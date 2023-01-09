Read full article on original website
New Prague Times
Gary A. Krocak, 71
Gary A. Krocak, age 71 of Minnetrista. Survived by his loving wife, Constance; sons, John, James (Emily) and David; grandchildren, Ocean and Skye; brothers, Bob (Rita), Don (Joyce), Tom (Jean) and Dick (Nancy); sisters-in-law, Suzanne Nordblom and Deborrah (John) Rainville; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Agnes and Hubert; sister, Shirley Krocak.
New Prague Times
Jane Ann Johnson Hines
Jane Ann Johnson Hines. Born February 10, 1938 to Norman and Charlene Johnson in Madison, South Dakota. Jane died of causes related to dementia on January 12, 2023 at The Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine, Minnesota in the arms of family. Jane was pre-deceased by her parents, brother Norman Johnson,...
New Prague Times
David Paul Kamis, 85
David Paul Kamis, 85, of Dundas passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New Prague, Minnesota, the son of Adolph and Josephine (Vochoska). He grew up in New Prague where he attended New Prague High School. After graduation, he attended Minnesota State University where he completed a Bachelor of Science degree with an emphasis in art education.
New Prague Times
Marian Rud, 87
Marian Rud, age 87, of Bloomington, MN, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2023 at the Presbyterian Home of Bloomington. She was born March 31st, 1935 to Wencel and Bessie Pexa and grew up on farms near St. Patrick, Mn. She was wed to Don Rud on August 3, 1957 and they were married for more than 63 years until his death in 2021. They moved to Bloomington in 1960 and raised their four boys there.
New Prague Times
Alice Marie Zika, 89 - Death Notice
Alice Marie Zika, age 89, of Montgomery passed away January 9, 2023. Mass of christian burial will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Visitation will be held at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church from 9 am to 11 am on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Survived by daughter, Deborah, granddaughter, Rochelle, brother Jerry (Lorraine) David of Montgomery, sister, Janet (Jerry) Gish of St. Peter and many other relatives and friends.
stthomas.edu
In Our Prayers: Luke and Leia Lamke
Please pray for Darik and Megan Lamke ’08, ’16 Mini MBA, who are no longer expecting the birth of their twins. Luke Liam James Lamke and Leia Lauren Jane Lamke were born sleeping in September 2022 at home in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Luke and Leia are survived by Darik...
redlakenationnews.com
Joshua Lee Needham, Jr.
April 13, 2021 ~ January 4, 2023 (age 1) Joshua Lee Needham, Jr., Ogimaa binesi Niizho anaag "Chief Thunder Bird, Two Stars", age 1, travelled to the spirit world on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Fargo, ND. Joshua was born on April 13, 2021, in Coon Rapids, MN, to Lakeisha...
New Prague Times
Leona Francis Pittmann, 103
Leona Francis Pittmann, age 103, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2023 at Whispering Creek in Janesville after residing there for three weeks. Leona was born on March 29, 1919, in rural Waterville to Thomas and Lena Slechta and lived her entire life in the area. She graduated from Waterville High School in 1937. On August 8, 1939, at an 8:00 a.m. wedding performed by her uncle, Father Albert Slechta, she married Charles E. Pittmann of Morristown in the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Waterville. They spent 72 years of marriage together crop farming and selling feeder pigs, chickens, sheep, and geese. In 1987 they retired and moved into Waterville, building a new home in 2005. Charles and Leona started their family by adopting Gary in 1943, Karen in 1945, and Marcia in 1950 from Catholic Charities. In 1954 she gave birth to Kathleen and seven years later on the same day to Mark. In later life, when her children were grown, she worked part time at Sakatah State Park, Dr. Ralph Buesgen’s office, Kamp Dels, and was an active member of the Rosary Society at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
myvillager.com
After 42 years, Winegar reluctantly shuts down her beloved SweatShop
Though she decided to sell the SweatShop building, which also includes Rose Street Patisserie, to Paster Properties, it is no surprise the energetic Winegar will not be leaving the fitness industry. “We really had fun in a 10-minute conversation where I designed the studio with him, and he got it...
Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And...
Northrop Auditorium, Church Street Garage and Northrop Garage closed until further notice
MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are getting ready to inspect the roof of Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus after a partial collapse Wednesday night. The University's dispatch center received reports of the collapse just after 7:30 p.m. that evening, according to a statement from the U of M. A section on one corner of the roof "had caved in into an attic and utility space."
Something Sweet by Maddie Lu closes Mall of America location
Something Sweet by Maddie Lu, which makes custom cakes, cupcakes and desserts, closed its Mall of America location at the end of last year. The family-owned business, which is based at Riverdale Village in Coon Rapids, posted a note explaining the decision in response to messages from customers wondering about its future at the MOA.
"It has not broken my spirit": Golden Valley pastor partially paralyzed after slip on ice
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A slip on the ice ended with a life-changing injury for a pastor in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park. The fall on Dec. 16 left 64-year-old David Kent partially paralyzed."Accidents happen. That's why they call them accidents right," Kent joked from his hospital bed at North Memorial Hospital.The pastor fell on the ice outside his church, Christian Life Center in Golden Valley."I slipped and fell on my back tailbone, and immediately I had no feeling in my hands or legs and I knew I was paralyzed," he said.He broke his neck and was rushed into surgery....
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
fox9.com
Watch: Girl skates down icy street in Roseville, Minnesota
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Freezing rain left streets across the Twin Cities metro covered in ice Wednesday morning, and a girl in Roseville took advantage. She laced up her skates and skated down the street. Meanwhile, across the Twin Cities, vehicles were slipping and sliding off roadways. The Minnesota...
ccxmedia.org
Demolition Work Underway at Former Golden Valley Optum Site
A prominent site for redevelopment in Golden Valley now looks much different. Demolition work has started at a vacant office building north of Highway 55 and east of Golden Valley Country Club. The site, which has been vacant since 2016, used to be offices for Optum Health. The Golden Valley...
Dennis Prothero died from lack of health care. Now his daughters are taking their fight for people with disabilities to Washington
MINNEAPOLIS – A family is turning pain into purpose, and it's all thanks to the response from WCCO viewers.We met Dennis Prothero last year when he had to have his legs amputated because he wasn't able to get the health care he needed at his Stillwater home.When Dennis died, his daughters came on WCCO to talk about the staffing crisis in the industry.Now, they're poised to take their fight for better care to the national stage.The National Council on Disability -- a federal agency that advises the president and Congress -- saw their story and has invited them to speak on a national panel addressing the issue.RELATED: New contract is major win for Minnesota PCAs and people with disabilities
U of M announces intent to gain full ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, new medical center
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota announced Thursday its intent to gain full ownership of the existing healthcare facilities on its Twin Cities campus, currently owned by Fairview Health Services.The university and its medical school announced its new "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" aimed to make Minnesota a leader in healthcare."With great inspiration from Minnesota and with insights from university researchers, faculty, physicians and health care professionals, the MPact Health Care Innovation vision is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to channel our unique ability to elevate our state, improve the lives of all Minnesotans and position Minnesota as a global leader for the...
Thomson Reuters to sell most of Eagan campus, move to new location in Twin Cities
EAGAN, Minn — Thomson Reuters (TR) is looking to sell the majority of its 263-acre campus in Eagan, in a response to changing workplace habits and culture. The Toronto-based company is looking to sell 179-acres or over 68% of its 263-acre campus. Notable features included in the sale are the office building with over 1.1 million square feet and three data centers with over 333,000 square feet.
