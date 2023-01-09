ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton Guyer QB Jackson Arnold wins Gatorade National Football Player of the Year

DENTON, Texas — Denton Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold has been named the 2022-23 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year. Arnold was surprised with the award announcement by 11-time NFL Pro-Bowler and former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten. The senior quarterback was selected for the award for his performance on the field, but also his work off the field.
Dallas Wings announces 2023 coaching staff; WNBA season opens in May

DALLAS — The Dallas Wings are complete! Head coach Latricia Trammell announced the remainder of the coaching staff, including two WNBA standouts and college stars, that will join her on the quest to a WNBA championship in DFW this upcoming season. First up, meet the newest assistant coaches: April...
'Tiff's Treats Throwdown'| Dallas, Tampa mayors bet 500 boxes of cookies to donate to first responders on Cowboys-Bucs

DALLAS — When the Cowboys and Buccaneers take the field at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, there will be much more on the line than a berth to Divisional Round. How about 500 boxes of Tiff's Treats? That's what Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor have wagered, with the loser getting the winner's city a sweet treat for its first responders.
'They're a maniac': These are your top Dallas 'red flags'

DALLAS — The best place for a very Dallas conversation has to be the Dallas subreddit. Honestly, where else will you get an in-depth discussion on "Which Taco Bell in the Metroplex has the most gourmet menu?" Or this offering, also from this week: "Where is the fanciest Target in the metroplex?" Or (and we've all been here before) this: "ALLERGIES."
'Get your home in Frisco now': A new Universal Studios theme park will mean higher home prices. Experts say to get in now

FRISCO, Texas — When Michael Coleman II read the news that Universal Studios plans to build a theme park in Frisco, his excitement was twofold. "My first reaction is…I’m going. I’ll be there as soon as they open," Coleman said. "My second reaction was that this is going to increase my equity and my home value so much because there’s going to be a large scale attraction about 10 minutes away from my house.”
Buc-ee's is coming to Hillsboro!

HILLSBORO, Texas — Buc-ee's fans will soon have a new pit-stop to add to their future road trips. On Tuesday, the company announced it is breaking ground on a new location out in Hillsboro. It'll be located at 165 State Highway 77. Similar to other locations, it'll be 74,000...
Mark Cuban to be questioned under oath on promotion of bankrupted crypto lender

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban will face questioning next month as part of depositions for a class-action lawsuit against the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital, alleging the company was "an unregulated and unsustainable fraud." The complaint filed alleges that Cuban and Voyager CEO and Co-Founder Stephen Ehrlich...
Proposed theme park a boon for Frisco's already strong housing market

FRISCO, Texas — There is a cause-and-effect relationship to just about everything. What may be happening in the growing city of Frisco is no different. Wednesday's announcement of a possible Universal Studios theme park in Frisco has some major implications on a local economy that's already humming. "This is...
Fort Worth resident claims $1 million Texas Lottery prize

FORT WORTH, Texas — Someone in Fort Worth tried their luck and is officially rolling in dough!. Texas Lottery said a resident in the area claimed one of four $1 million top prizes from the scratch ticket $1,000,000 Diamond Riches. The winner got their ticket from the Star Food...
A year later, Texas synagogue hostages cope, carry on

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — (AP) — A year ago, Jeff Cohen and three others survived a hostage standoff at their Reform Jewish synagogue in this Fort Worth suburb. Their trauma did not disappear, though, with the FBI’s killing of the pistol-wielding captor, 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal Akram.
