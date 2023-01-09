Photos: Wind gusts up to 70mph wreak havoc in Crescent City

The latest storm brought huge King tides and 60-70mph winds wreaking havoc from Battery Point to the Harbor, Thursday January 5th.

Lots of trees including the iconic Welcome to Crescent City signage at the S Curve and Point of Honor fell victim to the storm. Sheriff deputies and Search and Rescue volunteers vigilantly prevented access to the Jetty.

The Chart Room parking lot and Anchor Way were closed during the height of high tide. Also assisting in public safety were the California Highway Patrol, Cal Trans, City of Crescent City Public Works, County Roads and the Harbor Commission.

The Chartroom opened for business Friday afternoon.