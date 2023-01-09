ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MMAmania.com

Lee family gym United MMA Hawaii ‘permanently closed’ after Victoria Lee’s death

The mixed martial arts (MMA) world is still reeling after the news of Victoria Lee’s death. Lee’s older sister — ONE Championship Atomweight champion, Angela Lee — revealed on Instagram this past weekend (Jan. 7, 2023) that her 18-year-old sister had passed away on Dec. 26, 2022. No cause of death has been shared as the family requests privacy at this delicate time.
MiddleEasy

Pearl Gonzalez Sends Dana White Audition to Be ‘First Ever Women’s Power Slap Champ’

Pearl Gonzalez sent Dana White an audition tape to get entry into the upcoming Power Slap league. Seasoned mixed martial arts pro Pearl Gonzalez has been out of the octagon for about three years since facing Miranda Maverick in Feb. 2020. She dropped the bout by unanimous decision and chose to switch to bare-knuckle boxing. Gonzalez got off to a successful start under BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) in Jun. 2021 when she dispatched Charisa Sigala. She competed one more time under the banner, falling short of Britain Hart Beltran in Nov. 2021.
CBS Sports

Bellator MMA announces eight-man World Grand Prix at lightweight beginning in March

Bellator has finalized the eight fighters competing in the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix. The participants were announced on Wednesday with lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov and former featherweight champion AJ McKee among the standouts. Bellator president Scott Coker made the news official on "The MMA Hour." Nurmagomedov, McKee, Patricky Pitbull,...
MiddleEasy

Daniel Cormier Reacts To Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘Everyone knows That it’s Wrong, There’s No Debate’

Daniel Cormier has responded to Dana White being involved in a domestic violence altercation. Cormier, a former UFC two-division champion and current commentator, disapproves of White slapping his wife in a disturbing video from New Year’s Eve. Although it’s not shocking to hear ‘DC’ condemn domestic violence, the 43-year-old was slightly more vocal than most UFC employees and partners.
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: WWE Talent Will “100%” Walk Out If Saudi Deal Goes Through

WWE could be about to see an exodus of talent if the reports of a deal with Saudi Arabia turn out to be accurate. This week, it was reported that WWE has been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, though neither side has confirmed these reports. Speaking during...
MMA Fighting

A.J. McKee signs new multi-fight Bellator deal

A.J. McKee is staying with Bellator. Bellator officials on Tuesday confirmed to MMA Fighting a new multi-fight agreement with McKee, heading off a contract stalemate that threatened to take the former featherweight champ out of the fold. SI.com was the first to report news of McKee’s new contract. “Our...
bjpenndotcom

Rafael Fiziev says he’ll be “shocked” if Justin Gaethje fight doesn’t happen in March: “When the UFC wants it, they make it happen”

Rafael Fiziev is confident he will fight Justin Gaethje his next time out. Fiziev has called out Gaethje in the past and ‘The Highlight’ has expressed some interest in the fight as well, but to date it hasn’t come to fruition. Although it hasn’t been booked yet, Fiziev says Dana White and the UFC have told him they want to schedule the contest to take place in March.
MiddleEasy

MMA Community Reacts To A.J. McKee’s New Multi-Year Deal With Bellator

A.J. McKee has signed a new multi-year deal with Bellator. “Mercenary” garnered mixed reactions from the MMA community. After an impressive showing at Bellator vs. Rizin event in Japan, A.J. McKee secured his future with Bellator by inking a new deal. And now, the former champ got the MMA community reacting.
MMAmania.com

Will Khabib corner Islam Makhachev at UFC 284?

Former UFC lightweight champion, Eagle FC promoter, and highly-regarded MMA coach Khabib Nurmagomedov made a quick and hasty exit from combat sports earlier this month, opting to spend more time with his family after nearly a decade of Octagon excellence. The decision came as a surprise to most UFC fans...
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife during New Years’ Eve altercation: “Why should anyone go to defend his actions”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is the latest to discuss Dana White’s New Years’ Eve altercation. Earlier this month, the UFC president was spotted in a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico, alongside his wife, Anna. The pair appeared to be in an intense argument that was caught on video. During the video, Anna slapped White, who in response, slapped her several times.
ng-sportingnews.com

PFL winners by year: Full list of MMA league tournament champions, results for every division

Since 2018, the Professional Fighters League and the tournament it produces has provided a format that has turned fighters into stars. The PFL has six weight classes, and each fighter within it compete in a full season of bouts. After the regular season, the real fun begins with the PFL Playoffs. During that time, a series of fights take place to determine the ultimate winner. The winner receives a championship and $1 million.
Boxing Scene

Stephan Shaw: Ajagba Is Very One-Dimensional; Sanchez Showed Blueprint How To Beat Him

Lou DiBella suggested last month that Stephan Shaw, the unbeaten heavyweight his company co-promotes, stick with the fight he already had scheduled. The ambitious Shaw wouldn’t hear of it. The St. Louis native pounced on the opportunity to replace Oscar Rivas as Efe Ajagba’s opponent in ESPN’s main event...

