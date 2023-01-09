Nashville ethics board: Council member didn't violate code

A constituent filed a complaint against Joy Styles in October alleging Styles improperly authorized the constituent's car to be towed from a public road.

Styles' case is the first since 2011 to proceed to a hearing that resulted in no violations found.

Nashville's Ethical Conduct Board determined a council member did not violate the city's ethical code after reviewing accusations that she misused her authority to have a constituent's car towed.

The board cleared District 32 Council member Joy Styles of any ethical standards violations following a hearing on Jan. 4.

Nicole Weatherspoon, a resident of Styles' district, filed an ethics complaint against Styles in October alleging the council member improperly authorized a company to tow Weatherspoon's vehicle, which had a flat tire, from a public road. Nashville's procedure for towing vehicles from public streets requires authorization from the Nashville Police Department or Metro's Codes Department.

The person who submitted the complaint has the burden of proving the allegations are valid, and both parties can call witnesses.

The board considered two allegations during the Jan. 4 hearing — failure to follow procedure and abuse of power — and found Styles did not violate city ethics rules on either count.

The board dismissed two other allegations due to insufficient evidence prior to the hearing: improperly accepting money related to an official position and accepting favors or improper influence in the performance of official duties due to kinship.

It's rare for an ethics complaint against a city official to progress to a hearing. Including Styles' case, the Ethical Conduct Board has reviewed 16 cases since 2011, according to an online case history. Ten of those cases were dismissed without a hearing and three were withdrawn. The board found violations in cases involving former Mayor Megan Barry and District 1 Council member Jonathan Hall.

