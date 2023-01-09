ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
People

Amazon Shoppers Call These Storage Bags an 'Absolute Lifesaver,' and They're Just $6 Apiece

 “I used these bags to move an entire apartment and they were so helpful” Whether you're packing up to move homes or simply need a place to put those bulky sweaters you got for the holidays, you'll require some sort of vessel to hold everything. Enter these durable bags that are sure to hold everything from holiday decorations to an entire wardrobe — and they're on sale.  The Baleine 6-Pack Oversized Moving Bags have been slashed to just $37 at Amazon, bringing the price down to only $6 a...
AOL Corp

4 Reasons You Should Cancel Amazon Prime

It’s not uncommon to receive advice about cord-cutting if you need to save a little extra money in your budget. Increasingly, more people are being advised to cancel one of their streaming services such as Amazon Prime. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips. Currently, an Amazon...
ZDNet

How to recycle your old electronics into Amazon gift cards

With the holiday season behind us, you may be enjoying some new gadgets. But, what do you do with the old ones?. Amazon's own Trade-in Program is a quick and simple way to convert your old, unwanted tech into Amazon gift cards and discounts. Unless you have someone to pass...
CBS News

Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
Upworthy

Clever woman figured out how to get the name and address of the person who stole her credit card

There was a massive jump in credit card fraud in America in 2021 due to the pandemic. According to CNET, fraud involving credit cards jumped 69% from 2020 to 2021, affecting 13 million Americans and costing $9 billion. In a world where online transactions are part of everyday life, it’s hard to completely protect your information. But, by staying vigilant and monitoring your accounts you can report fraud before it gets out of hand. A TikTok user by the name of Lauren (@absolutelylauren) from San Diego, California, got a notification that there was a $135 charge on her card at Olaplex’s online store that she hadn’t made. Olaplex sells products that repair excessively damaged hair. Before reporting the charge to her credit card company she asked her family members if they used her card by mistake. “I don’t wanna shut my card down if it’s just my mom ordering some shampoo,” Lauren said in the video. “Definitely not my two younger brothers, they’ve got good hair but they don’t color it.”
Interesting Engineering

This new battery backup system can power your house during a blackout

Worried about a blackout during extreme weather? San Francisco-based EcoFlow Tech offers a battery backup system that can now power your home for an entire week and this includes heavy appliances like washing machines, coffee machines, and hairdryers too. The system is completely portable and can also be used to power your RV during an off-road trip.
CNBC

What credit score do you need to get the Costco Anywhere Visa Card?

Citi is an advertising partner. Costco famously declared the price of its hot dog combo is staying at $1.50 forever, but the big-box store helps its members save money on more than cheap grub and bulk goods. The Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi earns cash back in the form...

