After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNorth Lauderdale, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
WSVN-TV
Police arrest road rage suspect who attempted to shoot driver
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A case of road rage has led to a man’s arrest. On Thursday, 25-year-old Rafael Garcia faced a judge after police said he crashed into another driver and tried to shoot him. The incident happened Wednesday, at around 6 a.m., along Northwest 87th Avenue and...
WSVN-TV
SWAT called after suspect accused of domestic battery barricades in home; nearby schools on lockdown
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect accused of domestic battery has barricaded himself at a South Florida home. Miramar Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a home located at 7801 Granada Blvd., Thursday afternoon. SWAT teams were also called to the scene. They were able to get two people...
AUTOPSY: Disturbing New Details In Boca Raton Murder-Suicide
WE OBTAINED WAYNE PFEISTER’S AUTOPSY REPORT. REVEALS GRUESOME SCENE. BENZODIAZEPINES. CANNABINOIDS. GUN SHOT. CLAIM: PFEISTER TRIED TO HIDE MOM’S MURDER WITH BLEACH. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Wayne Pfeister, with Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids, and Opioids in his system, killed his mother — Deena […]
NBC Miami
‘Horrific': Police Investigate Murders of Homeless People in Miami-Dade County
Police are investigating the deaths of two homeless people who were shot and killed within a day of each other in Miami-Dade County. City of Miami Police said Marie Noel died Monday near Northwest 17th Avenue at 28th Street in Allapattah. Residents said Noel lived in and frequented the area.
CBS News
Community involvement in Miami-Dade leads to drag racing arrests
MIAMI - Miami-Dade County officials said Wednesday that there have been more than 200 criminal citations and over 20 arrests stemming from complaints from the community about drag racing in the county. Here is what they said about the arrests:. "Last week, police arrested Michael D. Trillo, 20, on charges...
NBC Miami
Surveillance Shows Man Aimlessly Firing Gun in Hialeah Neighborhood
Surveillance video shows the moments a man fired his gun multiple times outside a Hialeah home Sunday night. Police said 32-year-old Asiel Duque was in an argument with another man at a nightclub just before the shooting spree. The argument then spilled over to this property a few blocks away in the area of East 5th Street and 7th Avenue,
Palm Springs police seek tips after 3 killed in shooting
Palm Springs police said they are continuing to investigate a chaotic shooting that left three people dead, including what now appears to be two students from Palm Beach Central High School.
WSVN-TV
Police detain student who brought airsoft gun to Fort Lauderdale High School
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student at a South Florida high school was found in possession of an airsoft gun, resulting in the lockdown of the campus. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at Fort Lauderdale High School, located at 1600 NE 4th Ave., Wednesday morning. A school resource officer was...
NBC Miami
Armed Man Possibly Barricaded Inside Southwest Miami-Dade Home
A large number of police officers were outside of a southwest Miami-Dade home Thursday morning due to a reported armed man barricaded inside. Officers arrived at the home in the 11800 block of Southwest 186th Street after 6 a.m. after reports of the man with a gun inside the home.
KINGS POINT: First 2023 Arrest Is Delray Beach Drug Suspect
Resident Taken Into Custody Wednesday Afternoon In South Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The first arrest in 2023 of Kings Point Delray Beach apparently involves drugs. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested Gilbert Valdes of Brittany H in […]
NBC Miami
Large Police Presence in Miramar Neighborhood for Armed Barricaded Man
There was a large police presence in a Miramar neighborhood after an armed man barricaded himself at a home Thursday. Miramar Police officials said the incident began when officers responded to a home in the area of Miramar Parkway and Island Drive for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they...
NBC Miami
Miami Woman Stabbed Roommate During Argument Over Phone: Police
A Miami woman was arrested after she stabbed her roommate multiple times during an argument over a phone, police said. Abigail Seane Hennington, 20, was arrested Saturday on an attempted felony murder charge, an arrest report said. The incident happened at an apartment on Northwest 12th Court, when officers responding...
NBC Miami
Armed Battery Suspect in Custody After SWAT Standoff in Miramar Neighborhood: Police
An armed battery suspect who hid out in a Miramar neighborhood was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff Thursday, officials said. Miramar Police officials said the incident began shortly before 1 p.m. when officers responded to a call of a domestic battery in the parking lot of an IHOP in the 7900 block of Miramar Parkway.
cw34.com
Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
cw34.com
Man becomes intimate with woman before stealing and killing her dog in Boca: Police
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from South Florida is accused of stealing a woman's partially blind dog for his mother, then running it over and killing it in Boca Raton. According to the arrest report, 25-year-old Jeremy Correia put the wheels in motion for the dog theft shortly before being intimate with the victim.
blackchronicle.com
Suspect captured in killings of 4 people at Oklahoma marijuana farm
A suspect was apprehended Tuesday in Florida in connection with the killings of four people — and the injuring of a fifth person — at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma on Sunday night, authorities said. The bodies were found after authorities responded to a reported hostage situation at the farm, and the victims were described as having been “executed.”
NBC Miami
Man in Custody After Barricading Himself in SW Miami-Dade Home Following Argument
A large number of police officers were outside of a southwest Miami-Dade home Thursday morning due to an armed man barricaded inside who was later taken into custody. Miami-Dade Police officers arrived at the home in the 11800 block of Southwest 186th Street just before 6 a.m. after reports of the man with a gun inside the home.
NBC Miami
Man Who Opened Fire on Two Men in Hialeah Facing Murder Charges
A verbal dispute turned violent Sunday when a man allegedly opened fire at two people outside a home in Hialeah, officials said. According to Hialeah police, 32-year-old Asiel Duque was involved in an argument over personal issues with another man outside a Hialeah nightclub when the victim then left with his girlfriend and a male friend to their home just blocks away.
WSVN-TV
Teacher at Brownsville school accused of slapping 5th grader multiple times
MIAMI (WSVN) - The parents of a 10-year-old student at a Miami school are demanding accountability after his teacher allegedly slapped the boy multiple times. A picture of the fifth grader taken by his grandmother shows his right cheek swollen. The boy’s family said he told his grandmother that his...
Law Enforcement Brace For Reckless "Wheels Up, Guns Down" Riders
FORT LAUDERDALE - While many people will be enjoying the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, law enforcement in South Florida won't be having the day off. They will be out in force and patrolling the roads as they expect hundreds of people to take part in "Wheels Up, Guns Down" rides. They have a strong warning for anyone considering hitting the road and driving recklessly - they will outnumber you as they always do. The annual event started as a way to honor Dr. King. It later morphed into a protest of police brutality. In recent years, it's become...
