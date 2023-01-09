ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville ethics board: Council member didn't violate code

By Cassandra Stephenson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PihjG_0k8tBfOF00
  • A constituent filed a complaint against Joy Styles in October alleging Styles improperly authorized the constituent's car to be towed from a public road.
  • Styles' case is the first since 2011 to proceed to a hearing that resulted in no violations found.

Nashville's Ethical Conduct Board determined a council member did not violate the city's ethical code after reviewing accusations that she misused her authority to have a constituent's car towed.

The board cleared District 32 Council member Joy Styles of any ethical standards violations following a hearing on Jan. 4.

Nicole Weatherspoon, a resident of Styles' district, filed an ethics complaint against Styles in October alleging the council member improperly authorized a company to tow Weatherspoon's vehicle, which had a flat tire, from a public road. Nashville's procedure for towing vehicles from public streets requires authorization from the Nashville Police Department or Metro's Codes Department.

The person who submitted the complaint has the burden of proving the allegations are valid, and both parties can call witnesses.

The board considered two allegations during the Jan. 4 hearing — failure to follow procedure and abuse of power — and found Styles did not violate city ethics rules on either count.

The board dismissed two other allegations due to insufficient evidence prior to the hearing: improperly accepting money related to an official position and accepting favors or improper influence in the performance of official duties due to kinship.

It's rare for an ethics complaint against a city official to progress to a hearing. Including Styles' case, the Ethical Conduct Board has reviewed 16 cases since 2011, according to an online case history. Ten of those cases were dismissed without a hearing and three were withdrawn. The board found violations in cases involving former Mayor Megan Barry and District 1 Council member Jonathan Hall.

Styles' case is the first since 2011 to proceed to a hearing resulting in no violations found.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Davidson County Source

Mayor Cooper Announces 11 Projects in North Nashville Funded Through Participatory Budgeting

Mayor John Cooper joined the 2022 Bordeaux North Nashville Participatory Budgeting steering committee, on January 10, for the city project selection unveiling. During the 2022 cycle, Bordeaux and North Nashville residents 14 years and older were eligible to cast ballots online, by mail and in person for their top five city project choices on a list of 25 potential projects. Those ideas – which all came from Bordeaux and North Nashville residents – were on showcase at an October 12 voting expo at the Hadley-Lillard Park Community Center. The Participatory Budgeting steering committee reviewed and adopted final results on December 15.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police operation south of downtown Nashville

TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the nation for how often foster kids have to move to a different home. Madison community asks for crime solutions after …. There’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro court dates postponed for funeral

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County General Sessions judges have postponed all court sessions, including jail dockets, scheduled for Wednesday. The District Attorney’s Office in Nashville told WSMV4 court sessions were postponed so court officers and judges can attend Judge Gale B. Robinson’s wife’s funeral. “Our office...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Mixed Use Development in Downtown Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) More news on the development of One East College in Murfreesboro along East College at North Church Streets. City Council-member Jamie Averwater told WGNS News on Wednesday... The two and a half acre site that was once home to First United Methodist Church in downtown Murfreesboro, is being...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Real estate company says concerns about downtown crane affecting workflow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The real estate company near where a downtown construction crane is leaning because of foundation issues said safety concerns is impacting business. Exit Realty Elite, located across the street from where the crane sits, said Tuesday the concern over safety is keeping its agents and broker away from the office. The real estate agency is calling for a quicker response from Yates Construction Company.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Remembers Trailblazing Educator, Historian, Author Dr. Bobby L. Lovett

NASHVILLE,TN (TSU News Service) — Dr. Bobby L. Lovett, award-winning author, historian, and Professor Emeritus of Afro-American history at Tennessee State University, is being remembered as a trailblazing educator, civil rights advocate, and a pillar in the Tennessee historical community. “Dr. Bobby Lovett made a lasting impression on his...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested for rash of Nashville park break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has been arrested for a string of car break-ins that happened at multiple Davidson County parks over the past several months, Metro Police said. Alisha Morris is facing 21 charges that range from burglary and credit card theft to identity theft and vandalism in...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy