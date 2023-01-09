Lincoln Riley’s Brother, TCU’s Offensive Coordinator, Didn’t Get Him National Championship Tickets

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Worth Police Detective Arrested for DUI: Department Launches InvestigationLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerFort Worth, TX
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Hits the Portal After National Title
The offseason is officially underway for Georgia football. The Bulldogs have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Dawgs Daily has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations. The portal window is from December 5 until January ...
Nick Saban Says Ohio State Got Screwed By Peach Bowl Referees
Ohio State fans have an ally in Nick Saban when it comes to the officiating in this year's Peach Bowl. During the pregame show before last night's national championship game, Saban said he thought the refs made a mistake when they rescinded a targeting call against Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for his hit on OSU wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kentucky Basketball Fans Set Up GoFundMe To Pay John Calipari’s $40M Buyout
Things in Lexington, Kentucky are not great as far as the basketball program is concerned. Fans seem to be growing tired of John Calipari. While Coach Cal was at one point the savior of the program, the last few years have left fans feeling uneasy and even downright upset. Highlighted...
Paul Finebaum Has 1 Main Question For Nick Saban Today
A day after Georgia won its second national title with a dominant 62-7 blowout over TCU, ESPN would rather talk about Alabama. Paul Finebaum went on First Take, where Stephen A. Smith mistakenly began the show by congratulating Alabama on winning the national championship. The conversation ...
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Another Georgia TE enters transfer portal
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brett Seither has entered the transfer portal. Seither joins Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end played special teams and hauled in three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown in Georgia’s 2021 college football season. Seither, who won a pair of national titles during his time at Georgia, is likely looking for a larger role at his new home.
The Daily South
Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant
Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
5-Star Nephew Of Former College Football Star Is Transferring
Washington quarterback Sam Huard is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times. Huard is the nephew of former Washington quarterback star Brock Huard, and the son of Washington football director of community relations Damon Huard. The young signal caller was a ...
Samuel L. Jackson Celebrates Georgia National Championship Game Win Over TCU
A lot of folks had a good time watching Georgia throttle TCU in the national championship Monday night. Even Samuel L. Jackson. The celebrated actor was more than excited last night. The Dawgs are back-to-back college football champs and nothing could be sweeter than that. Sam Jackson is apparently a...
Report: 4-Star Quarterback Commit Hasn't Enrolled Yet
University of Florida fans are monitoring the situation involving four-star quarterback signee Jaden Rashada. According to reports, Rashada has yet to enroll at UF as of this morning. He was expected to do so after competing in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando last week. ...
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On Campus
It was a tragic scene at the Air Force Academy on Monday, January 9, 2023, when a student and college football player for the Air Force Academy Falcons suffered a medical emergency outside his dormitory and sadly passed away.
saturdaytradition.com
Final Coaches Poll for 2022 season released following national title game
The final USA Today Coaches Poll is here and the list featured three B1G teams. All three teams cracked the top 10 and two made it into the top 5. Michigan landed at No. 3 after battling it out with TCU in the semifinals but ultimately falling short. Ohio State finished at No. 4 after its dramatic game against Georgia where it fell on a missed field goal.
Look: Football World Reacts To Lincoln Riley's Announcement
USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced on Tuesday that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has been retained for the 2023 season. Many people thought USC would move on from Grinch, especially after giving up 46 points to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. And yet, Riley's confidence in his defensive ...
2024 QB Trey Owens commits to the Texas Longhorns
After Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian waited until late June for Arch Manning to join UT’s 2023 class, the Longhorns worked to get their 2024 quarterback committed much earlier in the cycle. Their efforts were rewarded on Wednesday when Cypress (Texas) Cy-Fair’s Trey Owens committed to Texas. [Get...
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
Breaking: Elite Quarterback Recruit Requests Release From NLI
One of the top quarterback recruits in the 2023 cycle will not be honoring his commitment. Jaden Rashada, one of the top quarterbacks in his class, committed to and signed his letter of intent to play for the Florida Gators. However, Rashada has had a change of heart. He has requested ...
Legendary Broadcaster Has A Problem With Stetson Bennett
Stetson Bennett solidified his status as a Georgia legend on Monday night by capturing a second national title. He had 304 passing yards and six total touchdowns in the blowout win over TCU. While there are plenty of people giving Bennett his flowers this week, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo made ...
Paul Finebaum Names Main Challengers To Georgia For 2023 Season
Fresh off their second straight national championship, Georgia are widely expected to be the favorites to win it all in 2023 as well. Right now, ESPN's Paul Finebaum sees only a few challengers to their throne. Appearing on Keyshawn, JWill and Max, Finebaum identified only three teams that can ...
Former FSU star Treshaun Ward announces transfer to Big 12 Program
The former Seminole will slide into another high-powered offensive attack.
Outsider.com
632K+
Followers
70K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0