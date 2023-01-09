Read full article on original website
Jeep79
3d ago
i dont understand the outcry because of the i.d. requirement. its bad when the i.d. emphasis is stronger to buy alcohol than it is to vote for who makes those laws in the first place. Everyone needs to chill, go get your i.d.'s, and go vote. Otherwise, you have no reason to complain about anything.
Reply(1)
12
Larry Fearing
3d ago
we are to make sure that every legal vote is counted and make sure there is no cheating. having an ID does not limit access to The Ballot Box. total nonsense to insinuate that it does
Reply
10
ClevelandRed
3d ago
Just more partisan rhetoric from liberals trying to scare people. Voter ID laws actually increased the number of minority voters in states like Indiana and Georgia after the laws were implemented.
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Related
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458
Columbus, OH - Freshman State Representative Darnell Brewer of Ohio District 18 is making his voice heard throughout the State House. State representative Brewer is a newcomer to Ohio's politics and is ensuring residents of District 18 that he will work with others in Columbus to improve our communities. "My priorities for District 18 are to invest in working people and getting individuals back to work with a living wage, investing in public schools appropriate,- with the implementation of the appropriate school funding plan including a focus on recruiting teachers who reflect the community,i.e., minority and male teachers. Including creating legislation that will create affordable housing and safe neighborhoods," says Brewer.
Ohio House Republican faction brings back proposal making it harder for voters to pass amendments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After more than hour behind closed doors, a bloc of Ohio Republicans led by state Rep. Derek Merrin, Monclova Twp., trooped through the Ohio Statehouse. The faction — thirty-odd lawmakers who wound up on the losing side of the House Speaker's race last week— climbed three floors and squeezed into the clerk's office.
americanmilitarynews.com
Democrats sue over Ohio’s new voter ID law
A group of left-leaning organizations, led by a prominent Democratic Party law-firm, is challenging several new Ohio voting laws, including a new photo ID voting requirement. Last week, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that imposes a photo ID requirement to vote. The new Ohio law also moves up the deadline for voters to request and then return a mail-in ballot, specifically requiring voters to request their mail-in ballots a week before the election rather than three days, and return their ballots no later than four days after election day, rather than the 10 days after that was previously specified.
Ohio’s new Republican crybaby caucus another consequence of gerrymandering
After a weeklong meltdown of moaning, wailing, and gnashing of teeth, a new faction of Ohio House Republicans capped off their temper tantrum Wednesday by revitalizing plans to subject the Ohio Constitution and all Ohioans to extremist minority rule. Last week, 54 adults in the Ohio House came together in a bipartisan vote to elect […] The post Ohio’s new Republican crybaby caucus another consequence of gerrymandering appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
After losing speakership, Derek Merrin and allies revolt
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Despite losing the battle for Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives, state […] The post After losing speakership, Derek Merrin and allies revolt appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
13abc.com
Ohio Attorney General moves to reinstate abortion ‘heartbeat’ law
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s so-called heartbeat law — which bans abortions after six weeks —has been on pause since September, following a Hamilton County Judge’s decision to file a preliminary injunction making the law unenforceable. “It was originally enforced last summer and then this litigation...
Ohio Senate Republicans plan another attempt to remove state school board power
(The Center Square) – Ohio Senate Republicans took another swing at stripping power from the state board of education and superintendent by introducing a bill Wednesday afternoon that revisits a plan that failed to pass last month. The state has not had a permanent superintendent since 2021, using interims...
Lawmaker says he still leads Ohio House GOP, even though another Republican was elected speaker
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A conservative state lawmaker who lost to a fellow Republican in last week's vote to determine who will lead the Ohio House as speaker said Wednesday that he has the support of most of the members of his party in the chamber. The fractures among Republicans...
13abc.com
Ohio Republicans look to limit Board of Education’s power over curriculum
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Republicans are looking to limit the Board of Education’s power over curriculum in schools. This week, State Sen. Bill Reineke, a Republican from Tiffin, formally introduced a bill this week that would strip the board of its powers to oversee curriculum and education policy. Senate Bill 1 would move those responsibilities to a new cabinet-level agency led by someone appointed by the governor.
wyso.org
Time is ticking for Ohio lawmakers to act on marijuana legalization to preempt ballot initiative
The clock is ticking for state lawmakers to pass an initiated statute that would allow marijuana use and sales for anyone over 21 in Ohio. If they don't act in a little less than four months the group that presented the legislature with the initiated statute intends to proceed with efforts to put the issue before voters in November.
Ohio bill to strip power of state Board of Education to be reintroduced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill calling to strip the state Board of Education of power will soon be reintroduced at the Ohio Statehouse. Senate Bill 178 was the initial introduction, which would dramatically reduce the authority of the board and shift power to a new state cabinet-level agency. It failed during the final legislative […]
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeks immediate action on Dollar General lawsuit after receiving dozens of complaints about deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office has received more than 100 consumer complaints against Dollar General Corp., including several from Cleveland and elsewhere in Northeast Ohio, since his office sued the company in November, alleging deceptive pricing at its stores. In a Wednesday court...
Ohio’s photo voter ID law already facing legal challenge
The same day Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law, Ohio’s new photo voter ID law saw its first court challenge. The Elias Law group filed suit Friday on a behalf of a handful of Ohio interest groups. The firm, headed up by Democratic elections attorney Marc Elias, rose to national prominence in part […] The post Ohio’s photo voter ID law already facing legal challenge appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ACLU Joins Lawsuit Seeking to Allow Ohio Trans Students Restroom Access, Safety
The student has used a girls' restroom since January 2022 with no “incidents or issues” reported, but parents are pushing back.
ideastream.org
New Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne starts tenure with legislation on housing for homeless
Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne appeared at his first county council meeting Tuesday since taking office at the start of the year.". In brief remarks, Ronayne told council he’d focus on the county’s housing stock, strengthening what’s known as “middle market” housing. The previous county administration and Cleveland’s current administration have both sought to strengthen this part of the housing market.
sciotopost.com
Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law
COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as “idiot,” “deaf and dumb,” “mentally retarded,” “lunatics,” “mental defective,” “crippled child/children,” “derangement” and “handicapped.”
$4 million grant for diversion program training, technical assistance at NEOMED approved by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a $4 million grant for Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) Wednesday to "provide training and technical assistance for communities developing or implementing deflection and pre-arrest diversion programs to help those with substance use disorder get the help and treatment they need."
Ted Diadiun is right to blame legislators for unleashing plague of sports betting on Ohio
It makes me nervous to be in agreement with Ted Diadiun, but his Jan. 8 column, “Feeding sports fans a line; The too-high stakes of legalized betting in Ohio,” reminds me that differing views on politics are no reason to disregard the informed thoughts and opinions of another person altogether.
No wonder Ohio is worst in the nation on “clean” energy - lawmakers have made it so
Thanks to Jake Zuckerman for highlighting Ohio’s status as worst in the nation on “clean” energy (”Ohio’s clean-energy requirements are the least stringent in the country,” Jan. 8). The Ohio legislature, with Gov. Mike DeWine on board, has also hampered the role of local governments in energy development in ways that all benefit the oil and gas industry.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 27