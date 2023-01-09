ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Conserve water notice lifted and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Taylor Gattoni joins the Now Desk for a look at the day’s headlines as we kick off the weekend. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone. Subscribe to our News 10...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Bed Bath & Beyond one of 10 stores closing in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ten Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Michigan will close after the company said it may need to file for bankruptcy. According to the Associated Press, the Union, New Jersey-based home goods retailer said that it’s looking at several options, including selling assets or restructuring its business in bankruptcy court. But it acknowledged that even those efforts may not be successful.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Dave & Buster’s to build Lansing Township location

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new Dave & Buster’s could soon call Lansing Township home. The Lansing Township Planning Department confirmed the Lansing Township Board approved a new Dave & Buster’s location at the Eastwood Towne Center, located near the intersection of Lake Lansing Road and Wood Street. The new restaurant and arcade will be located at 3200 Preyde Boulevard, just south of the Fairfield Inn and Suites.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Schools Rule: Program to bring a female presence to a male-dominated industry

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Department of Labor reports the most popular jobs for women are nursing, teaching, or customer service work. However, high school junior Sophie Colburn is interested in a different path. “Heavy equipment operation and repair,” said Colburn. The Eaton Regional Education Service Agency and Lansing Community College offer a program for students like Colburn, who are trying to bring a female presence to a male-dominated industry.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

A few raindrops and Sprite’s new rival is revealed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A few raindrops make an appearance Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. Justin Bradford has the latest precipitation chances and we take look at the top headlines of the day. ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 11, 2023. Average High: 31º Average Low 18º. Lansing Record High:...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Celebrating David Andrews and his 25 years at WILX!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here at News 10, we are celebrating one of our own. David Andrews is marking 25 years at WILX. A native of Appleton, WI, David has called Michigan home for more than half of his life, working in Lansing television since October 1986. Before life as a news anchor, David went to school at Steven’s Point University in Wisconsin, studying Parks and Recreation.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

NOTAM outage causes flight delays, cancelations in Detroit, Grand Rapids

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Whether you are traveling on business or meeting a friend, finding out your flight is canceled is never fun. Flights were at a complete standstill Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop order when its pre-flight administration system went down, also known as the Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM).
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Water conservation notice in effect for East Lansing and Meridian Township

East Lansing and Meridian Township water system customers are under a conserve water notice.A main transmission water line at the East Lansing - Meridian Water Sewer Authority, or ELMWSA, was damaged on Tuesday, which prevents the authority from treating water. The damage was reportedly caused by an accidental construction mishap during a project meant to upgrade and improve the water plant, according to ELMWSA Manager Joel Martinez. The construction that caused the damage is being done by the Department of Public Works as well as contractors.ELMWSA is hoping the restriction on water consumption will only last 24-48 hours and...
EAST LANSING, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state

For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Light, mixed showers and the Ozone is healing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk as light rain and snow move in on Tuesday. Plus we take a look at the trending headlines and what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5. ALMANAC INFORMATION for...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy