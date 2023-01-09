A violent weekend in Nashville meant three teens shot

Nine days into the new year and already eight murders have happened in Nashville, with this past weekend as one of the deadliest.

Four teens were shot. Three did not survive in separate shootings with the youngest being just 16.

Police are still investigating Sunday’s 1:45 a.m. deadly shooting of Taurus Oglesby, 18, during a party at a short-term rental townhome at 738 Douglas Ave.

Oglesby and a 17-year-old male, both of Nashville, were shot during an apparent robbery. The unit was rented by a local woman for her birthday party.

Oglesby's shooting had three suspects. One of which was Andre Johnson, who was taken into custody Sunday night.

The second suspect, Quandre Beasley, is under guard at the hospital, and both are facing several charges including homicide. Detectives told NewsChannel 5 they are trying to understand why Beasley was even on the streets. Back in April 2022, police say Beasley jumped from a moving pickup truck say he stole. He was booked in the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center and taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he took off from authorities and jumped in a SUV waiting for him. He was later found in Georgia.

A third suspect in the murder case has been identified as Keesean Campbell, 24

Nashvillians said they were surprised that it was happening this early in the year.

"We’re not really in the news a lot, so we don’t know about a lot of things," said new Nashville resident Gaia Casagranda. "But when we heard, we’re like, 'Oh my gosh, we can’t believe it.' It’s not really expected in East Nashville, like everyone is so friendly."

She and her boyfriend, Michael Mysing, just moved to Nashville in October from Alaska.

But it wasn't just Sunday that proved deadly.

On Saturday at 12:45 a.m., police sid 16-year-old Alexander Delgado was shot while driving on Harding Place. Delgado's SUV crashed into the IHOP on Nolensville Pike.

Police found Delgado in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to his head.

A witness reported hearing gunshots prior to the crash. The gunfire damaged the rear passenger window and back windshield. A loaded nine-millimeter pistol was recovered from the driver’s floorboard.

"Wow, that’s crazy, especially for us because coming from a small town you don’t hear about shootings ever. When you do, it’s a huge thing because it’s probably somebody you know. So, when you hear, it’s kind of nerve-wracking," Mysing said.

Anyone with information about the deadly shootings are asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

