Auburn Gresham shooting leaves boy, 14, seriously wounded

Shooting in Auburn Gresham leaves 14-year-old boy wounded 00:41

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded Monday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 3:17 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 82nd Street, near Carpenter Street.

The boy was on the sidewalk -- apparently walking home from school -- when he was shot in the abdomen and under the right arm, police said.

The boy was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.