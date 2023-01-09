Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
Lebanon reinstates DARE program
Lebanon R-3 School District 5th graders began participating in the DARE Program this week at Boswell Elementary. The classes are being taught by Lebanon Police School Resource Officer Jennifer Janko who said she wants to build positive relationships with students. “The Police Department has been looking into restarting the DARE program for a little while now,” she said. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
Laclede Record
PHYLLIS LORENE (BRADLEY) HARPER
Phyllis Lorene (Bradley) Harper, daughter of Wilford and Alma (Gaunt) Bradley, was born in Long Lane, Missouri on June 10, 1930, and departed this life on the evening of Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Ozark Nursing and Care Center in Ozark, Missouri. She was 92.. Funeral Services for Phyllis...
Laclede Record
Deputies seek burglary suspect
Laclede County deputies searched for a burglary suspect near the 119000 block of HH Highway Friday night, but Sheriff David Millsap said Monday he is no longer believed to be in the area. In a Facebook post Friday Millsap said they were seeking a thin male wearing a black shirt and blue jeans who ran from a traffic stop. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
Laclede Record
Cheer team selected to perform at State basketball championships
The Lebanon High School cheerleading team recently found out that their squad was selected to perform at the State basketball championships on March 17 at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield. During the championships, the team will perform at 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 2:00 p.m. “Several months ago, the Missouri State High School Activities Association sent out a broadcast email out seeking performers for the Show-Me Showdown State basketball championships in March,” head cheer coach Ashley Rains said. “After receiving approval from athletic director Will Christian, I sent in our application, which included a video performance.” Rains said the team received their acceptance letter at the close of Christmas break and that it was a fantastic feeling that the team would get to showcase their talent and abilities and represent Lebanon well. For more on this story see the LCR.
