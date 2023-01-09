ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Auburn Gresham shooting leaves boy, 14, seriously wounded

By Kris Habermehl
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IUkUH_0k8tEsnV00

Shooting in Auburn Gresham leaves 14-year-old boy wounded 00:41

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded Monday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 3:17 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 82nd Street, near Carpenter Street.

The boy was on the sidewalk -- apparently walking home from school -- when he was shot in the abdomen and under the right arm, police said.

The boy was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Shooting in Roseland dollar store leaves man critically wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot inside a dollar store in Roseland Thursday evening.At 5:43 p.m., the 23-year-old man was in the Dollar General at 11040 S. Michigan Ave. when police said he was shot in the chest and head.The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. His condition was further desecribed as "grave."No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting leaves 59-year-old dead in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are hoping to find the vehicle and subject involved in a murder in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood with the help of new surveillance video.The incident happened on Dec. 10.A 59-year-old man was shot near Marquette and Michigan and eventually died later that month.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man shot inside business in Roseland

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was shot in the head and chest in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Thursday. Around 5:43 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a commercial business in the 11000 block of South Michigan Avenue when an unknown offender fired shots. The victim was struck in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Families wonder why there's been no arrest in hit-and-run that dragged, killed man

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A good Samaritan was pushing a man across the street in a wheelchair on the city's South Side recently when he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.Police have a photo of the car, a license plate, and even a description of the suspect. But that was two weeks ago, and the family of David Cole is asking – why hasn't the case been solved?As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Thursday, Cole's family is now asking for help.At 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, Cole, 63, and the 56-year-old man he was pushing in a wheelchair...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Man shot twice inside convenience store on South Side

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago’s South Side. Police said the victim was inside a store when someone opened fire and shot him in the chest and head just before 6 p.m. The man was rushed to Advocate Christ Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 26, wounded in drive-by shooting in Chatham

CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times Wednesday night in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 26-year-old was walking outside around 10:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue when someone in a black van started shooting, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man dies after being shot in the face on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — A 45-year-old man has died after he was found shot on the city’s Southwest Side. Police said officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of West 45th Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a man laying on the street with a gunshot wound to the front […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police ask for help in solving year-old Near West Side murder

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are hoping the public can help solve a year-old murder.Images from a year ago show the suspect running from a shooting in the Near West Side, near Adams and Leavitt.The shooting left a 14-year-old dead. Police are re-releasing the images in hopes of solving the crime.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman, 61, stabbed in inside West Side laundromat

CHICAGO — A 61-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg by another woman inside of a laundromat in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to police, the woman was inside the business at the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. when an unknown woman approached her and stabbed her […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Stolen car backs into squad car in Avalon Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenagers were seriously injured when a stolen car backed into a police vehicle Wednesday evening in the Avalon Park neighborhood.A stolen car backed into a police squad car in Avalon Park Wednesday night, leaving two teens injured.The Fire Department said the incident happened at 5:27 p.m.Police were trying to pull over a stolen vehicle near 79th Street and Avalon Avenue, when the driver of the stolen car reversed and hit the police car, according to police.A 15-year-old girl was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, while a 16-year-old boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 44-year-old man refused medical treatment, the Fire Department said.The two teens are considered offenders and were also taken into police custody, along with one other person, police said.No police officers were injured.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in the chin while driving on South Side

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man was shot while driving on Chicago's South Side early Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was driving in the 2000 block of East 95th Street around 1:10 a.m. when he heard the shots. He was struck once in the chin and was transported to University...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged with Near West Side armed carjacking

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is facing charges for an armed carjacking that happened on the Near West Side last fall. Police say the offender was arrested on Monday after he was identified as the person who carjacked a 35-year-old woman using a "dangerous weapon" on Sept. 24, 2022. The...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
139K+
Followers
31K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy