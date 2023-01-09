Read full article on original website
‘There was a noose hanging in the football locker room’: Effingham Co. parents file Civil Rights lawsuit against the school district
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three Effingham Co. students are taking the district to federal court for claims of civil rights violations. The parents of those students say they want to put an end to open racism. It’s all detailed in a 12-page Civil Rights lawsuit involving students at Effingham...
Georgia high school students file civil rights lawsuit for ban on BLM apparel
High school students in Georgia have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Effingham County School District for prohibiting students from wearing clothes promoting Black Lives Matter messaging. The three unnamed students, one 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds, allege in the suit that school administrators “engaged in an egregious pattern of deliberately ignoring complaints” of […]
Students file civil rights lawsuit against Effingham County School District
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Three Black high school students from Effingham County have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Effingham County School District. According to the lawsuit, filed Jan. 5, two students from Effingham County High School and one student from Effingham College and Career Academy and their mothers allege “deliberate indifference to […]
