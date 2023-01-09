ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

JUST IN: Michigan QB Finds New Home In Big 12

By Christopher Breiler
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJ84Q_0k8tBx2500

It's somewhat of a homecoming for former University of Michigan quarterback, Alan Bowman. After entering the transfer portal back in December, the fifth-year senior announced he was returning to the Big 12 conference for his final year of eligibility - this time with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Upon his arrival to Ann Arbor back in 2021, it appeared as though Bowman might make a push for the starting position with freshman JJ McCarthy and a largely unproven Cade McNamara battling it out for the starting role. Ultimately, it was McNamara who secured the position and Bowman spent his first year at Michigan playing sparingly - appearing in just two games. That theme continued in 2022, with Bowman appearing in just three games during his final season at Michigan.

Through two seasons, Bowman was 8 for 11 for 69 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

The former four-year starter out at Oklahoma State, Spencer Sanders, also announced back in December that he was entering the transfer portal as well - providing Bowman with another opportunity to insert himself into a starting role.

Here's a brief look at his career highs, via MGoBlue.com:

CAREER HIGHS

Texas Tech

Passing

Attempts: 59, vs. Houston (2018)

Completions: 43, vs. Houston (2018)

Yards: 605, vs. Houston (2018)

TDs: 5, 2x last vs. Texas (2020)

Long: 66, vs. Lamar (2018)

Rushing

Attempts: 9, at Iowa State (2018)

Yards: 21, vs. Houston Baptist (2020)

TDs: 1, 2x, last vs. Montana State (2019)

Long: 12, at Iowa State (2018)

Total Offense

Yards: 602, vs. Houston (2018)

Touchdowns: 5, 2x last vs. Texas (2020)

