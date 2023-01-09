Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458Brown on ClevelandOhio State
Football: Jones returns for sixth year with programThe LanternColumbus, OH
Music mania: spring semester concert guideThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes offer in-state 2024 running back, a former commit enters the portal
Without a running back being signed in the 2023 class, the Buckeyes are still in solid shape thanks to their depth. Players like Miyan Williams, TreVeyon Henderson, Dallan Hayden, and even Evan Pryor all remain in the running back room, which has certainly softened the blow. While the roster is...
Ohio State Football Reacts To Emerging 'Theme' From Players
Despite a disappointing finish to their 2022 season - losing to Michigan then falling just short against Georgia in the Peach Bowl - Ohio State haven't really been too devastated by player departures. A "theme" is emerging at Ohio State this offseason where a number of draft-eligible players have ...
Big Ten: Ohio State basketball called for erroneous foul in closing seconds of loss to Minnesota
The Big Ten Office acknowledged an erroneous foul during the final seconds of Ohio State men's basketball's 70-67 loss to Minnesota, Bucknuts.com reported. The Big Ten informed Ohio State the call made against Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton was a clean block and no foul was warranted. Minnesota, with the game tied, proceeded to take the lead for god at the free-throw line after en route to a four-point victory.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Big Return Thursday
On Thursday afternoon, the Ohio State football program received some great news. Star linebacker Tommy Eichenberg announced his plans to return for another season. In a short post on Instagram, he revealed he's coming back to Columbus in 2023. "After a lot of consideration and thought, I've decided ...
Ohio State signee Devin Royal continuing to grow as senior at Pick Central
Ohio State men’s basketball signee Devin Royal has picked up right where he left off last season, when he helped lead Pickerington Central to the Division I state championship. The 6-7, 210-pound Royal verbaled to Ohio State on Aug. 3, picking the Buckeyes over Iowa State, Michigan State, Penn...
Everything Ben Johnson Said Following Minnesota's 70-67 Win over Ohio State
Minnesota Head Coach Ben Johnson led the Minnesota Gophers to a three point win over Ohio State on Thursday night. Here is everything Coach Johnson had to say following the victory. What was the lockerroom like after this win?. Ben Johnson: "Sports, it's so much about belief and trust. Especially...
BREAKING: DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste Transferring to Notre Dame
Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste entered the transfer portal on Jan. 2. Today, he announced his intentions to land at the University of Notre Dame. The one-time Buckeye has ties to the Fighting Irish due to the fact that Al Washington once coached at Ohio State, so this is clearly going to gee a smooth transition with Washington coaching the defensive linemen in South Bend.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota-Ohio State 'all access' hoops broadcast on FS1 draws negative reviews across social media
The Minnesota vs. Ohio State basketball game on Thursday night is being aired on FS1 with a twist. Dubbed as an “all access” broadcast, the game features both of the head coaches mic’d up throughout the game. That means Ben Johnson and Chris Holtmann can be heard...
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson, departing Ohio State OC, shares farewell note to Buckeyes
Kevin Wilson is leaving Columbus, departing Ohio State for the Tulsa head coaching job following the 2022 season. He originally joined the Buckeyes as a part of Urban Meyer’s coaching staff ahead of the 2017 season. As he leaves Ohio State, Wilson put out a statement on social media...
Ohio State women's basketball remains undefeated
Chart: Axios VisualsThe Buckeye women's basketball team record is still perfect through two months of the season.State of play: Coming off a Sweet 16 appearance in last year's March Madness tournament, Ohio State (17-0) is one of just three undefeated teams remaining in women's college basketball.They opened the season ranked No. 14, climbing all the way to No. 3 this week.Zoom in: OSU breezed through non-conference play, winning its first nine games each by double-digit margins.Things have gotten tougher since the start of Big Ten play, with the Buckeyes eking out an overtime victory against South Florida and beating Michigan by nine points. The intrigue: The team features homegrown talent in guards Madison Greene (Pickerington Central High School), Mya Perry (Reynoldsburg Summit HS) and Jacy Sheldon (Dublin Coffman HS). Greene and Sheldon are two of six OSU players currently averaging over 10 points per game.Up next: The Buckeyes travel to Nebraska on Saturday before returning home to face Northwestern next Thursday. Tickets start at $10.
Another Key Player Is Coming Back To Ohio State Next Season
Ohio State received a major boost to its 2023 offensive line on Wednesday morning. Offensive lineman Matt Jones announced he will be returning to school for a sixth year of eligibility. Jones started 11 of 12 regular season games for the Buckeyes at right guard in 2022, as well as the team's ...
Ohio State’s voice in selecting Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren’s successor will be crucial
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kevin Warren’s three-year tenure as Big Ten Commissioner officially has an end date, as the Chicago Bears announced Thursday he will take over as President and CEO. This move, first reported as possible a few weeks ago, ends a tenure noted for being both stormy...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - The Ohio State University: Not “a failed presidency,” by itself, but a failing university
Among OSU’s most glaring if rarely noticed institutional failures is its so-called Campus Partners for Urban Community Development. As I demonstrate in detail in a forthcoming study, this almost 30 year front partners only with developers, never with or for urban community development. It actively neglects the University District whereby any measure of vision, planning, or common sense, its attention should focus.
neurologylive.com
Understanding the Widespread Impacts of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Teleneurology Program
The virtual care program built by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center allows for expanded access to patient care in rural areas, improved decision-making, and hands-on experience for young neurologists. The application of telemedicine to remotely connect patients with their providers dates back decades; however, the exponential growth in...
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
New hotel coming to Downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new hotel that its developers said captures the essence of the city is coming to downtown Columbus. Junto, a boutique-style hotel, has been in the works since 2021. Developers said it is the first of its kind and something Columbus desperately needs. Jim Merkel, responsible for the hospitality leg of […]
Missing teen found by Hilliard police
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Hilliard Division of Police has located a missing, runaway teenager. The girl had previously been spotted Tuesday near the tennis courts at Hilliard Darby High School before disappearing. HPD said her cell phone had been turned off during the search, but confirmed Thursday around 4:45 p.m. that she had been […]
After crash, Columbus restaurant looks to rebound
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There’s a lot of unknown for a central Ohio restaurant after a recent crash where a car drove off the road and into the building. No one was hurt, but it all happened last Friday, while customers were eating. Hoggy’s barbeque restaurant on Bethel Road was damaged when a car drove […]
6 developments happening in 2023 to watch out for in Columbus
Keep an eye on Columbus' ever-changing landscape.
2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed
UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
247Sports
70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0