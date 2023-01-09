ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

'Now is the time': KHS waives adoption fees for adult dogs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs starting on Friday. The organization is having a week-long adoption event at KHS’ Main and East Campus Adoption Centers. Officials say the goal is to help find loving homes for the animals currently in KHS’ shelter to free up space so they can rescue more dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters in Louisville and Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kyhumane.org

Help Needed for Injured Kitten

Yesterday, the Kentucky Humane Society took in six animals from Louisville Metro Animal Services, including five large dogs and one very tiny, injured kitten named Barry. The 2-month-old’s right eye was so infected that the globe had ruptured and Barry was in unimaginable pain and distress! As always, our vet team acted quickly to put a stop to his suffering. This morning, we performed an eye enucleation surgery to remove the injured eye. Everyone at KHS is so relieved that we were able to treat Barry and that he is no longer in pain. Barry still has a long road ahead of him, and we will continue to give him the care he needs to fully recover. We can only do this because of supporters like you.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

24 dogs adopted over weekend after LMAS lost 'no-kill' status

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After heartbreaking news last week that a Louisville animal shelter had lost its status as a "no-kill" shelter, officials say weekend adoptions have helped reduce the shelter's strain. Louisville Metro Animal Shelter has helped 24 dogs get adopted and return six dogs to their owners over...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Buff City Soap closes NuLu location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Buff City Soap store has closed in a popular Louisville neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Watch in the player above: Buff City Soap bubbles with business at new Jeffersonville store. Buff City Soap closed at 815 E. Market St. in NuLu Marketplace. In...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New truck parts distribution center comes to Louisville, brings 80 new jobs to area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new truck parts distribution center in southwest Jefferson county, and it's bringing about 80 new jobs to the area. It belongs to Paccar Parts, a Seattle-based company that's been selling truck parts to truck dealers and customers all over the world since the 1960s. Its new 260,000 square-foot building is located about five miles north of West Point.
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Deer in Cannelton has container stuck to his head

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a push in Cannelton to save Jughead the deer. Residents tell us he’s been running around the Clifton Heights area for about a week with a container stuck to his head. They say nobody can get close enough to help him. Neighbors are...
CANNELTON, IN
WLKY.com

I-64 E near Lawrenceburg exit back open after police situation

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Interstate 64 East near the Lawrenceburg exit was shut down on Thursday afternoon due to a police situation. WLKY reached out to Kentucky State Police about the incident, but all they said at this time was that a "traffic hazard exists on I-64 just past the Grafenburg exit" and that the roadway is closed.
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
iheart.com

2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Police conducting death investigation in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are conducting a death investigation centered around a building in Old Louisville. More than a dozen officers have been at the scene at 2nd and Breckinridge streets for several hours, starting Wednesday afternoon. Right now, police aren't saying who or what they are...
LOUISVILLE, KY

