Homewood, AL

AL.com

National Baptist leaders seek post-pandemic revival

Leaders of the nation’s largest predominantly Black denomination gathered in Birmingham this week to map out a post-pandemic revival plan. COVID-19 brought worship services to a halt for months in 2020, forcing churches to start or improve their online broadcasting capabilities. “We can never go back,” said the Rev....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Gordon Edwards Burns, known as Country Boy Eddy, dies at 92

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The legendary Gordon Edwards Burns, known as ‘Country Boy Eddy’, has died at the age of 92. Burns is well-known in the Birmingham area for his time hosting the long-running ‘The Country Boy Eddie Show with Country Boy Eddy’ on WBRC FOX6 News from 1957 to 1993.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Mayor Woodfin Seeks $26 Million for New and Existing Venues in Birmingham

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin this week presented a resolution of intent for a one-time $26 million investment to existing and new facilities within the city to enhance economic development as a sports and entertainment destination. The funding would be distributed among four locations:. –CrossPlex Village Family Fun Center design and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location

Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

John Cassimus announces return of Zoës Kitchen in Crestline

In a surprise announcement, the Cassimus family, the founders of Zoës Kitchen, posted on social media their intention to reopen the popular Mountain Brook Crestline location ( 225 Country Club Park) which closed last month. It’s Back!. Declaring on the @zoeskitchenbham Instagram page:. Original Zoës. Same owners.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
otmj.com

Home Made: Family-Tested Menu Drives Diners to Helen

Open the menu at Helen, Emily and Rob McDaniel’s downtown Birmingham restaurant, and you’re likely going to see items that are literally family-approved. Creamer peas and middlins, a type of heirloom rice grown in South Carolina, is a dish he created with help from his staff but tested on his family at their Vestavia Hills home. It’s served with a black walnut, vinegar-like sauce with bay leaf. McDaniel, Helen’s chef, said his family, which includes the couple’s 5-year-old twin girls, liked it and it’s been popular on the menu since it debuted in September.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Kristen Walters

Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend

A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
GARDENDALE, AL
Bham Now

27 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 13-15

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 27 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Jeff Richardson at 205-470-1307 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
otmj.com

Like Mother, Like Daughter: ROAR to Honor Marilyn Waggoner at Gala

Surgery was about the only option available in the 1970s when Marilyn Mitchell Waggoner’s mother was diagnosed with colon cancer. Initially it was successful. For almost five years the procedure kept the cancer at bay, but it returned and eventually Waggoner’s mother passed away. “We didn’t then have...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Lottery for $10 ‘Hamilton’ tickets in Birmingham starts Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Broadway fans have a chance to win “Hamilton” tickets via a digital lottery just weeks before its opening night in the Magic City. Producer Jeffrey Seller and The American Theatre Guild announced Tuesday that the lottery will begin prior to the show’s first performance on Jan. 24 at the BJCC Concert […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Cullman Caring for Kids Food Bank sees huge surge in need

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Caring For Kids/United Way Food Bank is doing its part to help those struggling, but that is only getting harder. The food bank has been operating for over four decades, but they are serving more families now than ever before. In the month of December they served 670 families, and that number shows no signs of slowing down in 2023.
CULLMAN, AL

