Hot tub shopping? Here’s what’s trending.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey and I both inherited our hot tubs when we purchased our current homes, so we went shopping for all of you! We checked out Sawatzky’s for a peak at what’s trending. A cool thing about Sawatzky’s is that has been a local, family...
Madelia’s “Cleaning Chick” helps us declutter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Shayna Erickson helps us declutter! She explains her steps to get the process started. “Decluttering is the first step in the process,” explains Shayna, “I recently read a book called Organizing for the Rest of Us by Dana K. White, amazing book.”. Shayna explains...
The next chapter for Lamplighter

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Last year, a fire in New Ulm left the future of a popular restaurant, the Lamplighter, in doubt. Owners of the Lamplighter have now decided to sell and start over across the street. The 209 Pub and Grill is where the spirit of the Lamplighter lives on.
Mankato Craft Beer Expo celebrating 10 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The largest southern Minnesota Beer Expo is celebrating its tenth anniversary. Over 20 Minnesotan breweries are coming together at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to showcase new and unique beer selections. The Mankato Craft Beer Expo will begin tomorrow from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. for...
In Our Prayers: Luke and Leia Lamke

Please pray for Darik and Megan Lamke ’08, ’16 Mini MBA, who are no longer expecting the birth of their twins. Luke Liam James Lamke and Leia Lauren Jane Lamke were born sleeping in September 2022 at home in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Luke and Leia are survived by Darik...
City of Mankato opens up applications for block grant program

The Blue Earth County Historical Society will be holding their January Young Historians program for school age children this Saturday. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-11-2023 - clipped version. Updated: 6 hours ago. Slick roads with foggy conditions will continue today following a freezing drizzle. Janesville update. Updated:...
Mankato doctor will assist U.S. Alpine ski team overseas

Freezing rain, light snow and fog will impact the commute on Wednesday morning. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-10-2023 - clipped version. Thick, freezing fog will blanket the area this morning before a wintery mix moves through later tonight. YMCA Mentoring Program receives $7K donation. Updated: 19 hours...
BECHS to hold Young Historians program on Saturday

The City of Mankato has opened up applications for the Community Development Block Grant Program. Around $58,000 in grant money is available. Freezing rain, light snow and fog will impact the commute on Wednesday morning.
Cottonwood man injured in crash with Mankato man in Chippewa County Wednesday

A Cottonwood man was injured in a Chippewa County collision on icy roads Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11 Manuel Vielmas Cardiel, age 67, of Cottonwood, was driving his Saturn Vue northbound on Highway 23, At about 9:11 a.m., at the intersection with County Road 38, Cardiel’s vehicle collided with a northbound Ford F-350, driven by Adam Benjamin Christians, age 42, of Mankato, attempting to make a left turn.
VINE’s mental health care program expanding

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Program to Encourage Active, Rewarding Lives (PEARLS) is a national evidence-based program for late-life depression. Thanks to a grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services, VINE Faith in Action began offering PEARLS in early 2021 to people 60 and older living in Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur Counties. Now the program is funded through a grant from the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging (MNRAAA) and is expanding to include Watonwan County.
Snow removal sparks alleged death threat in North Mankato

A man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill a person for removing snow from a parking lot. Colton T. Lang, 28, is currently in custody in Nicollet County and awaits charges in the incident. North Mankato police responded at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday to a report of the...
Mankato man hospitalized after crashing into MHCS

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was hospitalized after a crash into the Mayo Clinic Health System. Mankato Public safety responded to the accident around 4 p.m. The man was identified as Thomas Jackson, 75. Authorities say he suffered a medical event. He was immediately taken inside the emergency...
No. 20 MSU’s home opener spoiled by No. 11 UMary

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 20th-ranked Minnesota State wrestling program suffered its first loss of the season to No. 11 UMary 23-15 on Thursday inside the Taylor Center. The Mavericks fall to 3-1 overall. MSU continues its home stand with a 4 p.m. meet against Southwest Minnesota State.
The Mankato Area United Way announced today it has reached its 2023 campaign goal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - United way announced its goal of $2.15 million back in July, and today the organization announced that they have now surpassed that fundraising goal. In their announcement, the United Way also said that they see this number as a minimum, and will continue its fundraising efforts for its 55 partner programs in the region.
Springfield, North Mankato men in car/semi collision near Winthrop Wednesday

A North Mankato man was injured after colliding with a Springfield man near Winthrop Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11, Troy Michael Schull, age 57, of North Mankato, was driving a 2021 Hyundai Ioniq eastbound on Highway 19. At about 9:57 a.m., near mile post 112, Timothy Gordon Fabian, age 58, of Springfield, pulled a 2007 International semi out onto the highway from the parking lot of Heartland Corn Products. The vehicles collided on icy roads.
