FORT LAUDERDALE - While many people will be enjoying the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, law enforcement in South Florida won't be having the day off. They will be out in force and patrolling the roads as they expect hundreds of people to take part in "Wheels Up, Guns Down" rides. They have a strong warning for anyone considering hitting the road and driving recklessly - they will outnumber you as they always do. The annual event started as a way to honor Dr. King. It later morphed into a protest of police brutality. In recent years, it's become...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO