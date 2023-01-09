Read full article on original website
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Kelly Clarkson Is MIA From Her Own Show — Is She Sick?
Kelly Clarkson is like a fine wine — she keeps getting better with time. By this, we simply mean that she continues to outdo herself as the years go on!. First, she wins American Idol. Then she releases banger after banger of pop hits, then she wins America's hearts as a judge on The Voice. Now, she has her very own talk show — and that's not even counting all the covers she sings on The Kelly Clarkson Show, many of which arguably show up the originals.
Kelly Monteith Dies: Comedian & TV Host Known For Self-Titled BBC Series Was 80
Stand-up comic and television personality Kelly Monteith, who was one of the first American comedians to have their own BBC show, has died. The news was announced by The Anglophile Channel, a Los Angeles production company with which he collaborated. No cause of death was cited; Monteith was 80. The comedian made frequent guest appearances on U.S. talk shows in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show and The Late Show with David Letterman. In 1976, he hosted The Kelly Monteith Show on CBS and later led the...
'Today' Show Co-Host Gets Words Twisted in Awkward Live Moment
Today Show co-anchor Sheinelle Jones made a small mistake on live television Monday morning. When she introduced LaSalle Network founder Tom Gimbel to offer some tips to job seekers, she accidentally welcomed him to a different show. Her colleagues pounded at the opportunity for some playful jabbing, joking that she was looking for a job too!
Morning Show Host Addresses 'Real and Scary' Divorce
Morning news anchor Sarah Harris recently divorced her long-time husband Tom Ward, and she admitted that the process was "real and scary." Harris is best known for hosting the morning show Studio 10 in Australia, and she opened up about her personal life in an interview with Stellar Magazine. She said that going through a breakup made her aware of how prominent she was in the public eye for some, and it was nerve-wracking.
Rachel Maddow Gets A New Job
Rachel Maddow is expanding her media empire, as she is working with Steven Spielberg’s production company to develop a film, according to TV Newser. Maddow, a long-time MSNBC star, has dialed back her work at the cable network over the past months in order to focus on other projects for MSNBC and NBC News, including a slate of podcasts.
Where Is Former Morning Show Anchor Matt Lauer Now?
NBC terminated the disgraced anchor's 'Today' contract, but that wasn't the end of the drama. And these days, many are curious about where Matt Lauer is now.
TV News Anchor Starts Maternity Leave, Baby Is Due 'Any Day'
Laura Hettiger, co-host of St. Louis' News 4 This Morning and News 4 Great Day, is taking a step back from work as her family prepares for a new addition. Hettiger is currently expecting her first child with husband Mark Allen, and as the couple counts down the days to their little one's arrival, the fan-favorite TV news anchor announced Saturday, Dec. 10 that she is officially on maternity leave.
CNN Cancels Award-Winning Show
CNN is reportedly canceling actor Stanley Tucci's award-winning show, ‘Searching for Italy," as a tightened budget has forced the network to make extensive cuts throughout the organization and restructure its programming slate, according to Mediaite.
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
What Happened to Connie Chung? See the Trailblazing Journalist Now
As the first woman to anchor a network evening news program and co-host at Today, Barbara Walters shattered the glass ceiling for female journalists. One of those women is Connie Chung. Chung, a first generation American, the tenth of 10 children, broke barriers of her own. She became the first...
'Today': Al Roker's Replacement Revealed
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist at WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., filled in for Al Roker on The Today Show Tuesday morning. Theodore is the meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has stopped by CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Kelly Thiebaud reveals the truth about why she left General Hospital
General Hospital fans are still talking about the emotional scenes between Brit Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) and Liesl Obrecht that brought many viewers to tears. It was announced last year that Thiebaud was leaving GH to return to Station 19 on ABC primetime where she portrayed Eva Mendez. Soaps.com is revealing that the actress recently explained this was not the real reason she left her popular character behind.
Today show hosts Craig Melvin and Carson Daly say goodbye while announcing beloved colleagues’ retirement live on air
TODAY show’s Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, and more co-hosts have said their goodbyes to a couple of beloved colleagues who are retiring from the company. The TV personalities have shared a sweet tribute to their departing colleagues during Thursday’s live show. While standing out on the Today show...
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead: Bizarre Internet Theory Says Ellen DeGeneres Has Something To Do With His Death
Following Stephen "tWitch" Boss' death, a weird and wild theory is becoming viral on social media. The DJ-choreographer was a mainstay on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," and both the cast and viewers of the Emmy-winning program adored him. It was revealed on Tuesday, December 13 that the talk show host...
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Joy Behar Says Barbara Walters Was Disappointed That She Didn’t “Sit There and Take It on” During Infamous Bill O’Reilly Interview on ‘The View’
The View remembered Barbara Walters‘ legacy on today’s episode, welcoming back previous co-hosts to share stories and memories of the trailblazing talk show creator. Walters, who launched The View in 1997 and remained on the show until 2014, died at 93 on Friday (Dec. 30). Days after her passing, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin celebrated her life on live TV with other women who’d also sat at the Hot Topics table in the past. One of them, Sherri Shepherd, who co-hosted The View from 2007 to 2014, looked back on her time with Walters fondly, telling the panel she...
Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
'Good Morning America' Stars Mourn Death of ABC Colleague
This Week executive producer Dax Tejera died suddenly on Friday after a heart attack, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced in a memo to staffers on Christmas Eve. Tejera was 37. The ABC News family, including those on Good Morning America, was shocked by the news, and World News Tonight anchor Rachel Scott delivered a tribute during Saturday's broadcast.
SheKnows
Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS
It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
