ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky joins second hydrogen hub in less than six months. Here’s what it means.

WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wKyxd_0k8tErum00

Kentucky has joined a second regional hydrogen hub to foster growth in an emerging industry that has the potential to move the state toward a cleaner energy future, though it will begin with a reliance on fossil fuels.Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced the state is partnering with Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania to support the buildout of hydrogen infrastructure across Appalachia. The buildout of hydrogen infrastructure will spur jobs and promote energy resilience, the governor's office said in a statement.“We are looking forward to working with our Appalachian region governors and industry partners to continue to shape a hydrogen economy in Kentucky and across this region,” Beshear said in the statement.For decades, the world has looked to hydrogen as a clean-burning alternative to fossil fuels, which, when burned, emit greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change. Scientists say the planet must halve emissions by 2030 to avoid the worst impacts of warming, but it’s yet to be seen what contribution hydrogen will make toward meeting those goals.Kentucky formed a regional hydrogen hub working group earlier this year to develop projects and make use of Kentucky’s geographic fortune as the center of a 34-state distribution area for shipping, according to the governor’s office.Then in September the state joined a Midwest Hydrogen Coalition with the governors of Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.The Appalachian regional hub, known as ARCH2, has significant existing resources for the development of hydrogen infrastructure, though much of it is based on using fossil fuels to create hydrogen — a process that has both advocates and detractors.The basic process for making hydrogen uses electricity to split water (H20) into hydrogen and oxygen. Theoretically, that electricity can come from any source. Wind, solar, geothermal and tidal power sources generate so-called “green hydrogen” with a very low carbon footprint.Natural gas, on the other hand, can be used as both an electricity source and as a raw material for producing so-called blue hydrogen. Advocates say this method, combined with carbon capture and storage technologies, could work as a bridge fuel to usher in the clean energy transition by growing demand and building necessary hydrogen infrastructure.Right now, however, most hydrogen produced from natural gas comes from methane — a climate super pollutant that traps more heat than carbon dioxide in the near-term. One study from 2021 found that the methane that escapes in the process of creating blue hydrogen may actually result in more emissions than simply burning fossil fuel for energy.What makes the Appalachian region attractive as a hydrogen hub is the infrastructure already in place for natural gas production and storage including existing pipelines and transportation networks and proximity to markets in the Midwest and Northeast.Back in September, the U.S. Department of Energy announced $7 billion in funding for regional hydrogen hubs across the country.Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky announced in 2021 that it intends to spend $461 million upgrading its Georgetown manufacturing plant to assemble fuel cells for use in hydrogen-powered heavy duty commercial trucks.In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.

Comments / 3

Related
wdrb.com

Kentucky farmers say inflation is forcing them to raise prices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky farmers are feeling the squeeze due to inflation, and they don't see prices going down anytime soon. John Hymer, the owner of Hymer Feed Company in Lexington, told LEX 18 that the hay itself isn't the problem — it's the cost of getting it to Lexington.
KENTUCKY STATE
iheart.com

3 Tennessee Cities Among The Most Miserable Cities In America

Depending on where you live, your environment can impact your mood and well-being, both positively and negatively. Someone living in a sunny beach town with access to plenty of food and health care will have drastically different experiences than someone living in a crime-heavy city with little to no access to the same programs.
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
KENTUCKY STATE
Eastern Progress

Most commonly seen birds in Kentucky

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Kentucky from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
a-z-animals.com

Dinosaurs that Lived in Kentucky (And Where to See Fossils Today)

Dinosaurs that Lived in Kentucky (And Where to See Fossils Today) Kentucky is a southern state known for its mix of farmlands and mountainous areas, along with its distinct culture. Many different animals live in Kentucky these days. What about the past, though? Would you have seen dinosaurs millions of years ago? Today, we’re going to explore the dinosaurs that lived in Kentucky and what fossil evidence we have of their existence.
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY POWER SHARES PAYMENT PROGRAMS TO HELP CUSTOMERS MANAGE BILLS

Kentucky Power shares payment programs to help customers manage bills, avoid future weather-related bill spikes. ASHLAND, Ky., January 11, 2023 – With the extreme cold temperatures experienced over the holidays, Kentucky Power wants customers to know where to go for help to manage upcoming utility bills and potential cold weather bill spikes.
KENTUCKY STATE
ice365.com

Campaign launched to regulate skill games in Kentucky

KY MAC, which focuses on supporting small businesses in the state, has called on Kentucky lawmakers to create additional regulations for legal skill-based games while cracking down on illegal gaming operations. The organisation hopes to add skill-based games to the gambling law. This, it said, would protect the income of...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
157K+
Followers
17K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WEKU is a trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy