has announced Maine’s CDC Director Nirav Shah is leaving his role here in the state. In a statement from her office, it says Dr. Shah has been appointed Principal Deputy Director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC). Director Shah will assume the new role, second in leadership under U.S. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, in March.
WMTW
Remains found in Maine identified after more than 20 years
AUGUSTA, Maine — The State Medical Examiner for Maine has identified a man whose remains were found more than two decades ago. On July 24, 2000, the partially skeletonized remains of a man were found in the. Atlantic Ocean, 27 miles offshore, near the Grand Manan Banks. Wednesday, the...
Stimulus money still available to Maine residents
Did you know that you may be able to get some of your hard-earned money back through federal funds? The Homeowner Assistance Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion to each state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to assist homeowners and renters affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (source). The program is intended to help Americans avoid foreclosures and loss of utilities during the economic disruption caused by the pandemic.
Comments / 13