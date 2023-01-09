ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

A violent weekend in Nashville meant three teens shot

By Kelsey Gibbs
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wMt6j_0k8tBvGd00

Nine days into the new year and already eight murders have happened in Nashville, with this past weekend as one of the deadliest.

Four teens were shot. Three did not survive in separate shootings with the youngest being just 16.

Police are still investigating Sunday’s 1:45 a.m. deadly shooting of Taurus Oglesby, 18, during a party at a short-term rental townhome at 738 Douglas Ave.

Oglesby and a 17-year-old male, both of Nashville, were shot during an apparent robbery. The unit was rented by a local woman for her birthday party.

Oglesby's shooting had three suspects. One of which was Andre Johnson, who was taken into custody Sunday night.

The second suspect, Quandre Beasley, is under guard at the hospital, and both are facing several charges including homicide. Detectives told NewsChannel 5 they are trying to understand why Beasley was even on the streets. Back in April 2022, police say Beasley jumped from a moving pickup truck say he stole. He was booked in the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center and taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he took off from authorities and jumped in a SUV waiting for him. He was later found in Georgia.

A third suspect in the murder case has been identified as Keesean Campbell, 24

Nashvillians said they were surprised that it was happening this early in the year.

"We’re not really in the news a lot, so we don’t know about a lot of things," said new Nashville resident Gaia Casagranda. "But when we heard, we’re like, 'Oh my gosh, we can’t believe it.' It’s not really expected in East Nashville, like everyone is so friendly."

She and her boyfriend, Michael Mysing, just moved to Nashville in October from Alaska.

But it wasn't just Sunday that proved deadly.

On Saturday at 12:45 a.m., police sid 16-year-old Alexander Delgado was shot while driving on Harding Place. Delgado's SUV crashed into the IHOP on Nolensville Pike.

Police found Delgado in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to his head.

A witness reported hearing gunshots prior to the crash. The gunfire damaged the rear passenger window and back windshield. A loaded nine-millimeter pistol was recovered from the driver’s floorboard.

"Wow, that’s crazy, especially for us because coming from a small town you don’t hear about shootings ever. When you do, it’s a huge thing because it’s probably somebody you know. So, when you hear, it’s kind of nerve-wracking," Mysing said.

Anyone with information about the deadly shootings are asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more.
Click here to learn more.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Woman arrested for rash of Nashville park break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has been arrested for a string of car break-ins that happened at multiple Davidson County parks over the past several months, Metro Police said. Alisha Morris is facing 21 charges that range from burglary and credit card theft to identity theft and vandalism in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 10, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 10, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Nashville’s Top Most Wanted Jeremiah T. Abel DOB: 8/21/1981 Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13 Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime […] The post Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 10, 2023 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?

In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Madison neighbors concerned after woman shot during robbery attempt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Madison neighbors are on edge after police said a man shot a woman in front of her house during an attempted robbery on Friday night. The shooting happened on Gibson Drive. The woman who was shot drove to one of her neighbor’s homes to call for help. Now many in the neighborhood are scared for their safety.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

'Portland CARES' closed for another six weeks

A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed. A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed. Town hall on rolling blackouts & extended outages. Town hall on rolling...
PORTLAND, TN
WKRN

Dozens of cars stolen in Clarksville, TN

News 2 Gives back this week spotlights a two-year commitment to find housing for the homeless in West Nashville. Newsmaker: Middle Tennessee pens book on processing …. Newsmaker: Middle Tennessee pens book on processing grief. Teen reported missing from Murfreesboro. Teen reported missing from Murfreesboro. Dollar General offering mobile health...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

Police surround home off Dover Road, negotiating with suspect inside

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have surrounded a house off Dover Road and are negotiating with a suspect inside. At about 1:35 p.m., Clarksville Police had a perimeter around a home in the 300 block of Chateauroux Drive, and officers were trying to negotiate with someone inside who has an aggravated assault warrant, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Teen not expected to survive shooting

A mother is making a plea after her son was injured in a shooting. A mother is making a plea after her son was injured in a shooting. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence …. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop. Nonprofit helps with unsolved...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy