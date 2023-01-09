Read full article on original website
Increase the height of the fence and put up metal detectors that people have to walk through to get into City Market. Maybe that will turn the place around to family friendly and less thugs with guns.
Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing. Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out Thursday that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall. He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue...
‘It’s about safety’: Savannah mayor addresses temporary fencing, changes at City Market
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mayor Van Johnson wanted to make it very clear that the City of Savannah had no say in eventually closing City Market at midnight, as City Market is privately owned. The historic area is owned by Green Room Partners. Mayor Johnson said he doesn’t oppose safety...
Savannah city council denies applicant’s alcohol license for second time in heated debate
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In a heated Savannah City Council meeting, council members went back and forth, trying to decide if a restaurant lounge should be given a license to sell alcohol. This was the owners of CRU Lounge’s second time appearing for the council with the same request. The...
Savannah city council votes on affordable housing in Cuyler-Brownsville historic district
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - New York based nonprofit, the Galvan Foundation, plans to buy 19 lots to renovated and build affordable housing in the Cuyler-Brownsville Historic District. The city council has already accepted $1 million for this project that will cost the foundation more than $6 million dollars. It’s an...
Tips for making a fire preparedness plan
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The beginning of the year is always a good time to set goals and make plans to reach them. Especially if that plan can save your life. Capt. Carl Sapp joined Morning Break to talk about how you and your family can make the best plan to execute if a fire ever breaks out.
Drivers frustrated with US Highway 80 construction
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga (WSAV) — Lengthy delays on US Highway 80 are raising concern among residents on Tybee Island. Construction is now underway on US Highway 80 between the Bull River bridge and the Lazaretto Creek bridge, but drivers are not happy with the wait times to get on and off the bridge. Jim Wann, […]
Savannah woman claims solar company wronged her
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s advice we have all likely heard before: don’t sign a contract without first reading the fine print. Still, all it can take is missing one key detail, and you can lose a lot of money. That’s exactly what a Savannah woman said happened to her when she signed up for solar panels.
Land purchase allows expansion of Alljoy boat landing
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One of the most heavily used boat landings in Beaufort County has an upgrade on the way. A lot of the space surrounding the Alljoy boat landing in Beaufort is taken up by houses, limiting the opportunity for Beaufort County to expand on the project. They’ve come up with a solution recently though, buying this plot of land for just under $2 million.
Staley Ave. closed due to sinkhole in street
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department has closed Staley Ave. due to a sinkhole in the street. Police say that Staley Ave. between Temple and Glatigny Street. is closed due to a sinkhole in the roadway. Police ask that motorists seek an alternate route as the road is assessed. WSAV News 3 will […]
After 30 years, Ellabell residents cover ground on possibly getting dirt road paved
ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – Ellabell residents could be on the cusp of a 30-year journey coming to an end — getting Mill Creek Church Road paved. Tuesday, locals met with Bryan County Director of Public Works, Matt Montanye, Engineer Glenn Durrence of Thomas and Hutton and other staff outside of the Bryan County Commissioners meeting […]
Old infrastructure causes sewer line on DeRenne Ave. to collapse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you drove up DeRenne Avenue Monday, it’s no surprise lane closures are still holding up traffic after a sewer line on the road collapsed almost a week ago. “People that need the road, access to hospitals, that’s harsh.”. Giovanna Patton travels from Bryan...
GDOT to hold roadwork improvement open house Tuesday in Bryan Co.
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation wants to hear from you about roadwork improvements coming to north Bryan County. The department is hosting an information open house Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the county’s Black Creek Board of Education offices. Even though GDOT has hosted...
Pembroke city council votes to rezone over 200 parcels of land for homes
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - In 2017, the City of Pembroke identified nearly 230 parcels of land to be rezoned from agricultural to residential use. But Steve Scholar with the city’s planning and zoning commission says there was a problem. “For some reason, it never got voted on,” said Scholar....
Lanier’s IGA: Small town store with a big time impact
For as far back as most north Bulloch county residents can remember, there has been a grocery store in Portal, Georgia. There may be some folks still living who remember Sparks Grocery, and more may recall shopping at Mr. Hoyt Daughtry’s IGA. Since 1979, however, citizens of Portal and beyond have been getting their groceries at Lanier’s IGA, a family-owned and operated business in the heart of Portal.
Darien city councilwoman, Marcy Goodyear, has died
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s mayor told WTOC that Darien City Councilwoman Marcy Goodyear has died. Goodyear represented the South Ward and served on the board of the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce. Goodyear had just won re-election for a second term. She had three years left in this term...
SCCPSS school board still discussing transportation issues
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System school board discussed transportation plans for 2023 at Wednesday’s meeting. Right now, the school district has 196 active school bus drivers. The district is currently looking for 135 more. Because of the shortage, not every student is eligible to...
Senior Citizens Inc. kicks off 18th annual Blanket Drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Senior Citizens Inc. kicked off their 18th Annual Blanket Drive today. They’re collecting new blankets to help senior citizens without adequate heating stay warm. You can drop off donations at various locations including the SCI headquarters and participating Starbucks shops. They’ll be collecting donations through...
Strategic planning luncheon held in Statesboro to discuss impacts of Hyundai plant
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities anywhere near the upcoming Hyundai plant are preparing for growth like most of us have never seen. In Bulloch County, they’re preparing for more people, more business, and more development. It has many people wondering how it will look. They got their chance today...
Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah Mall
After 18 years inside Savannah Mall, Monday marks the final closing time at The Uniform Source. Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah …. After 18 years inside Savannah Mall, Monday marks the final closing time at The Uniform Source. ‘It was a calling—my calling’: SPD hosts swearing-in …...
