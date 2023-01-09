Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Lee family gym United MMA Hawaii ‘permanently closed’ after Victoria Lee’s death
The mixed martial arts (MMA) world is still reeling after the news of Victoria Lee’s death. Lee’s older sister — ONE Championship Atomweight champion, Angela Lee — revealed on Instagram this past weekend (Jan. 7, 2023) that her 18-year-old sister had passed away on Dec. 26, 2022. No cause of death has been shared as the family requests privacy at this delicate time.
Pearl Gonzalez Sends Dana White Audition to Be ‘First Ever Women’s Power Slap Champ’
Pearl Gonzalez sent Dana White an audition tape to get entry into the upcoming Power Slap league. Seasoned mixed martial arts pro Pearl Gonzalez has been out of the octagon for about three years since facing Miranda Maverick in Feb. 2020. She dropped the bout by unanimous decision and chose to switch to bare-knuckle boxing. Gonzalez got off to a successful start under BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) in Jun. 2021 when she dispatched Charisa Sigala. She competed one more time under the banner, falling short of Britain Hart Beltran in Nov. 2021.
Francis Ngannou’s recent family photos fuel speculation that ‘The Predator’ is moving on from the UFC
Francis Ngannou’s recent Instagram photos have led to speculation that the heavyweight may leave the UFC after all. Over the course of the last few months, and up to a year, many have wondered what the future holds for Francis Ngannou. It’s no secret that ‘The Predator’ has had...
Chael Sonnen reacts to Jake Paul’s new contract deal with PFL: “I don’t know you’re gonna get your bang for your buck for that”
In a stunning turn of events to kick off 2023, Jake Paul revealed that he would be making his transition from the ring to the cage and signing with the PFL. The league follows a traditional sports format with a regular season and playoffs, but only this time, it’s MMA-style.
CBS Sports
Bellator MMA announces eight-man World Grand Prix at lightweight beginning in March
Bellator has finalized the eight fighters competing in the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix. The participants were announced on Wednesday with lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov and former featherweight champion AJ McKee among the standouts. Bellator president Scott Coker made the news official on "The MMA Hour." Nurmagomedov, McKee, Patricky Pitbull,...
Daniel Cormier Reacts To Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘Everyone knows That it’s Wrong, There’s No Debate’
Daniel Cormier has responded to Dana White being involved in a domestic violence altercation. Cormier, a former UFC two-division champion and current commentator, disapproves of White slapping his wife in a disturbing video from New Year’s Eve. Although it’s not shocking to hear ‘DC’ condemn domestic violence, the 43-year-old was slightly more vocal than most UFC employees and partners.
Phil Baroni could face 50 to 75 years in prison for using “pro fighter skills” to inflict injuries
Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni could face between 50 and 75 years in prison for allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico. In recent weeks, the MMA community has been coming to terms with the news that Phil Baroni was arrested on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend. The 46-year-old, who last competed in 2019, was arrested for homicide.
Ronda Rousey Before Stephanie McMahon Resigned: Everything In WWE Is A Little In Flux Right Now
Ronda Rousey comments on what's been happening in WWE. On Tuesday evening, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO of the company leaving Nick Khan as the lone CEO. Vince McMahon, who returned to the board of directors on January 6, was unanimously voted as executive chairman. Before...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE Talent Will “100%” Walk Out If Saudi Deal Goes Through
WWE could be about to see an exodus of talent if the reports of a deal with Saudi Arabia turn out to be accurate. This week, it was reported that WWE has been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, though neither side has confirmed these reports. Speaking during...
Sporting News
PFL format, explained: Breaking down MMA league season, points, playoff system & more
Following the acquisition and restructuring of the World Series of Fighting, the Professional Fighters League was founded by Donn Davis. With a launch in 2018, it is the first major MMA promotion where athletes compete in a regular season, post-season, and championship format. The promotion has had four seasons, with...
MMAmania.com
Video: Dana White breaks silence, reveals UFC ‘punishment’ for slapping his wife
UFC President Dana White made a surprise appearance at the UFC Vegas 67 media day on Wednesday in “Sin City,” just a couple of days ahead of the “Strickland vs. Imavov” MMA event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Jan. 14, 2023) at APEX. Not...
Alistair Overeem reportedly in-talks to compete in ONE Championship openweight Muay Thai Grand Prix
Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem could be heading to ONE Championship. ‘The Demolition Man’ was famously released from the UFC in 2021 following a loss to Alexander Volkov. Despite reportedly receiving interest from Bellator, Overeem seemed disinterested in competing in MMA. Instead, he signed to Glory Kickboxing.
MMA Fighting
A.J. McKee signs new multi-fight Bellator deal
A.J. McKee is staying with Bellator. Bellator officials on Tuesday confirmed to MMA Fighting a new multi-fight agreement with McKee, heading off a contract stalemate that threatened to take the former featherweight champ out of the fold. SI.com was the first to report news of McKee’s new contract. “Our...
Rafael Fiziev says he’ll be “shocked” if Justin Gaethje fight doesn’t happen in March: “When the UFC wants it, they make it happen”
Rafael Fiziev is confident he will fight Justin Gaethje his next time out. Fiziev has called out Gaethje in the past and ‘The Highlight’ has expressed some interest in the fight as well, but to date it hasn’t come to fruition. Although it hasn’t been booked yet, Fiziev says Dana White and the UFC have told him they want to schedule the contest to take place in March.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Jimmy Smith: Dana White needs to face real punishment, or something’s wrong with the system
Earlier today, UFC President Dana White addressed his controversial domestic incident at the UFC Vegas 67 media day. Similar to his initial statement, White took full responsibility for the slap, and he requested that no one defend his actions. There was also an update on White’s punishment. Many have called...
MMA Community Reacts To A.J. McKee’s New Multi-Year Deal With Bellator
A.J. McKee has signed a new multi-year deal with Bellator. “Mercenary” garnered mixed reactions from the MMA community. After an impressive showing at Bellator vs. Rizin event in Japan, A.J. McKee secured his future with Bellator by inking a new deal. And now, the former champ got the MMA community reacting.
MMAmania.com
Will Khabib corner Islam Makhachev at UFC 284?
Former UFC lightweight champion, Eagle FC promoter, and highly-regarded MMA coach Khabib Nurmagomedov made a quick and hasty exit from combat sports earlier this month, opting to spend more time with his family after nearly a decade of Octagon excellence. The decision came as a surprise to most UFC fans...
Daniel Cormier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife during New Years’ Eve altercation: “Why should anyone go to defend his actions”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is the latest to discuss Dana White’s New Years’ Eve altercation. Earlier this month, the UFC president was spotted in a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico, alongside his wife, Anna. The pair appeared to be in an intense argument that was caught on video. During the video, Anna slapped White, who in response, slapped her several times.
ng-sportingnews.com
PFL winners by year: Full list of MMA league tournament champions, results for every division
Since 2018, the Professional Fighters League and the tournament it produces has provided a format that has turned fighters into stars. The PFL has six weight classes, and each fighter within it compete in a full season of bouts. After the regular season, the real fun begins with the PFL Playoffs. During that time, a series of fights take place to determine the ultimate winner. The winner receives a championship and $1 million.
Boxing Scene
Stephan Shaw: Ajagba Is Very One-Dimensional; Sanchez Showed Blueprint How To Beat Him
Lou DiBella suggested last month that Stephan Shaw, the unbeaten heavyweight his company co-promotes, stick with the fight he already had scheduled. The ambitious Shaw wouldn’t hear of it. The St. Louis native pounced on the opportunity to replace Oscar Rivas as Efe Ajagba’s opponent in ESPN’s main event...
Comments / 0