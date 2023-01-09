ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League Side Outline Manchester United Player As Their Priority Signing

By Alex Wallace
 3 days ago

Premier League side Wolves have outlined a Manchester United man as their priority signing this month.

Manchester United could be dealing with the prospect of a possible outgoing this month as a Premier League club has outlined their priority signing. Wolves have reportedly picked a United man to chase this window.

Wolves are prepared to be active in this window as they look to back their new manager. United recently beat the side 0-1 away from home thanks to a winning goal from Marcus Rashford.

However, the lower placed top flight side may now be preparing to knock on United’s door in regards to a transfer. A new report states that Wolves have outlined Aaron Wan-Bissaka as their priority signing this month.

According to the new report from Santi Aouna who recently broke the story regarding United’s interest in Wout Weghorst; “Wolves have expressed interest in signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka. He is their priority.”

The Englishman has recently impressed having played at right back during Diogo Dalot’s injury. Some reports had recently stated that Wan-Bissaka looked set to remain at Old Trafford.

It seems unlikely that Wan-Bissaka would be allowed to leave, especially on loan. Erik Ten Hag had alluded to squad depth previously and would not let the player go unless a replacement could be found.

United could change their mind if Wolves offer a fee, especially upwards of around £20million. The Red Devils would need to be able to bring in a replacement this month.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

