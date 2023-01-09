Read full article on original website
KEYC
Hot tub shopping? Here’s what’s trending.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey and I both inherited our hot tubs when we purchased our current homes, so we went shopping for all of you! We checked out Sawatzky’s for a peak at what’s trending. A cool thing about Sawatzky’s is that has been a local, family...
KEYC
Madelia’s “Cleaning Chick” helps us declutter
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Shayna Erickson helps us declutter! She explains her steps to get the process started. “Decluttering is the first step in the process,” explains Shayna, “I recently read a book called Organizing for the Rest of Us by Dana K. White, amazing book.”. Shayna explains...
KEYC
The next chapter for Lamplighter
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Last year, a fire in New Ulm left the future of a popular restaurant, the Lamplighter, in doubt. Owners of the Lamplighter have now decided to sell and start over across the street. The 209 Pub and Grill is where the spirit of the Lamplighter lives on.
KEYC
What is a kettlebell and how does it work? Jason from Ignition Fitness joins us to show us.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s National Kettlebell day! A kettlebell is a type of dumbbell or free weight that is round with a flat base and an arced handle. It looks like a cannonball with a handle. Authentic kettlebells are made of either cast iron or steel. Unlike a...
KEYC
Mankato Craft Beer Expo celebrating 10 years
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The largest southern Minnesota Beer Expo is celebrating its tenth anniversary. Over 20 Minnesotan breweries are coming together at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to showcase new and unique beer selections. The Mankato Craft Beer Expo will begin tomorrow from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. for...
stthomas.edu
In Our Prayers: Luke and Leia Lamke
Please pray for Darik and Megan Lamke ’08, ’16 Mini MBA, who are no longer expecting the birth of their twins. Luke Liam James Lamke and Leia Lauren Jane Lamke were born sleeping in September 2022 at home in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Luke and Leia are survived by Darik...
KEYC
A Mankato classic car dealership will be featured on a new History Channel series
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The History Channel network reached out to Mankato’s Unique Classic Cars to be a part of the series premiere of “Dirty Old Cars.”. The show transforms used, vintage cars into restored, detailed cars. Dealership owners say the show highlights only a portion of the Unique Classic Cars business.
KEYC
City of Mankato opens up applications for block grant program
The Blue Earth County Historical Society will be holding their January Young Historians program for school age children this Saturday.
KEYC
Mankato doctor will assist U.S. Alpine ski team overseas
YMCA Mentoring Program receives $7K donation.
KEYC
BECHS to hold Young Historians program on Saturday
The City of Mankato has opened up applications for the Community Development Block Grant Program. Around $58,000 in grant money is available.
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
KEYC
Police officers in both Mankato and North Mankato received awards for their work in the community
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Keith Mortenson of Mankato and Dave Krueger of North Mankato received awards from the Minnesota South Central Investigator’s Coalition. Officer Krueger, who leads North Mankato’s reserve unit, was awarded the Law Enforcement Service Award. North Mankato Police say that these awards show the quality...
myklgr.com
Cottonwood man injured in crash with Mankato man in Chippewa County Wednesday
A Cottonwood man was injured in a Chippewa County collision on icy roads Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11 Manuel Vielmas Cardiel, age 67, of Cottonwood, was driving his Saturn Vue northbound on Highway 23, At about 9:11 a.m., at the intersection with County Road 38, Cardiel’s vehicle collided with a northbound Ford F-350, driven by Adam Benjamin Christians, age 42, of Mankato, attempting to make a left turn.
KEYC
VINE’s mental health care program expanding
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Program to Encourage Active, Rewarding Lives (PEARLS) is a national evidence-based program for late-life depression. Thanks to a grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services, VINE Faith in Action began offering PEARLS in early 2021 to people 60 and older living in Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur Counties. Now the program is funded through a grant from the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging (MNRAAA) and is expanding to include Watonwan County.
Southern Minnesota News
Snow removal sparks alleged death threat in North Mankato
A man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill a person for removing snow from a parking lot. Colton T. Lang, 28, is currently in custody in Nicollet County and awaits charges in the incident. North Mankato police responded at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday to a report of the...
KEYC
Mankato man hospitalized after crashing into MHCS
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was hospitalized after a crash into the Mayo Clinic Health System. Mankato Public safety responded to the accident around 4 p.m. The man was identified as Thomas Jackson, 75. Authorities say he suffered a medical event. He was immediately taken inside the emergency...
KEYC
No. 20 MSU’s home opener spoiled by No. 11 UMary
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 20th-ranked Minnesota State wrestling program suffered its first loss of the season to No. 11 UMary 23-15 on Thursday inside the Taylor Center. The Mavericks fall to 3-1 overall. MSU continues its home stand with a 4 p.m. meet against Southwest Minnesota State.
KEYC
The Mankato Area United Way announced today it has reached its 2023 campaign goal
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - United way announced its goal of $2.15 million back in July, and today the organization announced that they have now surpassed that fundraising goal. In their announcement, the United Way also said that they see this number as a minimum, and will continue its fundraising efforts for its 55 partner programs in the region.
KEYC
Fairmont/MCW remains undefeated with win against New Ulm and Redwood Valley
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont/Martin County West Red Bulls wrestling team remains unbeaten scoring 38 points to New Ulm’s 26. The Red Bulls next opponent is Blue Earth Area Saturday at home.
myklgr.com
Springfield, North Mankato men in car/semi collision near Winthrop Wednesday
A North Mankato man was injured after colliding with a Springfield man near Winthrop Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11, Troy Michael Schull, age 57, of North Mankato, was driving a 2021 Hyundai Ioniq eastbound on Highway 19. At about 9:57 a.m., near mile post 112, Timothy Gordon Fabian, age 58, of Springfield, pulled a 2007 International semi out onto the highway from the parking lot of Heartland Corn Products. The vehicles collided on icy roads.
