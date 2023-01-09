Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
As some floodwaters recede public works officials warn flooding could return
REDDING, Calif. — Old Oasis Road remains one of the many concerns for Shasta Counties' Public Works Department as it is a mapped floodplain prone to flooding according to the Department, which has been working to keep the streets clear and safe for residents. On Wednesday, January 11, vehicles...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Wet & windy Wednesday
Keep your umbrella handy and make sure to give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go on our slick roads before you head out the door Wednesday. A wet system off the coast will continue to draw rain and snow showers into northern California today, and will also leave us with another day of breezy to gusty south winds. We had a lull in the wet weather overnight, but rain has started to track back into the interior of northern California early Wednesday. Our rain and snow showers will be heavy at times, but light to moderate rain and snow is projected for the majority of the day. Some of the heaviest and most widespread valley rain will fall before you even head out the door for your morning commute, but pockets of heavy rain will accompany our widespread showers through the day. The heaviest rain and snow will be in store for our higher elevations late this afternoon through this evening, but light to moderate showers are also projected to persist across the valley. We'll also have sustained winds out of the south to 25mph and the potential for gusts up to 35mph through mid day. Winds will become lighter for your afternoon. A Flood Watch will go back into effect in the valley, foothills and Sierra at 10am Wednesday and is currently set to last through noon Thursday. Flood Watch in effect in Trinity County through 4am Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory will stay in effect for the northern Sierra, Lassen County and Plumas County through 4am Thursday. Northern Trinity County will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through 10pm Wednesday, and areas of Siskiyou County will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through 7pm Wednesday. Up to a foot and a half of snow will be possible during these timeframes above 4500', and travel impacts are looking likely in our higher elevations through at least late tonight. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to low 50's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain zones Wednesday morning. High temperatures are only projected to climb into the upper 40's to mid 50's in the valley, upper 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to lower 40's in most of our mountain zones Wednesday afternoon. The potential for showers will diminish late Wednesday for most of northern California but areas closest to the coast and the far northern end of the valley in Shasta County could continue to get rainfall through Thursday.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating
The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
krcrtv.com
Weather conditions cause 600+ customers to lose power in Trinity County Tuesday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — More than 600 customers woke up without power Tuesday morning after severe weather swept through the Northstate. According to PG&E, the outage started at 1:42 a.m. on Jan. 10 in Salyer and Burnt Ranch along Highway 299. No estimated restoration time was announced. Check PG&E's...
Mount Shasta Herald
Tuesday's weather forecast includes more rain and snow, but tornadoes to the south
With the snow level down to 2,000 feet in areas of Shasta and Siskiyou counties, chains were required on some North State highways Tuesday. Farther south, tornadoes were in the forecast. In many locations of Interstate 5 and highways 89, 44 and 299, big rigs and vehicles over 6,000 pounds...
krcrtv.com
Caltrans bridge crew working to clear debris in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Caltrans District 2 bridge crew was out removing trees and debris from underneath bridges in Tehama County on Tuesday morning in an effort to prevent flooding along I-5. During the debris removal, motorists traveling through the area should be aware that there will be...
krcrtv.com
Bridge snaps in half in Tehama County on Tuesday afternoon
CORNING, Calif. — Corning bridge on Flournoy Avenue at Kirkland Avenue in South Tehama County snapped in half on Tuesday afternoon. KRCR spoke with one Corning resident about the impact this has on the community, he mentioned he is concerned that it is going to take a long time until the bridge gets fixed. But then expressed that even though the winter storms have been constant, that he is happy to see the rain after being in a drought for so long.
krcrtv.com
Mobile home park evacuated in Los Molinos due to flooding
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. — Flooding from the Sacramento River continues to impact people in Tehama County. It was bright and sunny on Thursday, but the river was full of water and debris near the Tehama Bridge in Los Molinos. Earlier in the week, on the western side of the...
krcrtv.com
Old Oasis Road floods as state issues flood watch over much of Northstate
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Cars struggled to drive through flood waters at the intersection of Old Oasis and Randolph Road. This comes after multiple days of rain hit the state with more on the way. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for parts of the...
actionnewsnow.com
Rising Shasta Lake levels is a welcome site for boaters, business
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Heavy rain is still hitting Northern California but is bringing some help to local waterways. At Shasta Lake’s Bridge Bay, it rained all day Wednesday, causing some flooding in the area. But this is also raising the lake. Some boats are still anchored out in...
krcrtv.com
New meters installed, parking still temporarily free in downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding installed new parking meters but drivers won't need to pay to park through Mon., Jan. 23. Starting Tues., Jan. 24, parking in city-owned lots or metered spaces will cost $1 per hour between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Parking...
krcrtv.com
Wet weather brings flooding to Tehama County as crews use break in the rain to clean up
CORNING, Calif. — Crews from the City of Corning were out working to clear brush and debris from the banks of a creek near Highway 99 and Loleta Avenue after flooding forced the roads to one lane of traffic Monday morning. KRCR received several reports of creeks in Tehama...
actionnewsnow.com
Sacramento River reached flood stage Monday night in Tehama
TEHAMA, Calif. 11:30 A.M. UPDATE - State water officials are keeping a close eye on the Sacramento River as it reached flood stage in the town of Tehama Monday night. This came after a flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Tehama County. The river peaked at...
krcrtv.com
California's DWR says Shasta and Oroville reservoir storage can absorb incoming storms
To prepare for the week's incoming storms, California's Department of Water Resources has confirmed that reservoirs throughout the Northstate have enough storage space to absorb the large amounts of precipitation expected to hit the region. In a Facebook post, the state agency affirmed that "main reservoirs connected to the Sacramento...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead in early-morning Redding fire
REDDING, Calif. 12:45 P.M. UPDATE - One person is dead following a fire on Apollo Street in Redding Thursday morning, the Redding Fire Department confirmed. Firefighters responded to the fire around 3:30 a.m. and found a fully-involved garage fire. Firefighters said the fire destroyed the garage and some of the home.
krcrtv.com
Update: Chain checks no longer in effect on I-5 at Fawndale
REDDING, Calif. — Update:. Caltrans is screening all vehicles for chains on I-5 Just 10 miles north of Redding at Fawndale. Caltrans says drivers must be in possession of chains at this checkpoint. There are three levels of chain requirements: R-1, R-2. and R-3. R-1 means that chains are...
actionnewsnow.com
Water levels rise to 178 feet at Woodson Bridge
CORNING, Calif. - Another round of rain and wind slammed the community Saturday night. Many people headed to Vina-Woodson Bridge ahead of the storm to see how water levels along the Sacramento River were looking. As of Sunday evening the water level at Woodson Bridge has risen to 178 feet,...
YAHOO!
Lake Shasta level rises; Redding rainfall total twice normal since Jan. 1
Something unusual happened in Shasta County over the past nine days. North State residents have slogged through three years of a drought that has killed crops, emptied lakes and forced severe water cutbacks on residents who just wanted to water their lawns or grow a few tomatoes. The drought is...
krcrtv.com
"Cautiously Optimistic," Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District aims for better 2023
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — As our state’s water resources fill up during these winter storms, one local water district is finally seeing their water replenished following their toughest year on record. Just last spring, the Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District (ACID) was allotted zero irrigation water for the summer, the first...
krcrtv.com
Man dies in Redding house fire early Thursday morning
REDDING, Calif. — Tragic news for one Redding neighborhood after officials confirmed that a man lost his life in a house fire early Thursday morning. The Redding Fire Department and the Redding Police Department responded. The RFD confirmed that an adult male died in the fire that centered at...
Comments / 0