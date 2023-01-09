ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

8th person arraigned for alleged looting during storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An eighth person has been arraigned for alleged looting during the blizzard in December, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Monday.

It is alleged that 23-year-old Ladia Lee of Buffalo broke into a store with a co-defendant on the 2800 block of Bailey Avenue and stole shoes valued at around $1,000. Authorities say the crime occurred just after 10 p.m. on Christmas Day. She was arraigned last week.

Lee is charged with one count of burglary and one count of grand larceny. If convicted of the highest charge, she faces up to seven years in prison.

Buffalo Police says they have so far made 21 arrests in connection with alleged looting during the storm. More arrests are expected.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

