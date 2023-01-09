Sore throat, runny nose no longer common COVID symptoms

KSNF/KODE — With new COVID strains striking at regular intervals and the symptoms related to the infection also changing over time, it is now hard to identify the disease. As the cases rise this winter, several studies have identified a new symptom of the coronavirus that is completely different from those existing already like runny nose, loss of taste and smell, fever and sore throat, etc.

Loss of smell and taste, high fever and breathlessness were regarded as the ‘classic’ symptoms when COVID was first discovered. But with Omicron emerging and vaccination coverage increasing, the symptoms related to the infection changed. The symptoms that were widely reported include sore throat, runny nose, headache and fatigue.

Now, it seems, COVID-related symptoms have changed again, with many now reporting sharp pain in shoulders and legs, widely known as myalgia.

Myalgia is essentially a condition in which your body’s muscles start to ache. You experience pain in your muscles, especially joints. This pain could be excruciating or mild depending on how well your body’s immunity can fight the infection. People often experience myalgia in their shoulders and legs.

This is also known as ‘COVID-related muscle pain’ and it simply attacks your movement and provides discomfort. Myalgia could come with both long-term and short-term soreness. You may not necessarily experience this pain only upon movement of your body. It could also occur while you are resting.

According to the latest reports from The Zoe Covid Study App , which keeps track of key COVID symptoms, If you have COVID-19, then myalgia will trouble you for at least three to four days during which you are advised to get yourself tested for COVID-19. As with the onset any any possible illness, it’s always best to consult your doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment.

