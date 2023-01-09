Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Ranger District to Conduct Pile Burns
The Flagstaff Ranger District plans to conduct pile burns in three different areas of the Coconino National Forest starting today and running through Friday. A1 burn project: 50-300 acres of machine piles. Horse Park burn project: Roughly 350 acres of machine piles. Dry Lake Hills burn project: Between 30 and...
SignalsAZ
Winter Wandering: Top 5 Winter Hikes
It may be the middle of winter but there’s something about a warmish day, an impossibly blue sky, and the sounds of nature all around that makes you want to do a little winter hiking in Arizona. Here are Talking Glass Media’s Top 5 Winter Hikes to take when you need to shake off some cabin fever and hit the open trail.
SignalsAZ
It’s Snow Time! MLK Closures, Blood Drive, Local Events – My Drive January 11th, 2023
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover MLK Day closures, places to go in the snow, local events, and more. Buckle up and hold on to this episode of...
SignalsAZ
Prescribe Burn Planned in Prescott Basin
Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to take advantage of the moisture received and hold a prescribe burn to burn piles of debris in and around the Prescott Basin. Ignitions are planned to start on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, and continue through Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, as favorable weather conditions allow.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Library Card Design Contest
The Prescott Valley Public Library is looking to redesign the library card and you can submit your artwork to be the new look. Submit your artwork to the Prescott Valley Public Library Design Contest by January 31st to be considered. Four contest winners will be selected who will each receive a $50 gift card.
Sedona Red Rock News
Public Works department keeping quiet about Forest Road explosions
The city of Sedona has resolved to complete the Forest Road connection project even if it requires the use of high explosives. “Blasting is planned on some areas of the project site,” the city’s webpage for the project informs residents. “The contractor will generally employ mechanical methods using heavy equipment [bulldozers, and excavators with hydraulic rock hammers] to remove the weaker and less dense rock strata, and explosive [blasting] techniques to remove the harder and more dense rock strata.”
SignalsAZ
December Prescott Valley Community Development Report
The Prescott Valley Community Development Department released the December 2022 monthly staff report featuring 247 new permits across both commercial and residential. The following is a quick overview. TypeValuationAmount (Permits) Commercial Addition (6)$2,435,000$15,827.14. Commercial Electrical (2)$1,000$124.39. Commercial Plumbing (2)$4,750$8,550.54. Commercial Re-Roof (1)$9,169$130.70. Commercial Sign (3)$25,830$901.71. Commercial Zoning (3)$34,825$132.70. Commercial New...
SignalsAZ
Free Community Collage Studio Art Classes
Artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to a Community Collage Studio, a free art-making event in Prescott Valley!. Come join in at the Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room on the 4th Saturday of the month (except March 11) starting on January 28th from 10:00 am-1:00 pm. The Community Collage Studio offers the opportunity to explore creative expression and be inspired to create unique and individual projects with other community members through collage and mixed media. This is a free art event; no registration is required; supplies are provided (but you are welcome to bring your own).
SignalsAZ
You’re Invited to the Prescott Valley Adult Prom
ABC 15 News
Arizona police department sounding alarm about abandoning pets, a class 5 felony
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — Prescott Valley Police Department is sounding the alarm about abandoned animals after an influx of them since the start of the year. Thirteen dogs and puppies have reportedly been found and picked up by the city’s animal control department in the first 11 days of the year, according to an announcement made on Facebook Wednesday morning. The animals were reportedly located in areas like construction sites and parks.
SignalsAZ
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closures for Flagstaff and Sedona
With Martin Luther King Jr. Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Flagstaff, and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. City Hall offices at 211 W. Aspen Ave. will be closed in observance of...
SignalsAZ
Will Prescott Valley See More Snow This Week?
Prescott Valley has seen some interesting weather over the past few weeks with a combination of above average temps around Christmas to rain and snow with freezing temps by New Year’s. This week launches with beautiful sunny weather and a high nearing 60 degrees. So will Mother Nature continue with the warm, sunny temps or will we get more snow and rain?
AZFamily
Prescott Valley police see spike in abandoned dogs since start of new year
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police in Prescott Valley say multiple dogs have been abandoned since the start of the new year, and are warning residents that doing so is a crime. Police say that since Jan. 1, animal control officers have picked up 13 dogs and puppies...
knau.org
Man killed by train in Flagstaff Wednesday
A man was fatally struck by a westbound freight train in Flagstaff Wednesday night. Flagstaff police say the incident happened near Fanning Drive and East Route 66 around 6:30 p.m. The train was held at the intersection for more than two hours. Additional details weren’t immediately available this morning.
Northern Arizona residents concerned over mountain lions
MUNDS PARK, Ariz. — Several animals have been attacked and killed in a Northern Arizona community, and neighbors believe a mountain lion and her two cubs are to blame. There have been several videos posted over the past few months online showing the animals walking through people's yards. While they've become the talk of the town, Martin Zeigler, who has lived in Munds Park for nearly a decade, said they are causing trouble.
theprescotttimes.com
POLICE TEAM EFFORT RESULTS IN ARREST OF FELON
In early January 2023, the Prescott Valley Police Drug Enforcement Team began to develop intelligence that Ryan Hauser, a wanted felon, was in our area. Hauser was located using information from Silent Witness and other sources. Once Hauser was located, our Drug Enforcement Team coordinated a plan with Prescott Police Department’s SWAT Team to take Hauser into custody. Hauser was taken into custody without incident along with his girlfriend Jasmine Graway. Both were found to be in possession of narcotics and booked.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Announces 1st Baccalaureate Degree
Yavapai College has announced the launch of a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business. The announcement was made at a press conference held today at the YC Prescott Campus. The degree will begin enrolling this April for classes that start in the fall semester of 2023. Tags: Yavapai College, bachelor...
12news.com
Mountain lion and cubs spotted near Flagstaff
A mountain lion and its two cubs have been seen prowling the streets of Munds Park in northern Arizona. Residents say pets have been killed with no solution.
Atlas Obscura
The Arizona Cattle Ranch Hiding 10,000 Year-Old Petroglyphs
As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
