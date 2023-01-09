Read full article on original website
Everything went wrong for TCU fans against Georgia, and the game was only half of it
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The low point made me laugh, if nothing else. A friend and I were riding in a Lyft late Monday night, our TCU gear drenched in rain and soaking the back seat of a Tesla. I asked the driver when the last time Los Angeles saw...
Denton Guyer QB Jackson Arnold wins Gatorade National Football Player of the Year
DENTON, Texas — Denton Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold has been named the 2022-23 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year. Arnold was surprised with the award announcement by 11-time NFL Pro-Bowler and former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten. The senior quarterback was selected for the award for his performance on the field, but also his work off the field.
North Texas congressman, former NFL linebacker Colin Allred recognizes Damar Hamlin on House floor
WASHINGTON — North Texas congressman and former NFL linebacker Colin Allred took some time on the U.S. House floor Thursday to recognize Damar Hamlin as the Buffalo Bills safety was released from a hospital. It's been nearly two weeks since Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the...
Dallas Wings announces 2023 coaching staff; WNBA season opens in May
DALLAS — The Dallas Wings are complete! Head coach Latricia Trammell announced the remainder of the coaching staff, including two WNBA standouts and college stars, that will join her on the quest to a WNBA championship in DFW this upcoming season. First up, meet the newest assistant coaches: April...
TCU fans awaiting football team's return, remaining positive after blowout loss to Georgia
When you see people on campus, you can tell everybody's was feeling a little gloomy. But there's hope that remains.
Team captain defends Rockwall-Heath football coach over workouts after reported illnesses, hospitalization
HEATH, Texas — A junior captain of the Rockwall-Heath varsity football team is defending his head coach after the coach was placed on leave following reports of illnesses and hospitalizations among some players after a workout. The high school told parents in a letter on Tuesday that an unknown...
Cowboys hosting free watch party at AT&T Stadium for playoff game against Bucs
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will be hosting a watch party at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for next Monday night's playoff game. All eyes will be on the Cowboys when they take on Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 p.m. CT Monday. The Cowboys are inviting...
Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo begins with the Chisolm Challenge -- and an arena full of smiles
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo gets underway this week, with the promise that it always has something for everyone. The first two days of events, and the smiles of a 12-year-old named Elisa Doyle, offer ample proof of that. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday...
'Tiff's Treats Throwdown'| Dallas, Tampa mayors bet 500 boxes of cookies to donate to first responders on Cowboys-Bucs
DALLAS — When the Cowboys and Buccaneers take the field at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, there will be much more on the line than a berth to Divisional Round. How about 500 boxes of Tiff's Treats? That's what Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor have wagered, with the loser getting the winner's city a sweet treat for its first responders.
'They're a maniac': These are your top Dallas 'red flags'
DALLAS — The best place for a very Dallas conversation has to be the Dallas subreddit. Honestly, where else will you get an in-depth discussion on "Which Taco Bell in the Metroplex has the most gourmet menu?" Or this offering, also from this week: "Where is the fanciest Target in the metroplex?" Or (and we've all been here before) this: "ALLERGIES."
Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's announces grand opening date for North Texas
THE COLONY, Texas — After many months of anticipation from hot dog fans across the North Texas area, one of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has made it known when the Lone Star state will get to try some tasty new frankfurters. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for...
'Get your home in Frisco now': A new Universal Studios theme park will mean higher home prices. Experts say to get in now
FRISCO, Texas — When Michael Coleman II read the news that Universal Studios plans to build a theme park in Frisco, his excitement was twofold. "My first reaction is…I’m going. I’ll be there as soon as they open," Coleman said. "My second reaction was that this is going to increase my equity and my home value so much because there’s going to be a large scale attraction about 10 minutes away from my house.”
Buc-ee's is coming to Hillsboro!
HILLSBORO, Texas — Buc-ee's fans will soon have a new pit-stop to add to their future road trips. On Tuesday, the company announced it is breaking ground on a new location out in Hillsboro. It'll be located at 165 State Highway 77. Similar to other locations, it'll be 74,000...
Mark Cuban to be questioned under oath on promotion of bankrupted crypto lender
DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban will face questioning next month as part of depositions for a class-action lawsuit against the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital, alleging the company was "an unregulated and unsustainable fraud." The complaint filed alleges that Cuban and Voyager CEO and Co-Founder Stephen Ehrlich...
Proposed theme park a boon for Frisco's already strong housing market
FRISCO, Texas — There is a cause-and-effect relationship to just about everything. What may be happening in the growing city of Frisco is no different. Wednesday's announcement of a possible Universal Studios theme park in Frisco has some major implications on a local economy that's already humming. "This is...
Plano resident claims $1 million Mega Millions prize from July drawing
PLANO, Texas — A Plano resident has claimed a previously unclaimed Mega Millions prize worth $1 million, Texas Lottery said Monday. The ticket was from a drawing held on July 29, 2022, and was set to expire on Jan. 25, 2023. Lottery officials said the ticket was purchased at...
Rockwall-Heath head football coach placed on leave after parents report student illnesses, hospitalizations
HEATH, Texas — The head football coach at Rockwall-Heath High School has been placed on leave after multiple parents reported that their students needed medical attention and/or hospitalization during the team's offseason program. In a letter to parents on Tuesday, the school explained the situation surrounding the varsity football...
Meow Wolf opening in North Texas this summer with 30+ local artists
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Slowly but surely, Meow Wolf is nailing down their opening date for North Texas. The entertainment company announced on Thursday that they'll open a new permanent exhibition in the Grapevine Mills mall in Summer 2023. We don't know an exact date just yet. But now we...
Fort Worth resident claims $1 million Texas Lottery prize
FORT WORTH, Texas — Someone in Fort Worth tried their luck and is officially rolling in dough!. Texas Lottery said a resident in the area claimed one of four $1 million top prizes from the scratch ticket $1,000,000 Diamond Riches. The winner got their ticket from the Star Food...
A year later, Texas synagogue hostages cope, carry on
COLLEYVILLE, Texas — (AP) — A year ago, Jeff Cohen and three others survived a hostage standoff at their Reform Jewish synagogue in this Fort Worth suburb. Their trauma did not disappear, though, with the FBI’s killing of the pistol-wielding captor, 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal Akram.
