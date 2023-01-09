ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSVN-TV

Police arrest road rage suspect who attempted to shoot driver

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A case of road rage has led to a man’s arrest. On Thursday, 25-year-old Rafael Garcia faced a judge after police said he crashed into another driver and tried to shoot him. The incident happened Wednesday, at around 6 a.m., along Northwest 87th Avenue and...
DORAL, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

AUTOPSY: Disturbing New Details In Boca Raton Murder-Suicide

WE OBTAINED WAYNE PFEISTER’S AUTOPSY REPORT. REVEALS GRUESOME SCENE. BENZODIAZEPINES. CANNABINOIDS. GUN SHOT. CLAIM: PFEISTER TRIED TO HIDE MOM’S MURDER WITH BLEACH. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Wayne Pfeister, with Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids, and Opioids in his system, killed his mother — Deena […]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS News

Community involvement in Miami-Dade leads to drag racing arrests

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County officials said Wednesday that there have been more than 200 criminal citations and over 20 arrests stemming from complaints from the community about drag racing in the county. Here is what they said about the arrests:. "Last week, police arrested Michael D. Trillo, 20, on charges...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Surveillance Shows Man Aimlessly Firing Gun in Hialeah Neighborhood

Surveillance video shows the moments a man fired his gun multiple times outside a Hialeah home Sunday night. Police said 32-year-old Asiel Duque was in an argument with another man at a nightclub just before the shooting spree. The argument then spilled over to this property a few blocks away in the area of East 5th Street and 7th Avenue,
HIALEAH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT: First 2023 Arrest Is Delray Beach Drug Suspect

Resident Taken Into Custody Wednesday Afternoon In South Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The first arrest in 2023 of Kings Point Delray Beach apparently involves drugs. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested Gilbert Valdes of Brittany H in […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Large Police Presence in Miramar Neighborhood for Armed Barricaded Man

There was a large police presence in a Miramar neighborhood after an armed man barricaded himself at a home Thursday. Miramar Police officials said the incident began when officers responded to a home in the area of Miramar Parkway and Island Drive for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they...
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Woman Stabbed Roommate During Argument Over Phone: Police

A Miami woman was arrested after she stabbed her roommate multiple times during an argument over a phone, police said. Abigail Seane Hennington, 20, was arrested Saturday on an attempted felony murder charge, an arrest report said. The incident happened at an apartment on Northwest 12th Court, when officers responding...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
blackchronicle.com

Suspect captured in killings of 4 people at Oklahoma marijuana farm

A suspect was apprehended Tuesday in Florida in connection with the killings of four people — and the injuring of a fifth person — at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma on Sunday night, authorities said. The bodies were found after authorities responded to a reported hostage situation at the farm, and the victims were described as having been “executed.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Man Who Opened Fire on Two Men in Hialeah Facing Murder Charges

A verbal dispute turned violent Sunday when a man allegedly opened fire at two people outside a home in Hialeah, officials said. According to Hialeah police, 32-year-old Asiel Duque was involved in an argument over personal issues with another man outside a Hialeah nightclub when the victim then left with his girlfriend and a male friend to their home just blocks away.
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

Law Enforcement Brace For Reckless "Wheels Up, Guns Down" Riders

FORT LAUDERDALE - While many people will be enjoying the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, law enforcement in South Florida won't be having the day off. They will be out in force and patrolling the roads as they expect hundreds of people to take part in "Wheels Up, Guns Down" rides. They have a strong warning for anyone considering hitting the road and driving recklessly - they will outnumber you as they always do. The annual event started as a way to honor Dr. King. It later morphed into a protest of police brutality. In recent years, it's become...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

