Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Costner Wins Best Actor in a Television Series at 2023 Golden Globe Awards
Kevin Costner was among the big winners at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, which aired on Tuesday night (Jan. 10). The Oscar-winning actor, director and producer walked away with a win for Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama for his role as patriarch John Dutton on Yellowstone.
Kevin Costner Reveals Emergency Reason He Could Not Attend the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
Kevin Costner is among the nominees at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, which air on Tuesday night (Jan. 10), but the Yellowstone star won't be on hand to collect his award if he should win. Costner turned to social media on Tuesday to explain that he isn't able to attend due to the storms and flooding that have ravaged California in recent days.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0