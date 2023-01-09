Leona Francis Pittmann, age 103, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2023 at Whispering Creek in Janesville after residing there for three weeks. Leona was born on March 29, 1919, in rural Waterville to Thomas and Lena Slechta and lived her entire life in the area. She graduated from Waterville High School in 1937. On August 8, 1939, at an 8:00 a.m. wedding performed by her uncle, Father Albert Slechta, she married Charles E. Pittmann of Morristown in the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Waterville. They spent 72 years of marriage together crop farming and selling feeder pigs, chickens, sheep, and geese. In 1987 they retired and moved into Waterville, building a new home in 2005. Charles and Leona started their family by adopting Gary in 1943, Karen in 1945, and Marcia in 1950 from Catholic Charities. In 1954 she gave birth to Kathleen and seven years later on the same day to Mark. In later life, when her children were grown, she worked part time at Sakatah State Park, Dr. Ralph Buesgen’s office, Kamp Dels, and was an active member of the Rosary Society at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

