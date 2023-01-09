ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 2

.59 caliber
3d ago

Increase the height of the fence and put up metal detectors that people have to walk through to get into City Market. Maybe that will turn the place around to family friendly and less thugs with guns.

Reply
2
 

wtoc.com

Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing. Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out Thursday that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall. He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tips for making a fire preparedness plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The beginning of the year is always a good time to set goals and make plans to reach them. Especially if that plan can save your life. Capt. Carl Sapp joined Morning Break to talk about how you and your family can make the best plan to execute if a fire ever breaks out.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Drivers frustrated with US Highway 80 construction

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga (WSAV) — Lengthy delays on US Highway 80 are raising concern among residents on Tybee Island. Construction is now underway on US Highway 80 between the Bull River bridge and the Lazaretto Creek bridge, but drivers are not happy with the wait times to get on and off the bridge. Jim Wann, […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah woman claims solar company wronged her

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s advice we have all likely heard before: don’t sign a contract without first reading the fine print. Still, all it can take is missing one key detail, and you can lose a lot of money. That’s exactly what a Savannah woman said happened to her when she signed up for solar panels.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Land purchase allows expansion of Alljoy boat landing

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One of the most heavily used boat landings in Beaufort County has an upgrade on the way. A lot of the space surrounding the Alljoy boat landing in Beaufort is taken up by houses, limiting the opportunity for Beaufort County to expand on the project. They’ve come up with a solution recently though, buying this plot of land for just under $2 million.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Staley Ave. closed due to sinkhole in street

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department has closed Staley Ave. due to a sinkhole in the street. Police say that Staley Ave. between Temple and Glatigny Street. is closed due to a sinkhole in the roadway. Police ask that motorists seek an alternate route as the road is assessed. WSAV News 3 will […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Old infrastructure causes sewer line on DeRenne Ave. to collapse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you drove up DeRenne Avenue Monday, it’s no surprise lane closures are still holding up traffic after a sewer line on the road collapsed almost a week ago. “People that need the road, access to hospitals, that’s harsh.”. Giovanna Patton travels from Bryan...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

GDOT to hold roadwork improvement open house Tuesday in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation wants to hear from you about roadwork improvements coming to north Bryan County. The department is hosting an information open house Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the county’s Black Creek Board of Education offices. Even though GDOT has hosted...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Lanier’s IGA: Small town store with a big time impact

For as far back as most north Bulloch county residents can remember, there has been a grocery store in Portal, Georgia. There may be some folks still living who remember Sparks Grocery, and more may recall shopping at Mr. Hoyt Daughtry’s IGA. Since 1979, however, citizens of Portal and beyond have been getting their groceries at Lanier’s IGA, a family-owned and operated business in the heart of Portal.
PORTAL, GA
wtoc.com

Darien city councilwoman, Marcy Goodyear, has died

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s mayor told WTOC that Darien City Councilwoman Marcy Goodyear has died. Goodyear represented the South Ward and served on the board of the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce. Goodyear had just won re-election for a second term. She had three years left in this term...
DARIEN, GA
wtoc.com

SCCPSS school board still discussing transportation issues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System school board discussed transportation plans for 2023 at Wednesday’s meeting. Right now, the school district has 196 active school bus drivers. The district is currently looking for 135 more. Because of the shortage, not every student is eligible to...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Senior Citizens Inc. kicks off 18th annual Blanket Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Senior Citizens Inc. kicked off their 18th Annual Blanket Drive today. They’re collecting new blankets to help senior citizens without adequate heating stay warm. You can drop off donations at various locations including the SCI headquarters and participating Starbucks shops. They’ll be collecting donations through...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WSAV-TV

Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah Mall

After 18 years inside Savannah Mall, Monday marks the final closing time at The Uniform Source. Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah …. After 18 years inside Savannah Mall, Monday marks the final closing time at The Uniform Source. ‘It was a calling—my calling’: SPD hosts swearing-in …...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

