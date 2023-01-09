Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Related
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Conserve water notice lifted and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Taylor Gattoni joins the Now Desk for a look at the day’s headlines as we kick off the weekend. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone. Subscribe to our News 10...
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
WILX-TV
Lansing Bed Bath & Beyond one of 10 stores closing in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ten Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Michigan will close after the company said it may need to file for bankruptcy. According to the Associated Press, the Union, New Jersey-based home goods retailer said that it’s looking at several options, including selling assets or restructuring its business in bankruptcy court. But it acknowledged that even those efforts may not be successful.
WILX-TV
Dave & Buster’s to build Lansing Township location
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new Dave & Buster’s could soon call Lansing Township home. The Lansing Township Planning Department confirmed the Lansing Township Board approved a new Dave & Buster’s location at the Eastwood Towne Center, located near the intersection of Lake Lansing Road and Wood Street. The new restaurant and arcade will be located at 3200 Preyde Boulevard, just south of the Fairfield Inn and Suites.
Lansing Housing Commission resident fed up after months of roaches
A Lansing woman has had enough of roaches in her home
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this week
A local restaurant serving up some "unconventional" menu combinations recently opened a new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. If you ever dreamed of putting Cool Ranch Dorritos on a cheeseburger, you must give Taystee's Burgers a try.
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: Program to bring a female presence to a male-dominated industry
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Department of Labor reports the most popular jobs for women are nursing, teaching, or customer service work. However, high school junior Sophie Colburn is interested in a different path. “Heavy equipment operation and repair,” said Colburn. The Eaton Regional Education Service Agency and Lansing Community College offer a program for students like Colburn, who are trying to bring a female presence to a male-dominated industry.
WILX-TV
A few raindrops and Sprite’s new rival is revealed
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A few raindrops make an appearance Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. Justin Bradford has the latest precipitation chances and we take look at the top headlines of the day. ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 11, 2023. Average High: 31º Average Low 18º. Lansing Record High:...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
Discount Glass and Screen Expands Via Acquisition in Lansing
Discount Glass and Screen, a specialist in custom-cut glass, screens, and mirrors based in Holt (south of Lansing), announced it has acquired Express Glass and Screen in Lansing. Terms of […] The post Discount Glass and Screen Expands Via Acquisition in Lansing appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Lansing VOA reports ‘significant decrease’ in donations
Volunteers of America locations are reporting a significant drop in donations.
WILX-TV
Celebrating David Andrews and his 25 years at WILX!
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here at News 10, we are celebrating one of our own. David Andrews is marking 25 years at WILX. A native of Appleton, WI, David has called Michigan home for more than half of his life, working in Lansing television since October 1986. Before life as a news anchor, David went to school at Steven’s Point University in Wisconsin, studying Parks and Recreation.
WILX-TV
NOTAM outage causes flight delays, cancelations in Detroit, Grand Rapids
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Whether you are traveling on business or meeting a friend, finding out your flight is canceled is never fun. Flights were at a complete standstill Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop order when its pre-flight administration system went down, also known as the Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM).
Water conservation notice in effect for East Lansing and Meridian Township
East Lansing and Meridian Township water system customers are under a conserve water notice.A main transmission water line at the East Lansing - Meridian Water Sewer Authority, or ELMWSA, was damaged on Tuesday, which prevents the authority from treating water. The damage was reportedly caused by an accidental construction mishap during a project meant to upgrade and improve the water plant, according to ELMWSA Manager Joel Martinez. The construction that caused the damage is being done by the Department of Public Works as well as contractors.ELMWSA is hoping the restriction on water consumption will only last 24-48 hours and...
thelivingstonpost.com
While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state
For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
WILX-TV
Light, mixed showers and the Ozone is healing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk as light rain and snow move in on Tuesday. Plus we take a look at the trending headlines and what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5. ALMANAC INFORMATION for...
Comments / 0