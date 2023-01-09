JUST IN: Michigan QB Finds New Home In Big 12

It's somewhat of a homecoming for former University of Michigan quarterback, Alan Bowman. After entering the transfer portal back in December, the fifth-year senior announced he was returning to the Big 12 conference for his final year of eligibility - this time with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Upon his arrival to Ann Arbor back in 2021, it appeared as though Bowman might make a push for the starting position with freshman JJ McCarthy and a largely unproven Cade McNamara battling it out for the starting role. Ultimately, it was McNamara who secured the position and Bowman spent his first year at Michigan playing sparingly - appearing in just two games. That theme continued in 2022, with Bowman appearing in just three games during his final season at Michigan.

Through two seasons, Bowman was 8 for 11 for 69 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

The former four-year starter out at Oklahoma State, Spencer Sanders, also announced back in December that he was entering the transfer portal as well - providing Bowman with another opportunity to insert himself into a starting role.

Here's a brief look at his career highs, via MGoBlue.com:

CAREER HIGHS

Texas Tech

Passing

• Attempts: 59, vs. Houston (2018)

• Completions: 43, vs. Houston (2018)

• Yards: 605, vs. Houston (2018)

• TDs: 5, 2x last vs. Texas (2020)

• Long: 66, vs. Lamar (2018)

Rushing

• Attempts: 9, at Iowa State (2018)

• Yards: 21, vs. Houston Baptist (2020)

• TDs: 1, 2x, last vs. Montana State (2019)

• Long: 12, at Iowa State (2018)

Total Offense

• Yards: 602, vs. Houston (2018)

• Touchdowns: 5, 2x last vs. Texas (2020)