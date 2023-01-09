Artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to a Community Collage Studio, a free art-making event in Prescott Valley!. Come join in at the Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room on the 4th Saturday of the month (except March 11) starting on January 28th from 10:00 am-1:00 pm. The Community Collage Studio offers the opportunity to explore creative expression and be inspired to create unique and individual projects with other community members through collage and mixed media. This is a free art event; no registration is required; supplies are provided (but you are welcome to bring your own).

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO