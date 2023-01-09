Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Stewart named FWAA Freshman All-American
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M football’s Evan Stewart was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, announced Thursday afternoon. Stewart established himself as one of the top receivers in the SEC, also writing his name among A&M’s freshman records in his debut season.
KBTX.com
Tennessee hands A&M women 6th straight loss 62-50
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Tennessee Volunteers beat Texas A&M 62-50 Thursday night at Reed Arena. It was the 6th straight loss for Joni Taylor and her Aggie women’s basketball team. Texas A&M got double figure scoring from Sydney Bowles and Aaliyah Patty who each tossed in 12.
KBTX.com
Aggies remain perfect in SEC play after upsetting No. 20 Missouri 82-64
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team (11-5, 3-0) picked up their first win over a ranked opponent this season following an 82-64 win over No. 20 Missouri Wednesday night at Reed Arena. The Aggies built an 18 point halftime (43-25) thanks to 6 three...
247Sports
How Bobby Petrino's hire affects A&M's football staff (VIP)
Texas A&M has a new offensive coordinator in former Arkansas and Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino but so far the staff has remained relatively intact from the 2022 season. Gigem 247 tells you what to look for going forward in terms of what Petrino's responsibilities will be and how he'll mesh with everyone else on items ranging from game planning to play calling.
KBTX.com
No. 23 men’s tennis open spring slate at the Sherwood Intercollegiate
THOUSAND OAKS, California -- The No. 23 Texas A&M men’s tennis team heads to California for the Sherwood Intercollegiate to open its spring campaign. The tournament will be held Thursday through Sunday at the Sherwood Country Club. “Sherwood is one of our favorite tournaments of the year,” said head...
KBTX.com
Classroom Champion: Brock Slaydon from A&M Consolidated High School
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brock Slaydon is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The A&M Consolidated senior has a 4.12 grade point average and ranks 64th in his class. Brock is a member of the National Honor Society and Christ Church Youth Choir. He also serves as the Vice President of Communications for the Young Men’s Service League and has spent time volunteering for several non-profits in the area.
KBTX.com
Aggie Men’s Tennis Predicted to Finish Sixth in SEC
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team was picked to finish sixth in the Southeastern Conference in a preseason poll of the league’s coaches, announced by the SEC Wednesday. The Aggies are coming off a sixth-place finish in the 2021-22 SEC regular season and are...
KBTX.com
Franklin’s Bryson Washington elects to kick off college career at Baylor next week
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - They filed into Lions Gym Wednesday afternoon as Bryson Washington announced he would be graduating early after signing with Baylor back in December to continue his football career. Washington was a two way starter and two time state champion for the Lions. As a running back...
KBTX.com
Aggies to host First Pitch Banquet as part of Alumni Weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball will host its second annual First Pitch Banquet on Saturday, Feb. 4 as part of its 2023 Alumni Weekend. The First Pitch Banquet, a newer Aggie baseball tradition instituted by head coach Jim Schlossnagle and staff, is slated for the Ford Hall of Champions inside Kyle Field. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour until the event itinerary starts at 7 p.m.
All Aggies
Top WR Recruit Ryan Wingo Returning to College Station
Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class
KBTX.com
Aggie women picked as favorites to win 2023 SEC Tennis Championship in Coaches Poll
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M was picked to win 2023 Southeastern Conference women’s tennis title in coaches’ preseason poll announced Wednesday. Following a stelar 2021-2022 campaign in which the Aggies won both the SEC regular season and SEC tournament, they have been deemed the favorites to repeat as champions for this upcoming season.
KBTX.com
Two CSISD teams make first appearances at UIL Spirit State Championships
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated’s cheer team is heading to the UIL State Championships for the first time in program history. Prelims are Friday and the finals are Saturday at the Fort Worth Convention Center. “Our goal is to set a future standard for ourselves for future...
KBTX.com
Distin Makes Bowerman Watch List Debut
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lamara Distin, a two-time NCAA champion, was named to The Bowerman preseason watch list, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced Tuesday. In 2022, Distin swept the Southeastern Conference and NCAA Indoor and Outdoor high jump titles, while winning 13 of the...
KBTX.com
Women’s hoops prepares to host Tennessee Thursday Night
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team gears up to host Tennessee on Thursday night inside Reed Arena at 8 p.m. The Aggies (5-9, 0-4 SEC) have pulled together a 5-4 record when playing at Reed this season, only allowing their opponents to score 53.3 points per game in Aggieland. In their latest competition against Ole Miss, the Maroon & White held the Rebels to their lowest-scoring output of the season.
KBTX.com
C-USA announces 2023 football schedule
2023 marks a year of change for the Sam Houston football program with the Bearkats beginning their first year as an FBS program and member of Conference USA. One of the biggest changes for the Bearkats starts with the schedule. On Tuesday, C-USA announced the conference schedule, and it will...
KBTX.com
Kyle King signs professional football contract with Saarland Hurricanes
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Kyle King was a three time All-American quarterback for the Crusaders at Mary Hardin Baylor and now he’s a professional football player after signing a deal with the Saarland Hurricanes of German football league. The Milano native wrapped up his collegiate career setting new single...
KBTX.com
Student athletes to gain ‘college experience’ in Boys & Girls Clubs’ basketball program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have a child that has a dream of being in the NBA or WNBA, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley wants to help hone your child’s skills at their annual basketball program. There will be boys and girls’ teams for...
KBTX.com
Rudder Rangers beat College Station 69-60
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers (21-4, 3-1) beat College Station (16-10, 1-3) 69-60 Tuesday night at The Armory. Kevin Holmes led the Rangers with 27 points, while Kentun King added 18 and Jaquicse Martin tossed in 10. College Station got 17 points each from Willie Everline and Grayson...
KBTX.com
Bryan Lady Vikings post 70-54 win over Hutto
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Vikings beat Hutto 70-54 Tuesday night at Viking Gym. Taler Thornton led Bryan with 28 points, while Avery Archer added 11. Bryan (14-7, 4-1) will travel to Harker Heights on Friday for a 7 pm tip against the Knights.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: CSISD students to perform with Texas All-State band
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Six students from A&M Consolidated and College Station High Schools were recently selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Texas All-State Band. CSISD All-State Band Members (Ensemble) Edward Yan, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band) Riho Miyamoto, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band) Luke Hudgins, CSHS...
