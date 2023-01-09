Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BirminghamTed RiversBirmingham, AL
Related
Bham Now
7 weekend events, including exciting concerts + basketball games—Jan. 13-15
From Star Wars Night with the Birmingham Bulls to country and indie concerts, The Magic City is the place to be. Read on to learn what’s happening in Birmingham this weekend—Jan. 13-15. Bite-sized news. Shop ’til you drop: Head to KS Boutique’s grand opening in Gardendale this Saturday,...
Bham Now
Dread River Distilling announces new series with Birmingham whiskey blender
Dread River Distilling Co. emphasizes their spirits as more than “just a product” and instead, a way to connect with the community and offer a taste of who they are. Keep reading to learn about their new series that does just that with Birmingham-native whiskey blender Eboni Major.
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: Metal Night, Lakeshore Pioneer Classic + more [VIDEO]
Happy weekend, Birmingham! Don’t miss these fun events that The Magic City has lined up. Enjoy some heavy music at True Story Brewing’s Metal Night on Saturday night, January 14. For a fancier Saturday night, take a ride at the Mystic Krewe of Caritas Ball Masque XIII. Lakeshore’s...
wvtm13.com
Vestavia Hills mom pulls son out of Louis Pizitz Middle School for racist bullying
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Mary Beth Ford, a mother of two, is upset after learning last school year her son was being called a racial slur and "a monkey" by two classmates at Louis Pizitz Middle School. "And that's been going on for 16 weeks every single day,” Ford...
National Baptist leaders seek post-pandemic revival
Leaders of the nation’s largest predominantly Black denomination gathered in Birmingham this week to map out a post-pandemic revival plan. COVID-19 brought worship services to a halt for months in 2020, forcing churches to start or improve their online broadcasting capabilities. “We can never go back,” said the Rev....
25 years her way: Sherri Jackson discusses a quarter-century of ‘loving on Birmingham’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The afro changed everything. Granted, Sherri Jackson’s mother, Minnie, had taught her for as long as she could remember that her daughter could do and be anything she wanted to be. “I did it my way,” her mother would say of her own life. And her daughter should, too. But it […]
Birmingham mayor proposes funds for amphitheater, CrossPlex, Legion Field, Rickwood
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin this week proposed a $26 million investment in new and existing city facilities, including $5 million as the city’s contribution for a planned new 9,000-seat, $50 million Uptown amphitheater at the site of the demolished Carraway hospital. The planned CrossPlex Village Family Fun Center, announced...
wbrc.com
Gordon Edwards Burns, known as Country Boy Eddy, dies at 92
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The legendary Gordon Edwards Burns, known as ‘Country Boy Eddy’, has died at the age of 92. Burns is well-known in the Birmingham area for his time hosting the long-running ‘The Country Boy Eddie Show with Country Boy Eddy’ on WBRC FOX6 News from 1957 to 1993.
birminghamtimes.com
Mayor Woodfin Seeks $26 Million for New and Existing Venues in Birmingham
Mayor Randall L. Woodfin this week presented a resolution of intent for a one-time $26 million investment to existing and new facilities within the city to enhance economic development as a sports and entertainment destination. The funding would be distributed among four locations:. –CrossPlex Village Family Fun Center design and...
The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location
Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
Bham Now
John Cassimus announces return of Zoës Kitchen in Crestline
In a surprise announcement, the Cassimus family, the founders of Zoës Kitchen, posted on social media their intention to reopen the popular Mountain Brook Crestline location ( 225 Country Club Park) which closed last month. It’s Back!. Declaring on the @zoeskitchenbham Instagram page:. Original Zoës. Same owners.
otmj.com
Home Made: Family-Tested Menu Drives Diners to Helen
Open the menu at Helen, Emily and Rob McDaniel’s downtown Birmingham restaurant, and you’re likely going to see items that are literally family-approved. Creamer peas and middlins, a type of heirloom rice grown in South Carolina, is a dish he created with help from his staff but tested on his family at their Vestavia Hills home. It’s served with a black walnut, vinegar-like sauce with bay leaf. McDaniel, Helen’s chef, said his family, which includes the couple’s 5-year-old twin girls, liked it and it’s been popular on the menu since it debuted in September.
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend
A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
Bham Now
27 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 13-15
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 27 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Jeff Richardson at 205-470-1307 or...
otmj.com
Like Mother, Like Daughter: ROAR to Honor Marilyn Waggoner at Gala
Surgery was about the only option available in the 1970s when Marilyn Mitchell Waggoner’s mother was diagnosed with colon cancer. Initially it was successful. For almost five years the procedure kept the cancer at bay, but it returned and eventually Waggoner’s mother passed away. “We didn’t then have...
Bham Now
How to make 2023 your best year yet—healthy restaurants, fitness studios + more
Ready or not, the new year is here and there is no better time to set goals to become our healthiest, happiest selves. Birmingham is full of resources to help achieve those goals and our friends at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama are weighing in on how to be our best selves in The Magic City this year.
Bham Now
Birmingham approves tiny shelters for city’s unhoused residents along with plans to provide services
After an hour and half discussion, the Birmingham City Council approved Mayor Randall Woodfin’s recommended plan to purchase micro-shelters as part of a safe sleep pilot program for the city’s chronically unhoused residents. Called “Home For All” the program will provide a safe sleeping alternative for the unhoused...
Lottery for $10 ‘Hamilton’ tickets in Birmingham starts Friday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Broadway fans have a chance to win “Hamilton” tickets via a digital lottery just weeks before its opening night in the Magic City. Producer Jeffrey Seller and The American Theatre Guild announced Tuesday that the lottery will begin prior to the show’s first performance on Jan. 24 at the BJCC Concert […]
wbrc.com
Cullman Caring for Kids Food Bank sees huge surge in need
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Caring For Kids/United Way Food Bank is doing its part to help those struggling, but that is only getting harder. The food bank has been operating for over four decades, but they are serving more families now than ever before. In the month of December they served 670 families, and that number shows no signs of slowing down in 2023.
Vestavia Hills parent plans to withdraw student after ‘persistent’ bullying, racist abuse
For 83 days, Mary Beth Ford noticed a change in her son. She thought he had “found his tribe” at Pizitz Middle School in Vestavia Hills, where he had a good group of friends and was active in sports. But since his first day of eighth grade in August, he started to act more withdrawn.
Comments / 0