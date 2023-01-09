ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Horizontal vs. Vertical Machine Centers - Which is the Most Efficient for Your Project

If you want to create precision components from a single workpiece, one of the most efficient ways to get this done is with a machine center. There's not just one type of equipment which is covered by this umbrella term, but a number of them. So if you're in the process of picking a machine center for your next project, you probably want to know which is the right one for the job.
New Approach for Effective Water Splitting of Low-Voltage Hydrogen Generation Developed

Metal oxides are a promising photoelectrochemical (PEC) water-splitting catalyst for producing hydrogen as an alternative energy source. Their usefulness, however, is limited at low voltage. By adding phosphorus to a metal oxide catalyst, a study team was able to successfully mediate the poor charge carrier transport at low voltage, reducing...
Valuable Information to Know About Crystal Mining

Crystal is one of the most beautiful elements on earth, and is well known as the jewelry that "sparkles." These amazing rock formations help to create a crystal industry worth nearly $40 billion.In fact, the value of crystal has grown steadily since 2016 according to studies. Not only is there...
Increasing Levels of Man-made Compounds in Marine Plankton Could Be Used to Track the Influence of Human Activities on Ecosystem Health

Researchers propose that increased levels of man-made chemicals in marine plankton might be used to monitor the influence of human activities on ecosystem health and perhaps explore linkages between ocean pollution and land-based rates of childhood and adult chronic disease. Marine plankton tell the long story of ocean health. "This...

