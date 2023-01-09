Read full article on original website
Related
wxpr.org
Wisconsin mental health organization launches virtual support groups to reach rural residents
The COVID-19 pandemic triggered higher rates of depression and anxiety, especially among young adults. But it also prompted some mental health services to become more accessible. That’s what’s happening this week as Wisconsin’s chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) launches new statewide, virtual support groups for people...
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers, DVA announce over $420,000 in grants for veterans and families
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary James Bond announced Thursday that $424,970 in grants will be awarded to 13 nonprofit organizations that provide financial assistance, entrepreneurship training, or other services to Wisconsin veterans and their families. “As a state, Wisconsin is a...
WEAU-TV 13
DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
WSAW
Radon exposure leads to second highest cause of lung cancer
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting March 1, daycares in Wisconsin will be required to test for radon. If levels are at or above four picocuries per liter of air, daycares will have to mitigate. Radon isn’t just dangerous for kids, it can be deadly for adults too. The Marathon County...
Wisconsin Residents Gain $213 Benefit If They Fit The Requirement
Inflation has cooled off since November 2022. But living costs remain high. Some Wisconsin residents can welcome $213 to help with one significant bill. Housing cost account for 30% or more of Americans' income.
wortfm.org
Wisconsin’s Workforce Shortage
If someone was asked to write a haiku on the current workforce situation in Dane County, and in most of Wisconsin, this could very well be it. Dale Knapp, Director of research and analytics for the Wisconsin Counties Association, shared his views on the workforce and housing shortages in the region on the Thursday addition of the 8 O’clock Buzz. A combination of the Boomer generation retiring and staying in their homes, young college graduates migrating to larger cities on the coasts, and a lack of affordable housing are challenges that must be addressed in Dane and other Wisconsin counties if they are to reverse the net migration out.
WEAU-TV 13
Evers signs executive order banning TikTok from state-issued devices
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed an executive order banning TikTok and certain other technologies from state-issued devices Thursday. Executive Order #184 banned the TikTok app and directed the Department of Administration’s Division of Enterprise Technology to ban use of other software, vendors and technology that could potentially pose cybersecurity threats.
wnanews.com
Disability benefit hearings go remote. Should you?
Know Your Legal Rights is a bi-monthly column distributed by the State Bar of Wisconsin. It is written by members of the State Bar of Wisconsin’s Lawyer Referral and Information Service (LRIS), which connects Wisconsin residents with lawyers throughout the state. To find an attorney in your area, visit wislaw.org.
nbc15.com
Cigarette sales in Wis. plummet but alternative smoking methods compensate
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Legal sales of cigarettes in Wisconsin are on the decline, with a 54% decrease in packs sold since 2001, according to a report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The Wisconsin Policy Forum says the decline is likely due to a combination of public health messaging, changes...
What age can a child legally be a babysitter in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When parents want to have a night out, they may be wondering at what age can one child be left alone to babysit a younger sibling? Those looking for a babysitter in Wisconsin should remember that the minimum age in the state to watch kids in 11 years old, according to […]
This Wisconsin County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Examining Board suspended a Green Bay-area doctor’s license to practice medicine and surgery in the state for 30 days for falsely reporting that he and his family were vaccinated against COVID-19. An order from the examining board says Dr. Scott Stillwell used a medical assistant’s credentials to enter himself and his family in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry when he worked at a De Pere clinic in 2021. The clinic discovered it the following January.
empowerwisconsin.org
All Woke Up: Running Gibberish gets caught
MADISON — In Woke Land, liberals can identify as just about anything other than conservatives. Yet, there are a few more exceptions. Madison artist and activist Kay LeClaire found out it’s not cool to pose as a Native American. LeClaire also took on the Ojibwe name nibiiwakamigkwe. There...
Two Wisconsin Towns are Retirement ‘Hotspots’ for 2023
A recent study determined the top 20 retirement 'hotspots' in the US for 2023. Two of the top 20 are in Wisconsin and they're the only two in the Midwest to make the list. I'm a long way away from retirement but I'm not sure I'd want to leave Minnesota when I retire. I can absolutely see my husband and myself becoming snowbirds, though, and going to Arizona or something during the bad winter months.
redlakenationnews.com
All Minnesota workers could take paid leave under DFL plan
Alyshia Jackson bent to wring out her sopping mop and then with broad strokes, swooshed it across the concrete floor of a St. Paul apartment building lobby. It's the sort of movement that caused complications in the weeks after her gallbladder removal surgery in September, forcing her to take more time off work to heal. The small-business owner and single mother is still catching up on credit card debt she accumulated.
wtmj.com
Robin Vos talks bipartisan cooperation, Wisconsin surplus & tax breaks on The Steve Scaffidi Show
MILWAUKEE — Steve Scaffidi was joined by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday morning to discuss his recent conversations with Governor Tony Evers, the state surplus, abortion laws, tax breaks and more. Mere days after speaking with the Governor, Scaffidi asked Vos about the relationship between Evers and...
WSAW
Study: Wisconsin housing shortage expected to get worse
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A newly released study shows the housing shortage in Wisconsin will likely get worse over the next 10 years. The study shows it’s due to a couple of contributing factors, including a recent slowdown in home construction due to labor and supply shortages and many from the baby boom generation are retiring, but plan to stay in their homes for another 10 to 15 years or more.
cwbradio.com
Rule Change Allowing Pharmacies to Start Selling Drug Used in Abortions Will Have Little Change in Wisconsin
(By Sarah Lehr, Wisconsin Public Radio) The Federal Drug Administration recently finalized a rule change that allows pharmacies to start selling a drug that's used in abortions. But in Wisconsin, where most abortions are illegal, the effect of the change is limited. Medication abortions are typically done within the first...
Szafir: Act 10 is the 'gift that keeps on giving'
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s tax burden is at its lowest level ever, and at least one fiscal conservative says Act 10 should get some of the credit. CJ Szafir is the president of the Institute for Reforming Government, but in 2011 he was the policy advisor to former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. Szafir said the reforms included in Act 10 lowered the cost of local government in particular,...
Comments / 1