ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Dollar General calls for Ohio lawsuit dismissal

By Jamie Ostroff
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05QNtW_0k8tDFqj00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Dollar General is asking an Ohio judge to throw out a lawsuit that accuses the company of deceptive advertising.

This is the first time the public has heard from Dollar General in response to the lawsuit filed in November by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The complaint, filed in Butler County, argues the company violated consumer protection laws because prices displayed on shelves were lower than prices at the register for some items at multiple Dollar General stores.

Neither Dollar General’s corporate offices nor the attorney defending the company in the lawsuit have responded to multiple requests for comment since the lawsuit was filed.

Planetarium damaged in fire on YSU’s campus

In a motion to dismiss filed Friday in the Butler County Court of Common Pleas, Dollar General’s attorney calls Ohio’s complaint “vague, ambiguous and devoid of factual allegations,” arguing the state has offered no proof of its allegations.

NBC4 found proof of the issue in November after visiting multiple Dollar General stores in Franklin County.

Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano, who is working with Yost’s office, said his inspectors continue to document the issue at multiple Dollar General stores.

NBC4 reported in December that the auditor’s office created new consumer warning decals to place on cash registers that failed inspections. Typically, Stinziano said retailers are quick to resolve any issues that are noted in an inspection.

Mahoning County Coroner identifies victims of double homicide on Interstate 680

“It’s just truly unprecedented to have so many failures– so much lack of desire of working together,” Stinziano said Monday. “I know it’s a point of frustration, not only for Franklin County. We want to be out testing other vendors, other stores, and making sure everyone is paying what they should be, and not just be focused on this one particular organization.”

Monica Moran, a spokeswoman for Stinziano’s office, said the following Dollar General locations repeatedly failed inspections :

  • 445 Agler Rd., Gahanna
  • 936 S. Hamilton Rd., Whitehall
  • 3409 Cleveland Ave., Clinton Township
  • 3082 Southwest Blvd., Grove City
  • 6340 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg
  • 5224 E. Main St., Whitehall
  • 4608A W. Broad St., Columbus, Prairie Township

“At the Dollar General on W. Broad St., the decals had been removed by a district manager. The decals were replaced by our office,” Moran added.

Stinziano continues to warn Dollar General customers to be aware that the price they see on the shelf may not be the price they are charged. And if that happens, they want to hear from those customers.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 6

Related
WKYC

3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
AKRON, OH
The Center Square

Initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio submitted to state legislature

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) sent a letter to legislative leaders announcing that he is resubmitting to the Ohio General Assembly an indirect citizen-initiated measure to legalize the use of recreational marijuana for adults aged 21 and over. The initiative was originally filed in 2021 by the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, and signatures were submitted at the end of 2021. Due to disagreements about the timeline for submitting signatures and legislative consideration, the campaign filed a lawsuit against legislative leaders in...
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Ohio

Ohio receives relatively warm summers and cold winters. The state’s location near the Great Lakes also paves the way for massive blizzards. Every winter, Ohio gets hit with some pretty intense snow storms, but in 1978, there was a storm that was on a completely different level. It brought high winds, frigid temperatures, and feets of snow!
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio nears noteworthy number for new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 10,188 new COVID-19 cases, dropping cases close to their lowest point in three months. The holiday season saw a noticeably smaller amount of COVID-19 infections compared to the previous two years, and the state has continued that midway through January. Before cases neared the four-digit range, December's […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

The surprising key to a verdict on the biggest corruption case in Ohio history

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Even with secret recordings, a deceased super-lobbyist defendant, undercover FBI agents and allegedly $60 million-plus in hidden bribe money, the outcome of the biggest government corruption case in Ohio history may come down one of the most mundane aspects of a criminal trial: Jury instructions.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Attorney General asks for restraining order against Dollar General

Ohio Attorney General asks for restraining order against Dollar General. Ohio Attorney General asks for restraining order …. Ohio Attorney General asks for restraining order against Dollar General. Shooting leaves person in critical condition in Merion …. Shooting leaves person in critical condition in Merion Village. Noon forecast: Jan. 12,...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Georgia-based gas station RaceTrac eyes expansion into Ohio

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain RaceTrac is planning an expansion into Ohio. RaceTrac is proposing its first location in Ohio along U.S. Route 36/State Route 37 at Davidson Lane in Delaware, according to a report by the Delaware Planning Commission. The plans call for a 6,008 square-foot convenience store accompanied […]
DELAWARE, OH
allamericanatlas.com

21 Charming Small Towns in Ohio You Need to Visit (2023)

Known as the jewel of the Midwest, Ohio’s got a little something for everybody!. Cleveland is the place to be to see some of the country’s best sports teams and soak in the State’s heady mixture of culture, nature, and all-round good times, but the many charming small towns in Ohio offer a true glimpse into what make Ohioans tick.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio’s new Republican crybaby caucus another consequence of gerrymandering

After a weeklong meltdown of moaning, wailing, and gnashing of teeth, a new faction of Ohio House Republicans capped off their temper tantrum Wednesday by revitalizing plans to subject the Ohio Constitution and all Ohioans to extremist minority rule. Last week, 54 adults in the Ohio House came together in a bipartisan vote to elect […] The post Ohio’s new Republican crybaby caucus another consequence of gerrymandering appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

63K+
Followers
32K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy