Timberwolves Trade Suitor To Watch For Jazz’s Mike Conley?
The Minnesota Timberwolves have not found the kind of success that they were expecting this NBA season. After making the playoffs last season, they made a huge splash by acquiring Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz in the off-season to shore up their interior. The Timberwolves paid a premium price and are now performing at a lower level than they were last season.
Major Update In Lakers’ Anthony Davis Injury Recovery
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis injured his right foot against the Denver Nuggets on December 16th, and it has been among the NBA’s top storylines to monitor. He was expected to miss at least a month because of a stress fracture and bone spur fracture off the navicular bone in his right foot.
NBA Exec Thinks Knicks Could Pull Trigger On Eric Gordon Trade
The New York Knicks have been better than a lot of people thought that they would be this NBA season. Tom Thibodeau may not be perfect, but he has the team playing well and has made the necessary adjustments to get the most out of this group. Over the last...
This Knicks-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner
It’s one thing to field a good NBA team. It’s quite another to field a contending one. The difference is vast. Every year, there are plenty of solid teams with a real chance to win games. By contrast, you can count the number of teams with a real...
This Knicks-Suns Trade Features Cam Reddish
In some ways, the NBA’s draft cycle is unfair to young players. In the process of evaluating the league’s incoming talent, we tend to get excited. As a result, we compare them to players’ past. In the process, we set expectations that may not be right for...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
This Bucks-Knicks Trade Features Immanuel Quickley
As a general rule, rebuilding NBA teams want young players. If you’re a championship contender, you want veterans. That makes sense. Generally, the league’s younger players are less likely to be ready to contribute to a contender. With that said, there are no hard and fast rules in the NBA.
Cavs’ Most Valuable Realistic Trade Asset Revealed
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the better teams in the NBA throughout the 2022-23 NBA season. They are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 25-15, only 3.0 games behind the first-place Boston Celtics. Cleveland looks like a viable contender and they will...
This Bucks-Raptors Trade Features Gary Trent Jr.
For a long time, the Western Conference reigned supreme in the NBA. It’s effectively been that way since Michael Jordan retired. The Lakers and Spurs dominated the league for a long spell. After that, the Finals was typically a Western Conference team against whichever team employed LeBron James. In...
This Suns-Timberwolves Trade Features D’Angelo Russell
No matter how valuable you think you are, remember that you’re likely replaceable. The NBA serves as a great example, and there may be a lesson involving the Phoenix Suns with the Minnesota Timberwolves having a possible solution. The truth hurts. It’s still true. Even the best in their...
This Heat-Lakers Trade Features Duncan Robinson
In life, it’s best to be well-rounded. If you can be, that is. Alternatively, if you’re not well-rounded, you’d better at least be strong in your specialization. In the NBA, sometimes, that’s not even enough. You could be one of the best shooters in the world....
This Lakers-Mavs Trade Features Christian Wood
Sometimes, our reputation can precede us. If you were a troublemaker in school, you know what we’re talking about. Sometimes, you actually didn’t do it. Your teacher is likely to assume that you did anyway. NBA players can suffer from the same pitfall. For example, once a player...
3 Trades Lakers Must Do After LeBron James’ Bold Comment
Once you get a taste for winning, losing gets harder to stomach. Just ask LeBron James. This is a man who’s gotten quite used to winning NBA games throughout his career. James is a four-time NBA champion. For a long time, his participation in the Finals was a foregone conclusion.
This Celtics-Pistons Trade Features Bojan Bogdanovic
When you’re close enough to the thing you want the most, you’ll go to any lengths to get it. An NBA team on the cusp of a championship is in a similar boat. Suppose you’re lost in the desert. You are dying of thirst. In the distance, you see water. What on earth could stop you from getting to it?
This Suns-Thunder Trade Features Deandre Ayton
Fans of rebuilding NBA teams often use a mantra: “don’t rush the process.”. To be sure, teams are best to avoid rushing. Making a win-now trade when your team isn’t ready can be a fatal error. After all, you’ll have to use assets in order to do so.
This Pacers-Raptors Trade Features OG Anunoby
Heading into any NBA season, we make predictions based on what we see on paper. Those predictions are often wrong. There’s an old saying: “That’s why we play the games”. Sometimes, teams that looked good on paper just don’t gel. Other times, teams exceed our expectations....
This Raptors-Rockets Trade Features Fred VanVleet
In the NBA, they don’t make point guards like they used to. Some would argue that they make better ones. To be sure, the evolution of the point guard from distributor to primary scorer has resulted in some exciting players. Still, a point guard isn’t strictly a scorer. They...
This Blazers-Lakers Trade Features Anfernee Simons
Some problems only have expensive solutions. It’s unfortunate, but it’s a matter of fact. If you total your car, and you need a car, we’ve got bad news: you’re going to spend a lot of money. Some NBA teams need an expensive solution, too. They’re not...
Clippers, Knicks, Raptors Teams To Watch For Myles Turner Trade
The Indiana Pacers have far exceeded expectations thus far this season. Many analysts believed they would be vying for a top-five pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but their timeline may have been accelerated with their performance thus far this season. Officially into the second half of the NBA season,...
Cavs’ Ricky Rubio to Make Season Debut After ACL Recovery
The Cleveland Cavaliers traded away point guard Ricky Rubio during last season’s NBA trade deadline after he tore his ACL and was ruled out for the season. He returned to the team as a free agent this past offseason, agreeing to a three-year deal worth just under $18.5 million.
