Effingham County, GA

CBS 42

Georgia high school students file civil rights lawsuit for ban on BLM apparel

High school students in Georgia have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Effingham County School District for prohibiting students from wearing clothes promoting Black Lives Matter messaging. The three unnamed students, one 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds, allege in the suit that school administrators “engaged in an egregious pattern of deliberately ignoring complaints” of […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Bulloch Co. assistant principal facing battery charge in incident with child retires

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School charged with simple battery involving an incident with a child has retired, according to the Bulloch County Schools. Back in December, the school district announced the superintendent was seeking termination and non-renewal of Patrick Hill’s contract “based on firsthand witness statements and […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah woman claims solar company wronged her

Trials delayed due to staffing issues in the Chatham Co. District Attorney’s Office. Savannah mayor responds to DA’s criticism of police investigations. How the justice system allows convicted killers to serve probation.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

SCCPSS school board still discussing transportation issues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System school board discussed transportation plans for 2023 at Wednesday’s meeting. Right now, the school district has 196 active school bus drivers. The district is currently looking for 135 more. Because of the shortage, not every student is eligible to...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Top Teacher: Teressa Smith

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - This week’s WTOC Top Teacher has been in the classroom for over 20 years and thinks each of her students can change the world. Meet Teressa Smith from Richmond Hill Middle School. Everyone at Richmond Hill Middle School was excited for Teressa Smith receiving...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WRDW-TV

Raided church accused in multimillion-dollar VA fraud scheme

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More details are coming out after the FBI raided a branch of the House of Prayer church in Augusta last summer. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere in the U.S.
AUGUSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks to ID 2 in theft investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police are seeking to identify two people wanted for questioning in connection to an ongoing theft investigation. The theft occurred on Jan. 4 in the 600 block of E. Anderson St. Police urge anyone with information to contact detectives at 912-525-3100 ext. 1818 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County correctional officer fired after fentanyl smuggling arrest

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a correctional officer after she allegedly brought drugs and contraband into the Chatham County Detention Center. Georgette Ruthielee Bennett, 26, was terminated during her probationary period for violating policy. Bennett had been employed with CCSO since May 31, 2021. CCSO’s Criminal Investigation Unit […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

U.S. Sec. of Agriculture joins Savannah MLK day of service project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day isn’t until Monday, but community members came together to honor his legacy a little early Thursday with a day of service. It’s a day they’ve had circled in their calendars. “Unfortunately, for the past two years, we were...
SAVANNAH, GA

